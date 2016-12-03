Player Page

DeMarcus Ware | Linebacker | #94

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (34) / 7/31/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 258
College: Troy
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (11) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

NBC Denver reports DeMarcus Ware's back surgery will be a "scope," and is not career-ending.
Ware has a "ruptured disc," but apparently doesn't need a major operation. Reporter Mike Klis says the surgery isn't career-ending "by itself." The implication being, Ware will consider retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL. Injuries have cost Ware 11 games over the past two years. He turns 35 in July. Dec 29 - 2:55 PM
Source: Mike Klis on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN1096154.0215.3000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2005DAL164711588.0475.9000003100000
2006DAL1659147311.5877.61411115600000
2007DAL1660248414.01097.8000004400000
2008DAL1669158420.01135.7000106200000
2009DAL1645125711.0514.6000005600000
2010DAL1656106615.51107.1000212100000
2011DAL1648105819.51246.4000102200000
2012DAL1633235611.5625.4000105000000
2013DAL132812406.0406.7100100200000
2014DEN163374010.0565.6130001100000
2015DEN11178257.5577.6000101000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR2131.596.0000000000000
2Sep 18IND0110.536.0000000000000
8Oct 30SD0000.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6@OAK1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NO0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27KC2131.044.0000000000000
13Dec 4@JAC2130.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@TEN2021.055.0000000000000
15Dec 18NE0110.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25@KC0110.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1OAKGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Austin Davis
RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3Juwan Thompson
GLB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Bennie Fowler
3Cody Latimer
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Jordan Norwood
3Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
LT1Russell Okung
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
K1Brandon McManus
 

 