Frank Gore | Running Back | #23

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (33) / 5/14/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 217
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (65) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Frank Gore rushed 16 times for 62 yards in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Jaguars, adding two receptions for 14 additional yards.
Gore finishes the year with 1,025 yards rushing, making him the first back 33 years or older to have a 1K campaign since John Riggins in 1984. That is not to say Gore had an electric season. He averaged 3.89 yards per carry, making 2016 the second time in two years as a Colt he failed to crack the 4.0 barrier. Gore was too big a part of the Colts' offense, and needs to be a committee member if he continues his career in 2017. He's signed for $3.5 million in Indy, a number the team will probably try to bring down. Jan 1 - 4:52 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND1524796364.23.9243626317.57.30410000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2005SF1412861343.84.813151319.48.70020000
2006SF163121695105.95.4986148530.38.00150000
2007SF15260110273.54.2255343629.18.20130000
2008SF14240103674.04.3364337326.68.70230000
2009SF14229112080.04.95105240629.07.80320000
2010SF1120385377.54.2434645241.19.81220000
2011SF16282121175.74.358171147.16.70020000
2012SF16259121275.84.7382823414.68.40110000
2013SF16276112870.54.139161418.88.80030000
2014SF16255110669.14.344111116.910.10120000
2015IND1626096760.43.7063426716.77.90130000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET14594.204194.8000000
2Sep 18@DEN13443.403196.3100000
3Sep 25SD21823.91111.0000000
4Oct 2@JAC16684.315275.4000000
5Oct 9CHI14755.40144.0000000
6Oct 16@HOU221064.80122.0000000
7Oct 23@TEN17613.605224.4100000
8Oct 30KC9374.1022512.5100000
9Nov 6@GB19603.222115.5000000
11Nov 20TEN18502.8047117.8000000
12Nov 24PIT15281.90133.0000000
13Dec 5@NYJ20794.0000.0000000
14Dec 11HOU10414.1023316.5100000
15Dec 18@MIN261013.904143.5000000
16Dec 24@OAK13725.5011212.0010000
17Jan 1JAC16623.902147.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Josh Ferguson
4Jordan Todman
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Jack Doyle
3Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
LG1Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
3Kristjan Sokoli
RG1Denzelle Good
2Joe Haeg
RT1Joe Reitz
2Le'Raven Clark
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 