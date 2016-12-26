Alex Smith | Quarterback | #11 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (32) / 5/7/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 217 College: Utah Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (1) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 8/31/2014: Signed a five-year, $76 million contract. The deal contains $45 million guaranteed. 2016: $14.1 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2017: $10.8 million (+ $2 million roster bonus + $500,000 workout bonus), 2018: $14.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus + $500,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Alex Smith completed 21-of-28 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception as the Chiefs locked up the No. 2 seed with a Week 17 win over the Chargers. Smith added 21 yards and another touchdown on the ground, giving him three rushing touchdowns total in the last three weeks. Aside from the scores, Smith has started to use his legs more to get out of trouble late in the season, a trend which should continue in the playoffs. Smith was also solid through the air, hooking up with Charcandrick West for two short scores on almost identical plays and making a couple great throws to Chris Conley. He did throw a pick-six, but that pass was tipped at the line. Smith is playing very well heading into the postseason, and the offense has been shockingly explosive. With a first-round bye and at least one home game, the Chiefs have a good shot at a Super Bowl run.

Alex Smith completed 25-of-36 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Chiefs' 33-10, Week 16 win over the Broncos. Smith got the scoring started with a 10-yard touchdown run around the left edge. It's easy to forget that Smith actually is one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the league. But the Chiefs devise ways to take the ball out of his hands. His touchdown pass was an 80-yard hookup with Travis Kelce where Kelce did all of the work with roughly 78 yards of YAC. And the Chiefs cooked up a plan late in the fourth quarter to have NT Dontari Poe throw a jump-pass touchdown to Demetrius Harris. Smith will be a mere QB2 next week at the Chargers.

Alex Smith completed 15-of-28 passes for 163 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the Chiefs' Week 15 loss to the Titans. The Chiefs' offense got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 14-0 lead early, but just like last week, they squatted on the ball the rest of the game. This time, it ended up costing Kansas City, as it blew the two-score lead and lost on a last-second field goal. Smith had a 10-yard rushing touchdown, but also threw a back-breaking interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter as he tried to squeeze one in to Jeremy Maclin from inside the 10-yard line. Smith will be a bottom-barrel QB2/3 on Christmas Night against the Broncos.