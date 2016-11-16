Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Brandon Myers
(TE)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Vincent Jackson
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Antone Smith
(RB)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Austin Johnson
(RB)
Sean Renfree
(QB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Kivon Cartwright
(TE)
Russell Hansbrough
(RB)
John Lunsford
(K)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Derel Walker
(WR)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Quayvon Hicks
(RB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Tevin Westbrook
(TE)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Blake Sims
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Vincent Jackson | Wide Receiver | #83
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 1/14/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 230
College:
Northern Colorado
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 2 (61) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Jenna Laine reports there's a "possibility" free agent Vincent Jackson retires.
Speaking Wednesday, coach Dirk Koetter intimated the team was moving on from the 34 year old. Jackson was a successful free agent signing in Tampa, but has really slowed down the past few seasons. He's also coming off an ACL injury.
Mar 2 - 5:04 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Coach Dirk Koetter said the Bucs have "had talks" with free agent Vincent Jackson about returning for another season.
At 34 years old, it's unclear what Jackson's plans are for 2017. He's coming off an ACL injury and hasn't been effective for a couple years now, so it's possible he's considering retirement. If he does opt to continue his playing career, Jackson shouldn't command much in terms of guaranteed money.
Mar 1 - 10:32 AM
Source:
Roy Cummings on Twitter
Vincent Jackson (knee, IR) has been ruled out for the season.
The good news is Jackson didn't suffer a torn ACL as previously reported. His knee injury is still serious enough that he won't be returning. In the final year of his deal, Jackson has likely played his last game with the Bucs and is a candidate to retire. Charles Sims will be Tampa's IR/recall player.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 05:45:00 PM
Source:
Sporting News
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said the team is not sure Vincent Jackson (IR) completely tore his ACL.
Koetter said Jackson will have another MRI soon. Good news could mean Jackson would return this year, but Charles Sims is also a candidate for the return spot. The Bucs are very thin behind Mike Evans, with Cecil Shorts expected to start this week in Jackson's place. Russell Shepard, Donteea Dye, and Louis Murphy (knee, PUP) will likely see snaps as well in the coming weeks.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 10:40:00 AM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
'Possibility' Vincent Jackson retires at 34
Mar 2 - 5:04 PM
Bucs have had talks with FA Vincent Jackson
Mar 1 - 10:32 AM
Vincent Jackson (knee, IR) done for season
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 05:45:00 PM
Bucs not sure V-Jax completely tore ACL
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 10:40:00 AM
More Vincent Jackson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TB
5
15
173
34.6
11.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2005
LAC
7
3
59
8.4
19.7
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2006
LAC
16
27
453
28.3
16.8
0
6
3
16
1.0
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
LAC
16
41
623
38.9
15.2
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
LAC
16
59
1098
68.6
18.6
3
7
4
69
4.3
17.3
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2009
LAC
15
68
1167
77.8
17.2
6
9
3
11
.7
3.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
LAC
5
14
248
49.6
17.7
1
3
1
14
2.8
14.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
LAC
16
60
1106
69.1
18.4
4
9
3
51
3.2
17.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
TB
16
72
1384
86.5
19.2
5
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
2013
TB
16
78
1224
76.5
15.7
4
7
1
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TB
16
70
1002
62.6
14.3
3
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
TB
10
33
543
54.3
16.5
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TB
5
15
173
34.6
11.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ATL
2
18
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@ARZ
4
44
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAR
3
37
12.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DEN
3
38
12.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 10
@CAR
3
36
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Sean Renfree
RB
1
Doug Martin
Suspended
Bucs GM Jason Licht echoed coach Dirk Koetter's comments regarding Doug Martin on Wednesday, remaining noncommittal on retaining the $36 million running back.
Martin's four-game drug suspension voided the guaranteed money in his deal, and he is due no offseason roster bonuses which would have given the Bucs a deadline to decide Martin's fate. "We've checked in with Doug," Licht said. "His well-being is very important to us. We don't have to make a decision right now." The Bucs could conceivably wait until deep into the offseason to release Martin, putting him in a terrible spot from a market-value standpoint.
Mar 1
2
Charles Sims
Sidelined
Bucs placed RB Charles Sims on injured reserve with a pectorals injury, ending his season.
We didn't notice Sims get injured in the Week 16 meeting with the Saints, but he's not going to play Week 17. Coach Dirk Koetter said it's unclear if Sims will need surgery. Doug Martin was also excused from Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, leaving Jacquizz Rodgers, Peyton Barber, and Russell Hansbrough as the Bucs' active running backs.
Dec 28
3
Peyton Barber
4
Russell Hansbrough
5
Blake Sims
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Charles Sims
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Doug Martin
FB
1
Austin Johnson
2
Quayvon Hicks
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Freddie Martino
3
Josh Huff
4
Derel Walker
WR2
1
Adam Humphries
2
Donteea Dye
3
Bernard Reedy
WR3
1
Freddie Martino
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
Luke Stocker
3
Alan Cross
4
Kivon Cartwright
5
Tevin Westbrook
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
J.R. Sweezy
2
Josh Allen
3
Michael Liedtke
C
1
Evan Smith
2
Ben Gottschalk
3
James Stone
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
3
Jarvis Harrison
RT
1
Demar Dotson
2
Kevin Pamphile
K
1
Roberto Aguayo
2
John Lunsford
Headlines
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Patrick Daugherty ranks the NFL's returning coaches, and assesses this year's new hires.
