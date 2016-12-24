Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Devin Street
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Ahmad Bradshaw
(RB)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Andrew Opoku
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Frank Gore | Running Back | #23
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 5/14/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 217
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 3 (65) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2015: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. The deal contains $7.5 million guaranteed. 2016: $1 million (+ $3 million roster bonus), 2017: $3.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Frank Gore rushed 16 times for 62 yards in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Jaguars, adding two receptions for 14 additional yards.
Gore finishes the year with 1,025 yards rushing, making him the first back 33 years or older to have a 1K campaign since John Riggins in 1984. That is not to say Gore had an electric season. He averaged 3.89 yards per carry, making 2016 the second time in two years as a Colt he failed to crack the 4.0 barrier. Gore was too big a part of the Colts' offense, and needs to be a committee member if he continues his career in 2017. He's signed for $3.5 million in Indy, a number the team will probably try to bring down.
Jan 1 - 4:52 PM
Frank Gore had 13 carries for 73 yards in Week 16 against the Raiders.
He added one catch for 12 yards. Gore was effective early but didn't do much in the second half. He lost some red-zone work to Robert Turbin, who caught a three-yard touchdown. Gore has rushed for at least 70 yards or a touchdown in four straight weeks. He has a matchup with Jacksonville in Week 17.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 07:37:00 PM
Frank Gore rushed 26 times for 101 yards and caught 4-of-4 targets for 14 yards in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings.
The Colts' game plan was very clear from the outset. They played Ground 'N Pound, Keepaway football on the back of Gore, who totaled 115 yards even though he was vultured twice inside the six-yard line by Robert Turbin. Gore isn't a big-play threat at age 33, but he can still be effective as a chain-moving runner. He'll be a high-floor RB2 play in Week 16 against the Raiders.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Frank Gore rushed 10 times for 41 yards and caught two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Texans.
Gore's touchdown came on an 18-yard screen the Texans didn't cover. He didn't have a huge workload with the Colts playing from behind. Gore has 70-plus total yards or a touchdown in seven of his last eight games. He's an RB2 for Week 15 against the Vikings.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 04:51:00 PM
33-year-old Gore finishes with 1,025 yards
Jan 1 - 4:52 PM
Gore rushes for 73 yards in Week 16
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 07:37:00 PM
Gore totals 115 yards as Colts impose will
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Frank Gore finds end-zone in Week 14
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 04:51:00 PM
More Frank Gore Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
IND
15
247
963
64.2
3.9
2
4
36
263
17.5
7.3
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2005
SF
14
128
613
43.8
4.8
1
3
15
131
9.4
8.7
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2006
SF
16
312
1695
105.9
5.4
9
8
61
485
30.3
8.0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
2007
SF
15
260
1102
73.5
4.2
2
5
53
436
29.1
8.2
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
2008
SF
14
240
1036
74.0
4.3
3
6
43
373
26.6
8.7
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
2009
SF
14
229
1120
80.0
4.9
5
10
52
406
29.0
7.8
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
2010
SF
11
203
853
77.5
4.2
4
3
46
452
41.1
9.8
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
2011
SF
16
282
1211
75.7
4.3
5
8
17
114
7.1
6.7
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2012
SF
16
259
1212
75.8
4.7
3
8
28
234
14.6
8.4
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2013
SF
16
276
1128
70.5
4.1
3
9
16
141
8.8
8.8
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
16
255
1106
69.1
4.3
4
4
11
111
6.9
10.1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
16
260
967
60.4
3.7
0
6
34
267
16.7
7.9
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
DET
14
59
4.2
0
4
19
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DEN
13
44
3.4
0
3
19
6.3
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SD
21
82
3.9
1
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@JAC
16
68
4.3
1
5
27
5.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CHI
14
75
5.4
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@HOU
22
106
4.8
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@TEN
17
61
3.6
0
5
22
4.4
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
KC
9
37
4.1
0
2
25
12.5
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
19
60
3.2
2
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
18
50
2.8
0
4
71
17.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
PIT
15
28
1.9
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
@NYJ
20
79
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
HOU
10
41
4.1
0
2
33
16.5
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@MIN
26
101
3.9
0
4
14
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@OAK
13
72
5.5
0
1
12
12.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
JAC
16
62
3.9
0
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
2
Scott Tolzien
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Josh Ferguson
4
Jordan Todman
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
Questionable
Phillip Dorsett caught one pass for eight yards in Week 16.
It's the second straight game Dorsett has been held to one catch. Even with Donte Moncrief's (shoulder) status in doubt for next week, Dorsett doesn't project for a major role.
Dec 24
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
Sidelined
Colts declared WR Donte Moncrief (shoulder) inactive for Week 17.
Buzzed about all summer, third-year pro Moncrief ended up having a lost year. Injuries limited him to nine games, and he posted more than 50 yards receiving only twice. Moncrief did continue to show a nose for the end zone, scoring seven times. Still only 23, Moncrief will be a bounce-back/WR2 candidate in 2017. Also inactive for the Colts are CB Darius Butler, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB Deiontrez Mount, C Austin Blythe, C Kristjan Sokoli and OT Jeremy Vujnovich.
Jan 1
2
Chester Rogers
Questionable
Chester Rogers (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday.
With Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett healthy behind T.Y. Hilton, Rogers will head back to focusing on special teams. He's going to handle punt returns.
Nov 2
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Dwayne Allen
2
Jack Doyle
3
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
LG
1
Jonotthan Harrison
Sidelined
Colts reserve OL Jonotthan Harrison is recovering from an appendectomy.
A center by trade, Harrison has played 61 snaps at guard this season. He's week to week, and will probably miss 2-3 contests.
Sep 29
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
3
Kristjan Sokoli
RG
1
Denzelle Good
Questionable
Colts RG Denzelle Good (concussion) returned to a full practice on Wednesday.
He's on track to return this week after missing the last two games with a concussion. It's good news for a Colts' offensive line that's been running on fumes. Joe Haeg filled in for Good at right guard last week against the Vikings.
Dec 21
2
Joe Haeg
RT
1
Joe Reitz
Sidelined
The Colts will be without three starting offensive linemen in Week 15 against the Vikings.
They lost LG Jack Mewhort for the season in Week 14, while RT Joe Reitz (back) and RG Denzelle Good (ankle) have been ruled out. The entire right side of Indy's offensive line will be made up of rookies with first-rounder Ryan Kelly at center, fifth-rounder Joe Haeg at right guard, and third-rounder La'Raven Clark at right tackle. The Colts are in a scary situation entering a road trip to Minnesota to face one of the NFL's best defensive lines. Andrew Luck is going to have to get the ball out quick.
Dec 16
2
Le'Raven Clark
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
