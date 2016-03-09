Adam Jones | Defensive Back | #24

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Siemian will undergo 'minor' shoulder surgery
Welcome to the offseason: Adam Jones arrested
McDaniels to interview with three teams Sat.
Del Rio wants more work for Latavius Murray
Report: Kyle Shanahan to interview with 49ers
Del Rio on McGloin's status: 'We'll see'
Lamar Miller 'set to return' against Raiders
Rams, Bills also interested in Fins DC Joseph
Texans expected to start Osweiler against OAK
Browns want to extend LB Collins, WR Pryor
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rudy Gay (hip) questionable for Tuesday
DeAndre Jordan grabs 20 rebounds in win
T.J. Warren scores 24 on 12-of-20 shooting
Draymond Green joins triple-double party
Nikola Jokic double-doubles in loss
Jimmy Butler scores season-high 52 in win
Jodie Meeks scores 23, hits six triples
Aaron Gordon scores 22 points in win
James Harden gets 9th triple-double in win
Carmelo scores 19, Knicks lose 5th straight
Revenge: Trevor Booker scores 17 w/ 15 boards
Rudy Gobert scores 15 w/ 16 boards, 3 blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Miller stops 24 in win over Avs
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
NJ G Cory Schneider rebounds with shutout
Travis Zajac not playing vs. BOS on Monday
Johan Larsson is done for the 2016-17 season
Alex Burrows (eye) won't play on Monday
Stars consider Jamie Benn to be day-to-day
Travis Zajac is a game-time decision Monday
Taylor Hall (LBI) will rejoin Devils Monday
Al Montoya agrees to a two-year extension
Taylor Chorney calls his shot with GWG
Winter Classic stays noon start in St. Louis
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pauline expects Vea to return to Washington
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
Saquon Barkley electrifies in Rose Bowl loss
Darnold tosses five TD in Rose Bowl classic
Miami QB Brad Kaaya to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Huskies WR Ross will declare for '17
Jerod Evans heads off to 2017 NFL Draft
Utah S Marcus Williams tosses name to NFL
FSU RB commit Laborn named UA MVP
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Zaha to join Ivory Coast after Tuesday's game
Moyes to check on injured trio
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
Marcus Rashford creates as United win
Pool settle for draw after losing lead twice
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
Alonzo Russell
(WR)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Dane Sanzenbacher
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
James Wright
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Adam Jones | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/30/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 180
College:
West Virginia
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (6) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $22 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus. Jones is eligible for an annual $500,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $2.3 million, 2017: $6.3 million, 2018: $5.3 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bengals CB Adam Jones was arrested on four charges including assault early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati.
The offseason is officially here! Jones is charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and harassment with a bodily substance after allegedly pushing a man and poking him in the eye before refusing to enter the police car, kicking and head-butting an officer, and spitting on the hand of a nurse while he was being booked. It is a disappointing development for Jones, who was suspended for all of 2007 for several off-field incidents but had been on the straight-and-narrow for several years. Jones remains an effective corner, but he will turn 34 early next season and is owed $6.8 million in salary and bonuses. It would not be a surprise if the Bengals decide to move on.
Jan 3 - 8:12 AM
Source:
ESPN
Bengals re-signed CB Adam Jones to a three-year contract.
"Pacman" was one of the 3-4 best cornerbacks left on the market. Jones made it clear he was seeking top dollar, but he's getting it from the team that helped save his career. He drew heavy interest during the "legal tampering" period. Going on 33, Jones was one of the league's best corners last season, though his devastating penalty in the Wild Card round helped send the Bengals home early. Even as a tenured veteran, Jones remains a high-risk, high-reward player.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 06:57:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
The Jets have dropped out of the running for free agent CB Adam Jones.
This leaves the Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens, and Browns as teams known to have reached out to Jones since the negotiating period began. Jones seems set to leave Cincinnati after playing a major role in the club's January meltdown.
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 08:31:00 PM
Source:
Manish Mehta on Twitter
The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports free agent CB Adam Jones and Dolphins DC Vance Joseph "are tight."
Joseph joined the Dolphins this offseason after serving as the Bengals' DBs coach the last two years. Jones' market has been hot to this point, but his connection with Joseph could give Miami the upper hand. Jones has also been linked with the Vikings, Jets, Ravens and Browns.
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 12:58:00 PM
Source:
Armando Salguero on Twitter
Welcome to the offseason: Adam Jones arrested
Jan 3 - 8:12 AM
Bengals keep CB Pacman Jones with 3-year deal
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 06:57:00 PM
Jets drop out of running for CB Jones
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 08:31:00 PM
Adam Jones and Dolphins DC 'are tight'
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 12:58:00 PM
More Adam Jones Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4098)
2
S. Ware
KC
(3862)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(3676)
4
B. Powell
NYJ
(3565)
5
D. Johnson
ARZ
(3504)
6
L. Miller
HOU
(3414)
7
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3261)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(3236)
9
L. McCoy
BUF
(3229)
10
T. Taylor
BUF
(3189)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CIN
16
54
12
66
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
1
7
0
79
0
51
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2005
TEN
15
44
9
53
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
1127
0
272
1
2006
TEN
15
51
12
63
1.0
3
3.0
4
130
1
0
0
1
12
0
521
0
440
3
2008
DAL
9
26
5
31
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
7
0
155
0
95
0
2010
CIN
5
11
3
14
0.0
0
.0
1
10
0
2
1
1
3
0
116
0
33
0
2011
CIN
8
26
2
28
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
-12
0
67
0
2012
CIN
16
33
7
40
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
9
0
49
0
301
1
2013
CIN
16
44
12
56
0.0
0
.0
3
60
1
2
0
1
14
0
0
0
88
0
2014
CIN
16
51
13
64
0.0
0
.0
3
23
0
1
0
0
12
0
844
0
262
0
2015
CIN
14
53
9
62
1.0
1
1.0
3
14
0
0
0
1
12
0
235
0
179
0
2016
CIN
16
54
12
66
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
1
7
0
79
0
51
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NYJ
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
35
0
6
0
2
Sep 18
@PIT
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
19
0
3
Sep 25
DEN
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
MIA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DAL
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NE
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
CLE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
23
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
WAS
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
10
Nov 14
@NYG
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BUF
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
10
0
12
Nov 27
@BAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
PHI
9
0
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PIT
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@HOU
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-1
0
17
Jan 1
BAL
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
Questionable
Jeremy Hill is one of the Bengals' inactives for Week 17 against the Ravens.
Rex Burkhead should operate as the Bengals' lead back with Tra Carson and Cedric Peerman behind him. Cincinnati's other Week 17 inactives are QB Jeff Driskel, LB Vontaze Burfict, OG Christian Westerman, TE Tyler Kroft, DT DeShawn Williams, and WR Jake Kumerow.
Jan 1
2
Rex Burkhead
3
Cedric Peerman
4
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
Jeremy Hill
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
Sidelined
Bengals placed A.J. Green on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, ending his season.
Green had already been ruled out for Week 17, so this just opens up a roster spot for OG Trey Hopkins, who was promoted from the practice squad. Green likely was healthy enough to suit up the final two weeks, but the Bengals decided to play it safe in a lost season. Green should be fully healthy for the offseason program, but he could make some waves after being clearly upset at the decision to sit him down the final two games. Green ends the season just 36 yards short of his sixth 1,000-yard season in a row.
Dec 31
2
Alex Erickson
3
Cody Core
4
Jake Kumerow
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
Tyler Boyd
3
James Wright
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Kroft
2
C.J. Uzomah
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Jake Fisher
Sidelined
Bengals OT Jake Fisher (ankle) expects to be ready for Week 1.
Fisher had to be carted off the field during last week's preseason game, but it looks like he has avoided a serious injury. Fisher is expected to serve as a swing tackle this season.
Aug 22
LG
1
Christian Westerman
C
1
Russell Bodine
Questionable
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis suggested C Russell Bodine (ankle) is day-to-day.
"We’ll see how he goes this week," Lewis said. Bodine rode a cart into the locker room after injuring his ankle in the third quarter against the Patriots. T.J. Johnson replaced him against New England and would get the start if Bodine is forced to miss any time.
Oct 18
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
RT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
Sidelined
Bengals placed OT Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff, ending his season.
All it really means is that he'll miss Week 17. Practice squad RB Tra Carson will take his spot on the active roster. Ogbuehi began the year at right tackle but was moved to the left side a few weeks ago with Andrew Whitworth shifting inside to left guard. Ogbuehi does not look like the future at either position, which could prompt the Bengals to keep impending free agent Whitworth around a bit longer.
Dec 30
2
Eric Winston
K
1
Randy Bullock
Headlines
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
After a wave of firings, six head-coaching jobs are up for grabs. Jesse Pantuosco sorts out the chaos in Tuesday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
»
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
NFL Headlines
»
Siemian will undergo 'minor' shoulder surgery
»
Welcome to the offseason: Adam Jones arrested
»
McDaniels to interview with three teams Sat.
»
Del Rio wants more work for Latavius Murray
»
Report: Kyle Shanahan to interview with 49ers
»
Del Rio on McGloin's status: 'We'll see'
»
Lamar Miller 'set to return' against Raiders
»
Rams, Bills also interested in Fins DC Joseph
»
Texans expected to start Osweiler against OAK
»
Browns want to extend LB Collins, WR Pryor
»
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
»
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved