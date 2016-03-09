Player Page

Weather | Roster

Adam Jones | Defensive Back | #24

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/30/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (6) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bengals CB Adam Jones was arrested on four charges including assault early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati.
The offseason is officially here! Jones is charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and harassment with a bodily substance after allegedly pushing a man and poking him in the eye before refusing to enter the police car, kicking and head-butting an officer, and spitting on the hand of a nurse while he was being booked. It is a disappointing development for Jones, who was suspended for all of 2007 for several off-field incidents but had been on the straight-and-narrow for several years. Jones remains an effective corner, but he will turn 34 early next season and is owed $6.8 million in salary and bonuses. It would not be a surprise if the Bengals decide to move on. Jan 3 - 8:12 AM
Source: ESPN
More Adam Jones Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN165412660.00.012000170790510
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2005TEN15449530.00.0000000110112702721
2006TEN155112631.033.04130100112052104403
2008DAL9265310.00.0000101701550950
2010CIN5113140.00.01100211301160330
2011CIN8262280.00.000000060-120670
2012CIN16337401.066.0000001904903011
2013CIN164412560.00.0360120114000880
2014CIN165113640.00.0323010012084402620
2015CIN14539621.011.0314000112023501790
2016CIN165412660.00.012000170790510
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ5160.00.00000000035060
2Sep 18@PIT3140.00.01200002000190
3Sep 25DEN5270.00.0000001100000
4Sep 29MIA1120.00.00000000021000
5Oct 9@DAL4150.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16@NE1230.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23CLE1010.00.00000000023000
8Oct 30WAS4040.00.0000000000020
10Nov 14@NYG2130.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20BUF4150.00.00000001000100
12Nov 27@BAL3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4PHI9090.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@CLE3030.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PIT2130.00.0000000200000
16Dec 24@HOU2020.00.00000000000-10
17Jan 1BAL5160.00.00000000000150

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
3Cedric Peerman
4Tra Carson
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
3RB1Rex Burkhead
2Jeremy Hill
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Alex Erickson
3Cody Core
4Jake Kumerow
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3James Wright
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Kroft
2C.J. Uzomah
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Jake Fisher
LG1Christian Westerman
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Kevin Zeitler
RT1Cedric Ogbuehi
2Eric Winston
K1Randy Bullock
 

 