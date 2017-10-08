Matt Cassel | Quarterback | #16

Cassel has ties with Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn from his Patriots days. He gives Detroit a veteran behind Matt Stafford but isn't a lock to open the season in a backup role. 35-year-old Cassel will compete with Jake Rudock in training camp.

The Titans also cut ties with WR Eric Weems and S Da'Norris Searcy. Cassel struggled in his lone start last year, throwing for just 141 yards in a Week 5 loss to Miami. The 35-year-old doesn't have much left in the tank but could land on his feet as a veteran backup/mentor. The Titans are well-positioned for free agency with over $60 million in available cap space.

Matt Cassel completed 21-of-32 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 5 loss to the Dolphins.

Cassel appeared to be potentially concussed on an early-game fumble six, but he stayed in the game after Brandon Weeden briefly appeared off the sideline. Cassel was ineffective as expected on a day where the Dolphins' fantasy D/ST went off. This Titans offense badly needs Marcus Mariota (hamstring) back for Week 6 against the Colts.