Sidelined

Josh Allen (elbow) will miss at least the next two or three games and will be week to week after that.

A second opinion on his elbow from Dr. James Andrews confirmed that Allen has UCL damage to his throwing arm, but he will not need Tommy John surgery. Instead Allen will rest and rehab with the hope that he can return in about one month. With Allen out, the Bills can either start Nathan Peterman or Derek Anderson, who they signed just last week. Streaming defenses against this Bills offense is an attractive strategy.