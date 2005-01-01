Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |

Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Seyi Ajirotutu
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Darren Sproles | Running Back | #43
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 6/20/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'6' / 190
College:
Kansas State
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 4 (130) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/29/2016: Signed a two-year, $8 million contract. 2016: $3.5 million, 2017: $4 million ($2 million guaranteed for injury, + $1 million roster bonus on 15th day of league year), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Darren Sproles rushed seven times for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against the Giants.
He added two catches for 23 yards. Sproles looked fully healthy after sitting out last week. He scored a 25-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game but saw limited work before Ryan Mathews (stinger) left in the fourth quarter. Sproles totaled more than 50 yards for the first time since Week 12. With Mathews likely to play next week, Sproles won't be more than a low-end PPR FLEX.
Dec 23 - 12:03 AM
Darren Sproles (concussion) is active for Week 16 against the Giants.
Sproles will return to his usual third down/change-up role. Inactive for the Eagles are WR Paul Turner, CB Dwayne Gratz, DE Steven Means, OL Josh Andrews, OG Dillon Gordon, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai and DT Taylor Hart.
Dec 22 - 6:56 PM
Darren Sproles (concussion) is listed questionable for Week 16 against the Giants.
Sproles has already been cleared of his concussion that kept him out for Week 15, and is fully expected to play Thursday night against the Giants. He and Ryan Mathews will get back to forming their 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Dec 21 - 11:22 AM
Darren Sproles (concussion) is practicing in full for Week 16.
Sproles will be good to go for Thursday night's game against the Giants. Sproles is an acceptable FLEX in a pinch, but ideally he'd serve as an RB4 on your bench for the fantasy finals.
Dec 20 - 3:24 PM
Darren Sproles totals 63 yards, TD vs Giants
Dec 23 - 12:03 AM
Darren Sproles officially active for Week 16
Dec 22 - 6:56 PM
Darren Sproles officially listed questionable
Dec 21 - 11:22 AM
Darren Sproles (concussion) practicing fully
Dec 20 - 3:24 PM
More Darren Sproles Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PHI
13
78
366
28.2
4.7
0
1
47
400
30.8
8.5
1
2
0
19
0
224
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2005
SD
15
8
50
3.3
6.3
0
0
3
10
.7
3.3
0
0
2
1528
0
108
0
2007
SD
15
37
164
10.9
4.4
1
2
10
31
2.1
3.1
0
0
0
1008
1
229
1
2008
SD
16
61
330
20.6
5.4
1
1
29
342
21.4
11.8
0
5
2
1376
1
249
0
2009
SD
16
93
343
21.4
3.7
0
3
45
497
31.1
11.0
1
4
1
1300
0
183
1
2010
SD
16
51
270
16.9
5.3
0
0
59
520
32.5
8.8
0
2
3
1257
0
166
0
2011
NO
16
87
603
37.7
6.9
0
2
86
710
44.4
8.3
0
7
0
1089
0
294
1
2012
NO
13
48
244
18.8
5.1
0
1
75
667
51.3
8.9
2
7
0
483
0
183
0
2013
NO
15
53
220
14.7
4.2
0
2
71
604
40.3
8.5
1
2
2
255
0
194
0
2014
PHI
15
57
329
21.9
5.8
0
6
40
387
25.8
9.7
1
0
1
15
0
506
2
2015
PHI
16
83
317
19.8
3.8
0
3
55
388
24.3
7.1
0
1
0
20
0
446
2
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
5
12
2.4
0
2
24
12.0
0
0
19
0
59
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
12
40
3.3
0
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
2
-1
-.5
0
6
128
21.3
1
0
0
0
16
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
5
45
9.0
0
4
23
5.8
0
0
0
0
6
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
4
20
5.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
31
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
3
26
8.7
0
2
23
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
15
86
5.7
0
5
17
3.4
0
0
0
0
9
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
13
57
4.4
0
3
14
4.7
0
0
0
0
76
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
2
19
9.5
0
8
57
7.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
2
15
7.5
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
15
0
12
Nov 28
GB
3
6
2.0
0
5
48
9.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CIN
7
14
2.0
1
6
35
5.8
0
0
0
0
7
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
5
27
5.4
0
2
13
6.5
1
0
0
0
5
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
7
40
5.7
1
2
23
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
DAL
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Chase Daniel
RB
1
Ryan Mathews
Questionable
Ryan Mathews left Week 16 against the Giants with a stinger.
Mathews suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter. He was held in check before leaving, rushed for 46 yards on 18 carries. Mathews should be fine for Week 17.
Dec 22
2
Darren Sproles
3
Kenjon Barner
I.L.
Eagles placed RB Kenjon Barner (hamstring) on injured reserve, ending his season.
The special teamer saw 32 touches on offense this season. Still only 26, Barner will be a free agent in the offseason.
Dec 20
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
Questionable
Jordan Matthews caught 2-of-6 targets for 12 yards in Week 16 against the Giants.
Matthews was held without a catch in the first half. He managed a couple catch late in the game, but the Giants shut him down with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie most of the night. Matthews still didn't look fully over his ankle issue. He'll be a WR3 for Week 17.
Dec 23
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
Questionable
Dorial Green-Beckham caught one pass for seven yards in Week 16 against the Giants.
He had just two targets. Green-Beckham has been a non-factor since returning from an oblique injury. He'll take a 35/377/2 line into Week 17.
Dec 23
WR2
1
Nelson Agholor
2
Bryce Treggs
WR3
1
Dorial Green-Beckham
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
Questionable
Eagles LG Allen Barbre was forced from Week 16 against the Giants with a hamstring injury.
He's done for the night. Barbre suffered a setback with the hamstring issue he's been dealing with the last few weeks. Stefen Wisniewski replaced Barbre at left guard.
Dec 22
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh Andrews
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
Sidelined
Eagles RG Brandon Brooks revealed he's dealing with an anxiety issue, which has caused him to be inactive two of the past three games.
He was a surprise scratch Weeks 12 and 14, which would suggest he's getting so anxious on game days that it's making him sick or causing him to freak. "I'll get through this," Brooks said. He said it's more of an obsession with the game rather than nervousness or fear. Brooks is up in the air for Week 15.
Dec 14
2
Dillon Gordon
RT
1
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Sidelined
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai has a grade-two MCL sprain.
He is going to be sidelined at least a couple weeks. With Lane Johnson still suspended, LG Allen Barbre will switch out to right tackle with Stefen Wisniewski taking over at left guard.
Nov 21
2
Lane Johnson
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Headlines
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
Evan Silva breaks down the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in every Week 16 game.
