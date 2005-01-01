Player Page

Darren Sproles | Running Back | #43

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/20/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'6' / 190
College: Kansas State
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 4 (130) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Darren Sproles rushed seven times for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against the Giants.
He added two catches for 23 yards. Sproles looked fully healthy after sitting out last week. He scored a 25-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game but saw limited work before Ryan Mathews (stinger) left in the fourth quarter. Sproles totaled more than 50 yards for the first time since Week 12. With Mathews likely to play next week, Sproles won't be more than a low-end PPR FLEX. Dec 23 - 12:03 AM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI137836628.24.7014740030.88.51201902240
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2005SD158503.36.300310.73.3002152801080
2007SD153716410.94.41210312.13.1000100812291
2008SD166133020.65.4112934221.411.8052137612490
2009SD169334321.43.7034549731.111.0141130001831
2010SD165127016.95.3005952032.58.8023125701660
2011NO168760337.76.9028671044.48.3070108902941
2012NO134824418.85.1017566751.38.927048301830
2013NO155322014.74.2027160440.38.512225501940
2014PHI155732921.95.8064038725.89.71011505062
2015PHI168331719.83.8035538824.37.10102004462
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE5122.4022412.000190590
2Sep 19@CHI12403.30284.0000000
3Sep 25PIT2-1-.50612821.31000160
5Oct 9@DET5459.004235.8000060
6Oct 16@WAS4205.00144.00000310
7Oct 23MIN3268.7022311.5000000
8Oct 30@DAL15865.705173.4000090
9Nov 6@NYG13574.403144.70000760
10Nov 13ATL2199.508577.1000000
11Nov 20@SEA2157.50166.00000150
12Nov 28GB362.005489.6000000
13Dec 4@CIN7142.016355.8000070
14Dec 11WAS5275.402136.5100050
16Dec 22NYG7405.7122311.5000000
17Jan 1DALGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Chase Daniel
RB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3Kenjon Barner
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Bryce Treggs
WR31Dorial Green-Beckham
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Jason Peters
2Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh Andrews
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Dillon Gordon
RT1Halapoulivaati Vaitai
2Lane Johnson
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 