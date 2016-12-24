Frank Gore | Running Back | #23 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (33) / 5/14/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 217 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (65) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2015: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. The deal contains $7.5 million guaranteed. 2016: $1 million (+ $3 million roster bonus), 2017: $3.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Frank Gore rushed 16 times for 62 yards in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Jaguars, adding two receptions for 14 additional yards. Gore finishes the year with 1,025 yards rushing, making him the first back 33 years or older to have a 1K campaign since John Riggins in 1984. That is not to say Gore had an electric season. He averaged 3.89 yards per carry, making 2016 the second time in two years as a Colt he failed to crack the 4.0 barrier. Gore was too big a part of the Colts' offense, and needs to be a committee member if he continues his career in 2017. He's signed for $3.5 million in Indy, a number the team will probably try to bring down.

Frank Gore had 13 carries for 73 yards in Week 16 against the Raiders. He added one catch for 12 yards. Gore was effective early but didn't do much in the second half. He lost some red-zone work to Robert Turbin, who caught a three-yard touchdown. Gore has rushed for at least 70 yards or a touchdown in four straight weeks. He has a matchup with Jacksonville in Week 17.

Frank Gore rushed 26 times for 101 yards and caught 4-of-4 targets for 14 yards in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings. The Colts' game plan was very clear from the outset. They played Ground 'N Pound, Keepaway football on the back of Gore, who totaled 115 yards even though he was vultured twice inside the six-yard line by Robert Turbin. Gore isn't a big-play threat at age 33, but he can still be effective as a chain-moving runner. He'll be a high-floor RB2 play in Week 16 against the Raiders.