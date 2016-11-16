Player Page

Vincent Jackson | Wide Receiver | #83

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 1/14/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 230
College: Northern Colorado
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (61) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Jenna Laine reports there's a "possibility" free agent Vincent Jackson retires.
Speaking Wednesday, coach Dirk Koetter intimated the team was moving on from the 34 year old. Jackson was a successful free agent signing in Tampa, but has really slowed down the past few seasons. He's also coming off an ACL injury. Mar 2 - 5:04 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB51517334.611.50000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2005LAC73598.419.70000.0.00000000
2006LAC162745328.316.8063161.05.30000000
2007LAC164162338.915.20300.0.00000000
2008LAC1659109868.618.6374694.317.30010000
2009LAC1568116777.817.269311.73.70000000
2010LAC51424849.617.7131142.814.00000000
2011LAC1660110669.118.4493513.217.00000000
2012TB1672138486.519.25800.0.00002000
2013TB1678122476.515.74710.0.00000000
2014TB1670100262.614.33200.0.00010000
2015TB103354354.316.51300.0.00000000
2016TB51517334.611.50000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL2189.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@ARZ44411.0000.0000000
3Sep 25LAR33712.3000.0000000
4Oct 2DEN33812.7000.0000000
5Oct 10@CAR33612.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Griffin
3Sean Renfree
RB1Doug Martin
2Charles Sims
3Peyton Barber
4Russell Hansbrough
5Blake Sims
GLB1Doug Martin
2Charles Sims
3RB1Charles Sims
2Doug Martin
FB1Austin Johnson
2Quayvon Hicks
WR11Mike Evans
2Freddie Martino
3Josh Huff
4Derel Walker
WR21Adam Humphries
2Donteea Dye
3Bernard Reedy
WR31Freddie Martino
TE1Cameron Brate
2Luke Stocker
3Alan Cross
4Kivon Cartwright
5Tevin Westbrook
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1J.R. Sweezy
2Josh Allen
3Michael Liedtke
C1Evan Smith
2Ben Gottschalk
3James Stone
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
3Jarvis Harrison
RT1Demar Dotson
2Kevin Pamphile
K1Roberto Aguayo
2John Lunsford
 

 