Player Page

Weather | Roster

Thomas Davis | Linebacker | #58

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/22/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 235
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (14) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Panthers WLB Thomas Davis said he has no plans to retire.
"My plan is to finish out my contractual obligations," Davis said. The linebacker is under contract through 2017, suggesting next year could be his last. Davis will turn 34 in March, but he remained an above-average linebacker this season. With Luke Kuechly hopefully coming back healthy next season, the Panthers should once again have an elite linebacking unit. Dec 29 - 1:00 PM
Source: ESPN
More Thomas Davis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR1571331042.5166.43350211400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2005CAR16337401.5138.7000002000000
2006CAR147119901.5106.7000002500000
2007CAR167216883.0227.3100102500000
2008CAR1692211133.5246.9000102600000
2009CAR74813611.51510.02240000510000
2011CAR266120.00.0000100000000
2012CAR1568351030.00.0100102300000
2013CAR1685381234.0369.02-20001800000
2014CAR1566341002.5124.8000101300000
2015CAR1675301055.5448.04220104703000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN4040.00.0140000100000
2Sep 18SF3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25MIN73101.01010.0000000000000
4Oct 2@ATL3030.00.0000000100000
5Oct 10TB1340.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NO4480.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30ARZ3360.00.0000110000000
9Nov 6@LAR101111.044.0100001100000
10Nov 13KC5270.00.0000000000000
11Nov 17NO4480.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@OAK6170.00.01310100100000
13Dec 4@SEA4480.524.0000000000000
14Dec 11SD3250.00.0000000000000
15Dec 19@WAS6280.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ATL84120.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@TBGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Fozzy Whittaker
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Mike Tolbert
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Corey Brown
3Brenton Bersin
WR21Ted Ginn
2Devin Funchess
WR31Devin Funchess
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
LT1Mike Remmers
2Daryl Williams
LG1Andrew Norwell
C1Ryan Wendell
RG1Trai Turner
RT1Chris Scott
K1Graham Gano
 

 