Vincent Jackson | Wide Receiver | #83 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (34) / 1/14/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 230 College: Northern Colorado Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (61) / LAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Jenna Laine reports there's a "possibility" free agent Vincent Jackson retires. Speaking Wednesday, coach Dirk Koetter intimated the team was moving on from the 34 year old. Jackson was a successful free agent signing in Tampa, but has really slowed down the past few seasons. He's also coming off an ACL injury. Source: ESPN.com

Coach Dirk Koetter said the Bucs have "had talks" with free agent Vincent Jackson about returning for another season. At 34 years old, it's unclear what Jackson's plans are for 2017. He's coming off an ACL injury and hasn't been effective for a couple years now, so it's possible he's considering retirement. If he does opt to continue his playing career, Jackson shouldn't command much in terms of guaranteed money. Source: Roy Cummings on Twitter

Vincent Jackson (knee, IR) has been ruled out for the season. The good news is Jackson didn't suffer a torn ACL as previously reported. His knee injury is still serious enough that he won't be returning. In the final year of his deal, Jackson has likely played his last game with the Bucs and is a candidate to retire. Charles Sims will be Tampa's IR/recall player. Source: Sporting News