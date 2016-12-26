Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Alex Smith | Quarterback | #11
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 5/7/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 217
College:
Utah
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (1) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/31/2014: Signed a five-year, $76 million contract. The deal contains $45 million guaranteed. 2016: $14.1 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2017: $10.8 million (+ $2 million roster bonus + $500,000 workout bonus), 2018: $14.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus + $500,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Smith completed 21-of-28 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception as the Chiefs locked up the No. 2 seed with a Week 17 win over the Chargers.
Smith added 21 yards and another touchdown on the ground, giving him three rushing touchdowns total in the last three weeks. Aside from the scores, Smith has started to use his legs more to get out of trouble late in the season, a trend which should continue in the playoffs. Smith was also solid through the air, hooking up with Charcandrick West for two short scores on almost identical plays and making a couple great throws to Chris Conley. He did throw a pick-six, but that pass was tipped at the line. Smith is playing very well heading into the postseason, and the offense has been shockingly explosive. With a first-round bye and at least one home game, the Chiefs have a good shot at a Super Bowl run.
Jan 1 - 7:37 PM
Alex Smith completed 25-of-36 passes for 244 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Chiefs' 33-10, Week 16 win over the Broncos.
Smith got the scoring started with a 10-yard touchdown run around the left edge. It's easy to forget that Smith actually is one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the league. But the Chiefs devise ways to take the ball out of his hands. His touchdown pass was an 80-yard hookup with Travis Kelce where Kelce did all of the work with roughly 78 yards of YAC. And the Chiefs cooked up a plan late in the fourth quarter to have NT Dontari Poe throw a jump-pass touchdown to Demetrius Harris. Smith will be a mere QB2 next week at the Chargers.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 09:36:00 AM
Alex Smith completed 15-of-28 passes for 163 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the Chiefs' Week 15 loss to the Titans.
The Chiefs' offense got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 14-0 lead early, but just like last week, they squatted on the ball the rest of the game. This time, it ended up costing Kansas City, as it blew the two-score lead and lost on a last-second field goal. Smith had a 10-yard rushing touchdown, but also threw a back-breaking interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter as he tried to squeeze one in to Jeremy Maclin from inside the 10-yard line. Smith will be a bottom-barrel QB2/3 on Christmas Night against the Broncos.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:00:00 PM
Alex Smith completed 17-of-26 passes for 264 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Chiefs' 21-13, Week 14 win over the Raiders.
Even by Smith's standards, it was a deeply bizarre performance. Smith played like 2011 Aaron Rodgers in the first half, completing 11-of-16 passes for 203 yards and his score. He was legitimately gunslinging, and taking accurate shots deep. It was like he was a completely new quarterback. The switch flipped at halftime. He was picked on an awful throw on his second attempt of the third quarter, and lost a fumble to begin Kansas City's next drive. The game was an atrocious slog from there on out. Despite the rough half, Smith has been playing legitimately better of late thanks to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. He'll be a decent QB2 against the Titans in Week 15.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 11:48:00 PM
More Alex Smith Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
KC
14
307
461
66.6
3238
231.3
7.0
1
13
7
42
113
8.1
2.7
4
0
4
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2005
SF
9
84
165
50.9
875
97.2
5.3
0
1
11
30
103
11.4
3.4
0
0
3
2006
SF
16
257
442
58.1
2890
180.6
6.5
0
16
16
43
151
9.4
3.5
2
0
5
2007
SF
7
94
193
48.7
914
130.6
4.7
0
2
4
13
89
12.7
6.8
0
0
5
2009
SF
11
225
372
60.5
2350
213.6
6.3
1
18
12
24
51
4.6
2.1
0
0
1
2010
SF
11
204
342
59.6
2370
215.5
6.9
1
14
10
18
60
5.5
3.3
0
0
2
2011
SF
16
274
446
61.4
3150
196.9
7.1
0
17
5
52
179
11.2
3.4
2
0
2
2012
SF
10
153
218
70.2
1737
173.7
8.0
1
13
5
30
132
13.2
4.4
0
0
1
2013
KC
15
308
508
60.6
3313
220.9
6.5
0
23
7
76
431
28.7
5.7
1
0
3
2014
KC
15
303
464
65.3
3265
217.7
7.0
1
18
6
49
254
16.9
5.2
1
0
1
2015
KC
16
307
470
65.3
3486
217.9
7.4
1
20
7
84
498
31.1
5.9
2
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
SD
34
48
70.8
363
7.6
2
1
4
15
3.8
1
0
2
Sep 18
@HOU
20
37
54.1
186
5.0
0
0
2
2
1.0
0
2
3
Sep 25
NYJ
25
33
75.8
237
7.2
1
0
3
-3
-1.0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@PIT
30
50
60.0
287
5.7
2
1
1
2
2.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@OAK
19
22
86.4
224
10.2
0
0
3
-1
-.3
0
0
7
Oct 23
NO
17
24
70.8
214
8.9
2
0
4
7
1.8
0
0
8
Oct 30
@IND
9
19
47.4
127
6.7
1
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
10
Nov 13
@CAR
25
38
65.8
178
4.7
0
1
4
13
3.3
0
0
11
Nov 20
TB
24
31
77.4
261
8.4
1
1
2
10
5.0
1
0
12
Nov 27
@DEN
26
44
59.1
220
5.0
1
0
2
2
1.0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ATL
21
25
84.0
270
10.8
1
0
3
-3
-1.0
0
1
14
Dec 8
OAK
17
26
65.4
264
10.2
1
1
4
3
.8
0
1
15
Dec 18
TEN
15
28
53.6
163
5.8
0
1
4
11
2.8
1
0
16
Dec 25
DEN
25
36
69.4
244
6.8
1
1
4
46
11.5
1
0
17
Jan 1
@SD
21
28
75.0
264
9.4
2
1
6
21
3.5
1
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
Questionable
Nick Foles (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The injury is to his right (throwing) arm. With Alex Smith returning this week, Foles' status isn't a Week 10 concern.
Nov 9
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Spencer Ware
Questionable
Chiefs declared Spencer Ware (ribs) inactive for Week 17 against the Chargers.
Ware looked likely to play late in the week, but the Chiefs are playing it safe. Charcandrick West will get the start and the lion's share of the work. He is a solid replacement option. Ware should be ready for the playoffs even if the Chiefs have to play next week. Kansas City also declared OLB Justin Houston (knee), QB Tyler Bray, OL Mike Person, TE Ross Travis, LB Justin March-Lillard, and CB D.J. White inactive for Week 17.
Jan 1
2
Charcandrick West
3
Knile Davis
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Knile Davis
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
Demarcus Robinson
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Bryan Witzmann
LG
1
Zach Fulton
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Mike Person
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Jah Reid
K
1
Cairo Santos
