Aaron Rodgers | Quarterback | #12

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 12/2/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225
College: California
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (24) / GB
Aaron Rodgers completed 28-of-38 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers' Week 16 win over the Vikings, adding two rushes for 13 yards and an additional touchdown.
He got to take a seat for the second half of the fourth quarter in a blowout. Rodgers started out unconscious, completing 14 of his first 16 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and never looked back. He could have had a fifth passing score if not for another horrendous drop by Davante Adams in the end zone. Although he was delivering lasers as a passer, the biggest development might have been Rodgers' renewed faith in his legs. He wasn't slowed by his calf issue like he was in Week 15. Rodgers has been operating at an MVP level in recent weeks, and has played the Pack into a de facto NFC North championship game with the Lions in Week 17. Dec 24 - 3:59 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016GB1434653364.93781270.17.143275531422.45.7304
Career Stats
2005GB391656.36521.74.1001272.33.5002
2006GB261540.04623.03.10002115.55.5001
2007GB2202871.4218109.07.801072914.54.1000
2008GB1634153663.64038252.47.5428135620712.93.7403
2009GB1635054164.74434277.18.253075831619.85.4504
2010GB1531247565.73922261.58.3528116435623.75.6401
2011GB1534350268.34643309.59.284566025717.14.3300
2012GB1637155267.24295268.47.863985425916.24.8204
2013GB919329066.62536281.88.741763012013.34.0000
2014GB1634152065.64381273.88.483854326916.86.3202
2015GB1634757260.73821238.86.733185834421.55.9104
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@JAC203458.81995.9204164.010
2Sep 18@MIN203655.62135.9113299.711
3Sep 25DET152462.52058.5405224.400
5Oct 9NYG234551.12595.8225153.000
6Oct 16DAL314273.82947.011372.301
7Oct 20CHI395669.63265.830273.501
8Oct 30@ATL283873.72466.54066010.000
9Nov 6IND264360.52976.9316437.200
10Nov 13@TEN315160.83717.3223279.010
11Nov 20@WAS264163.43518.63033311.000
12Nov 28@PHI303976.93138.0206264.300
13Dec 4HOU203066.72097.0203165.301
14Dec 11SEA182378.324610.7303-6-2.000
15Dec 18@CHI193161.32528.1003196.300
16Dec 24MIN283873.73479.1402136.510
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
3Christine Michael
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Davante Adams
3Trevor Davis
WR21Randall Cobb
2Geronimo Allison
3Max McCaffrey
WR31Davante Adams
TE1Richard Rodgers
2Jared Cook
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Don Barclay
C1J.C. Tretter
2Corey Linsley
RG1T.J. Lang
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 