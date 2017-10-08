Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Matt Cassel | Quarterback | #16
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 5/17/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 228
College:
USC
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 7 (230) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/2/2017: Signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract. The deal contains $500,000 guaranteed, including a $750,000 signing bonus. 2018: $1.75 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lions signed QB Matt Cassel.
Cassel has ties with Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn from his Patriots days. He gives Detroit a veteran behind Matt Stafford but isn't a lock to open the season in a backup role. 35-year-old Cassel will compete with Jake Rudock in training camp.
Apr 4 - 4:20 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Titans released QB Matt Cassel.
The Titans also cut ties with WR Eric Weems and S Da'Norris Searcy. Cassel struggled in his lone start last year, throwing for just 141 yards in a Week 5 loss to Miami. The 35-year-old doesn't have much left in the tank but could land on his feet as a veteran backup/mentor. The Titans are well-positioned for free agency with over $60 million in available cap space.
Mar 9 - 1:10 PM
Source:
Cameron Wolfe on Twitter
Matt Cassel completed 21-of-32 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 5 loss to the Dolphins.
Cassel appeared to be potentially concussed on an early-game fumble six, but he stayed in the game after Brandon Weeden briefly appeared off the sideline. Cassel was ineffective as expected on a day where the Dolphins' fantasy D/ST went off. This Titans offense badly needs Marcus Mariota (hamstring) back for Week 6 against the Colts.
Sun, Oct 8, 2017 05:56:00 PM
Matt Cassel is expected to start Week 5 against the Dolphins.
With Marcus Mariota sidelined by a hamstring injury, Cassel will get the nod. He was awful off the bench last week in Houston, and his presence is a big downgrade for Tennessee's offense. It also makes the Dolphins DST an interesting streaming and DFS option. Mariota could miss multiple games.
Sun, Oct 8, 2017 10:04:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Lions add Matt Cassel behind Stafford
Apr 4 - 4:20 PM
Titans save cap room by cutting Matt Cassel
Mar 9 - 1:10 PM
Matt Cassel struggles against Dolphins
Sun, Oct 8, 2017 05:56:00 PM
Mariota out, Cassel expected to start Week 5
Sun, Oct 8, 2017 10:04:00 AM
More Matt Cassel Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
O. Beckham
NYG
(3758)
2
M. King
FA
(2807)
3
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2769)
4
B. Cooks
LAR
(2709)
5
K. Wright
MIN
(2492)
6
J. Matthews
FA
(2318)
7
G. Smith
LAC
(2270)
8
D. Bryant
DAL
(2114)
9
T. Rawls
NYJ
(2055)
10
J. Allen
CLG
(1918)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2017
TEN
2
25
42
59.5
162
81.0
3.9
0
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2005
NE
3
13
24
54.2
183
61.0
7.6
0
2
1
6
12
4.0
2.0
0
0
0
2006
NE
6
5
8
62.5
32
5.3
4.0
0
0
0
2
4
.7
2.0
0
0
1
2007
NE
6
4
7
57.1
38
6.3
5.4
0
0
1
4
12
2.0
3.0
1
0
0
2008
NE
16
327
516
63.4
3693
230.8
7.2
3
21
11
74
271
16.9
3.7
2
0
4
2009
KC
15
271
493
55.0
2924
194.9
5.9
1
16
16
51
189
12.6
3.7
0
0
3
2010
KC
15
262
450
58.2
3116
207.7
6.9
2
27
7
33
125
8.3
3.8
0
0
1
2011
KC
9
160
269
59.5
1713
190.3
6.4
0
10
9
25
99
11.0
4.0
0
0
2
2012
KC
9
161
277
58.1
1796
199.6
6.5
1
6
12
27
145
16.1
5.4
1
0
7
2013
MIN
9
153
254
60.2
1807
200.8
7.1
1
11
9
18
57
6.3
3.2
1
0
1
2014
MIN
3
41
71
57.7
425
141.7
6.0
0
3
4
9
18
6.0
2.0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
9
119
204
58.3
1276
141.8
6.3
0
5
7
15
78
8.7
5.2
0
0
0
2016
TEN
4
30
51
58.8
284
71.0
5.6
0
2
2
4
3
.8
.8
0
0
0
2017
TEN
2
25
42
59.5
162
81.0
3.9
0
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
4
Oct 1
@HOU
4
10
40.0
21
2.1
0
2
0
0
.0
0
1
5
Oct 8
@MIA
21
32
65.6
141
4.4
1
0
0
0
.0
0
1
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Matt Cassel
4
Alek Torgersen
RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
LeGarrette Blount
3
Ameer Abdullah
4
Tion Green
5
Dwayne Washington
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Tion Green
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
Andy Jones
4
Dontez Ford
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
T.J. Jones
Sidelined
The Lions have tendered restricted free agent WR T.J. Jones at the original-round level.
It's worth $1.9 million. The Lions initially planned to let Jones walk. Capable of playing both inside and out, Jones is a solid No. 4 receiver. He's currently recovering from shoulder surgery.
Mar 14
3
Jace Billingsley
4
Bradley Marquez
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Luke Willson
2
Michael Roberts
3
Levine Toilolo
4
Hakeem Valles
5
Brandon Barnes
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Brian Mihalik
LG
1
Kenny Wiggins
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Wesley Johnson
3
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Emmett Cleary
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Corey Robinson
3
Dan Skipper
K
1
Matt Prater
Headlines
Cooks Traded to Rams
Apr 4
Rich Hribar takes a look at the potential fantasy implications following the trade of Brandin Cooks to the Rams.
More NFL Columns
»
Cooks Traded to Rams
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 4
»
The Gruden Problem
Apr 3
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 3
NFL Headlines
»
Lions add Matt Cassel behind Stafford
»
Pats take flier on former 2nd-round TE Niklas
»
Report: Rams plan to extend Cooks before Wk 1
»
He's back: Ravens ink Robert Griffin to deal
»
Patriots eyeing first-round trade-up for QB?
»
FA Jordan Matthews visiting Titans this week
»
Report: Cooks trade not prelude to OBJ deal
»
Bombshell: Pats trade Brandin Cooks to Rams
»
Kyle Long recovering from three surgeries
»
Bears take flier on ex-Cardinals OG Watford
»
Quinton Spain officially signs RFA tender
»
Felony charges against Robby Anderson dropped
