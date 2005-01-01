Darren Sproles | Running Back | #43

Darren Sproles rushed seven times for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against the Giants.

He added two catches for 23 yards. Sproles looked fully healthy after sitting out last week. He scored a 25-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game but saw limited work before Ryan Mathews (stinger) left in the fourth quarter. Sproles totaled more than 50 yards for the first time since Week 12. With Mathews likely to play next week, Sproles won't be more than a low-end PPR FLEX.