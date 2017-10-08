Player Page

Matt Cassel | Quarterback | #16

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/17/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 228
College: USC
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 7 (230) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Lions signed QB Matt Cassel.
Cassel has ties with Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn from his Patriots days. He gives Detroit a veteran behind Matt Stafford but isn't a lock to open the season in a backup role. 35-year-old Cassel will compete with Jake Rudock in training camp. Apr 4 - 4:20 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2017TEN2254259.516281.03.901200.0.0002
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2005NE3132454.218361.07.60216124.02.0000
2006NE65862.5325.34.000024.72.0001
2007NE64757.1386.35.40014122.03.0100
2008NE1632751663.43693230.87.2321117427116.93.7204
2009KC1527149355.02924194.95.9116165118912.63.7003
2010KC1526245058.23116207.76.92277331258.33.8001
2011KC916026959.51713190.36.40109259911.04.0002
2012KC916127758.11796199.66.516122714516.15.4107
2013MIN915325460.21807200.87.1111918576.33.2101
2014MIN3417157.7425141.76.00349186.02.0000
2015DAL911920458.31276141.86.305715788.75.2000
2016TEN4305158.828471.05.602243.8.8000
2017TEN2254259.516281.03.901200.0.0002
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
4Oct 1@HOU41040.0212.10200.001
5Oct 8@MIA213265.61414.41000.001

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Matt Cassel
4Alek Torgersen
RB1Theo Riddick
2LeGarrette Blount
3Ameer Abdullah
4Tion Green
5Dwayne Washington
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Tion Green
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3Andy Jones
4Dontez Ford
WR21Golden Tate
2T.J. Jones
3Jace Billingsley
4Bradley Marquez
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Luke Willson
2Michael Roberts
3Levine Toilolo
4Hakeem Valles
5Brandon Barnes
LT1Taylor Decker
2Brian Mihalik
LG1Kenny Wiggins
2Joe Dahl
C1Graham Glasgow
2Wesley Johnson
3Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Emmett Cleary
RT1Rick Wagner
2Corey Robinson
3Dan Skipper
K1Matt Prater
 

 