4/26/2013: Signed a seven-year, $130.75 million contract. The deal contains $54 million guaranteed -- $35 million signing bonus and each of Rodgers' 2014 and 2015 roster bonuses. Rodgers is eligible for annual $500,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2016: $11.5 million (+ $600,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2017: $12.55 million (+ $600,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: $19.8 million (+ $600,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2019: $20 million, 2020: Free Agent

Aaron Rodgers completed 28-of-38 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers' Week 16 win over the Vikings, adding two rushes for 13 yards and an additional touchdown.

He got to take a seat for the second half of the fourth quarter in a blowout. Rodgers started out unconscious, completing 14 of his first 16 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and never looked back. He could have had a fifth passing score if not for another horrendous drop by Davante Adams in the end zone. Although he was delivering lasers as a passer, the biggest development might have been Rodgers' renewed faith in his legs. He wasn't slowed by his calf issue like he was in Week 15. Rodgers has been operating at an MVP level in recent weeks, and has played the Pack into a de facto NFC North championship game with the Lions in Week 17.