Alex Smith | Quarterback | #11

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/7/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 217
College: Utah
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (1) / SF
Alex Smith completed 21-of-28 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception as the Chiefs locked up the No. 2 seed with a Week 17 win over the Chargers.
Smith added 21 yards and another touchdown on the ground, giving him three rushing touchdowns total in the last three weeks. Aside from the scores, Smith has started to use his legs more to get out of trouble late in the season, a trend which should continue in the playoffs. Smith was also solid through the air, hooking up with Charcandrick West for two short scores on almost identical plays and making a couple great throws to Chris Conley. He did throw a pick-six, but that pass was tipped at the line. Smith is playing very well heading into the postseason, and the offense has been shockingly explosive. With a first-round bye and at least one home game, the Chiefs have a good shot at a Super Bowl run. Jan 1 - 7:37 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016KC1430746166.63238231.37.01137421138.12.7404
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2005SF98416550.987597.25.301113010311.43.4003
2006SF1625744258.12890180.66.501616431519.43.5205
2007SF79419348.7914130.64.7024138912.76.8005
2009SF1122537260.52350213.66.31181224514.62.1001
2010SF1120434259.62370215.56.91141018605.53.3002
2011SF1627444661.43150196.97.101755217911.23.4202
2012SF1015321870.21737173.78.011353013213.24.4001
2013KC1530850860.63313220.96.502377643128.75.7103
2014KC1530346465.33265217.77.011864925416.95.2101
2015KC1630747065.33486217.97.412078449831.15.9200
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11SD344870.83637.6214153.810
2Sep 18@HOU203754.11865.000221.002
3Sep 25NYJ253375.82377.2103-3-1.000
4Oct 2@PIT305060.02875.721122.000
6Oct 16@OAK192286.422410.2003-1-.300
7Oct 23NO172470.82148.920471.800
8Oct 30@IND91947.41276.710294.500
10Nov 13@CAR253865.81784.7014133.300
11Nov 20TB243177.42618.4112105.010
12Nov 27@DEN264459.12205.010221.000
13Dec 4@ATL212584.027010.8103-3-1.001
14Dec 8OAK172665.426410.21143.801
15Dec 18TEN152853.61635.8014112.810
16Dec 25DEN253669.42446.81144611.510
17Jan 1@SD212875.02649.4216213.510

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Knile Davis
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Knile Davis
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3Demarcus Robinson
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Bryan Witzmann
LG1Zach Fulton
C1Mitch Morse
2Mike Person
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Jah Reid
K1Cairo Santos
 

 