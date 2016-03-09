Adam Jones | Defensive Back | #24 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (33) / 9/30/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 180 College: West Virginia Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (6) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $22 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus. Jones is eligible for an annual $500,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $2.3 million, 2017: $6.3 million, 2018: $5.3 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Bengals CB Adam Jones was arrested on four charges including assault early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati. The offseason is officially here! Jones is charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and harassment with a bodily substance after allegedly pushing a man and poking him in the eye before refusing to enter the police car, kicking and head-butting an officer, and spitting on the hand of a nurse while he was being booked. It is a disappointing development for Jones, who was suspended for all of 2007 for several off-field incidents but had been on the straight-and-narrow for several years. Jones remains an effective corner, but he will turn 34 early next season and is owed $6.8 million in salary and bonuses. It would not be a surprise if the Bengals decide to move on. Source: ESPN

Bengals re-signed CB Adam Jones to a three-year contract. "Pacman" was one of the 3-4 best cornerbacks left on the market. Jones made it clear he was seeking top dollar, but he's getting it from the team that helped save his career. He drew heavy interest during the "legal tampering" period. Going on 33, Jones was one of the league's best corners last season, though his devastating penalty in the Wild Card round helped send the Bengals home early. Even as a tenured veteran, Jones remains a high-risk, high-reward player. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

The Jets have dropped out of the running for free agent CB Adam Jones. This leaves the Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens, and Browns as teams known to have reached out to Jones since the negotiating period began. Jones seems set to leave Cincinnati after playing a major role in the club's January meltdown. Source: Manish Mehta on Twitter