Ryan Fitzpatrick | Quarterback | #14 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (34) / 11/24/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 223 College: Harvard Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 7 (250) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 7/27/2016: Signed a one-year, $12 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed. Another $3 million is available through incentives. 2017: Free Agent

Jets coach Todd Bowles confirmed Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Week 17 against the Bills. It, of course, makes no sense to start Fitzpatrick considering he will not be with the team next season and Christian Hackenberg is on the bench, but even in a game featuring E.J. Manuel, the Jets are worried about how terrible their wasted second-round pick will look. There is no reason to trust any Jet except Bilal Powell for Week 17 fantasy purposes. Source: Kimberley A. Martin on Twitter

Ryan Fitzpatrick completed eight-of-21 passes for 136 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding one rush for three yards Saturday in the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Patriots. Fitzpatrick was his usual brand of bad in the Jets’ latest embarrassment. Playing in relief of an injured Bryce Petty, Fitzpatrick spent the final two-and-a-half quarters reminding the Jets of why they benched him in the first place. Many of his passes were begging to be intercepted, and two of them were. Fitzpatrick’s receivers did him no favors by dropping at least a handful of catchable balls. Next week against the Bills will likely be his final game in a Jets uniform. Whether he starts or not will depend on the health of Petty’s shoulder.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been benched. Bryce Petty will start the final four games of the season after coming on in relief of "FitzMagic" on Monday evening. It appears second-rounder Christian Hackenberg will be the next man up if Petty gets injured. Fitzpatrick was legitimately good in 2015, but reverted to his old ways this season, playing an absurd brand of streetball that resulted in far too many turnovers. Fitz thinks he's Brett Favre, but he's really a poor man's Chad Pennington. Now 34, Fitz should be a useful backup/spot starter for someone in 2017, but it's extremely unlikely he will enter Week 1 with a starting job.