Ryan Fitzpatrick | Quarterback | #14

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/24/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 223
College: Harvard
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 7 (250) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Jets coach Todd Bowles confirmed Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Week 17 against the Bills.
It, of course, makes no sense to start Fitzpatrick considering he will not be with the team next season and Christian Hackenberg is on the bench, but even in a game featuring E.J. Manuel, the Jets are worried about how terrible their wasted second-round pick will look. There is no reason to trust any Jet except Bilal Powell for Week 17 fantasy purposes. Dec 27 - 1:13 PM
Source: Kimberley A. Martin on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016NYJ1320837355.82500192.36.7110173113010.04.2001
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2005LAR47613556.3777194.35.8148146416.04.6201
2006LAR100.00.0.000030.0.0000
2007CIN100.00.0.000000.0.0000
2008CIN1322137259.41905146.55.10896030423.45.1205
2009BUF1012722755.91422142.26.309103114114.14.5102
2010BUF1325544157.83000230.86.8223154026920.76.7005
2011BUF1635356962.03832239.56.7324235621513.43.8002
2012BUF1630650560.63400212.56.7224164819712.34.1106
2013TEN1121735062.02454223.17.0214124322520.55.2302
2014HOU1219731263.12483206.98.011785018415.33.7201
2015NYJ1633556259.63905244.16.9131156027016.94.5202
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11CIN193554.31895.4214153.800
2Sep 15@BUF243470.637411.0105214.200
3Sep 25@KC204445.51884.3063227.300
4Oct 2SEA234156.12616.413252.500
5Oct 9@PIT253865.82556.710199.000
6Oct 17@ARZ163151.61745.601122.000
7Oct 23BAL91464.31208.6101-1-1.000
8Oct 30@CLE163447.12286.7104133.300
9Nov 6@MIA162759.31947.2123268.700
12Nov 27NE223268.82698.42021.501
13Dec 5IND51241.7816.801231.500
15Dec 17MIA51050.0313.1012115.500
16Dec 24@NE82138.11366.502133.000
17Jan 1BUFGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
LT1Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Craig Watts
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brent Qvale
2Ben Ijalana
K1Nick Folk
 

 