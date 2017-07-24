Player Page

Derrick Johnson | Linebacker | #56

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (35) / 11/22/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 242
College: Texas
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (15) / KC
Contract: view contract details
The Chiefs will not re-sign ILB Derrick Johnson when his contract voids on the first day of the new league year, letting him become a free agent.
Johnson was technically under contract for 2018 but it's a voidable year. The No. 15 overall pick of the 2005 draft, Johnson has spent his entire 13-year career in Kansas City, recently enduring a pair of Achilles' tears. Now 35, Johnson still managed to play 845 snaps in 2017. He was an every-down player earlier in the year before taking on more of a 66 percent role down the stretch. Johnson will look for a part time/leadership role on the open market. Feb 13 - 3:39 PM
Source: chiefs.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017KC 154823710.00.0000101700000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2005KC 168016962.0147.0000102500000
2006KC 135818764.5224.9000202200000
2007KC 168311944.0348.52180003600000
2008KC 146917861.5128.0170004600000
2009KC 15307371.077.031752001500000
2010KC 1694261201.01111.011511031500000
2011KC 16104271312.0105.02180101900000
2012KC 16110151252.0105.0000004400000
2013KC 1595121074.5276.02440200700000
2014KC 14040.00.0000000000000
2015KC 1695211164.0235.82230002800000
2016KC 137020901.088.01551000300000
2017KC 154823710.00.0000101700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7@NE4480.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17PHI2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@LAC4040.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2WAS3030.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@HOU2350.00.0000100100000
6Oct 15PIT3360.00.0000000000000
7Oct 19@OAK4370.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30DEN4260.00.0000000100000
9Nov 5@DAL2130.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@NYG3140.00.0000000100000
12Nov 26BUF1230.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@NYJ5490.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10OAK3030.00.0000000100000
15Dec 16LAC6060.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIA2020.00.0000001100000

