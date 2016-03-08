Player Page

Richie Incognito | Guard | #64

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (34) / 7/5/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 319
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (81) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Bills LG Richie Incognito retired after 13 seasons in the NFL.
"I'm done. That's it," Incognito told Bills.com's Vic Carucci. "My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right." Earlier Tuesday, Incognito reportedly told Peter King he was "strongly considering" retirement while discussing his deal with the Bills -- he took a pay cut last month -- but now he is officially calling it quits. It is another blow to Buffalo's offensive line after Eric Wood was forced to retire because of a neck injury earlier this offseason. Incognito went to four Pro Bowls and was one of the better guards in the game during his career, but his legacy will be marred by his involvement in the "Bullygate" scandal. Apr 10 - 10:54 AM
Source: Vic Carucci on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017BUF160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006LAR161010.00.0000000000000
2007LAR40000.00.0000000000000
2008LAR152020.00.0000000000000
2009BUF120000.00.0000000000000
2010MIA161010.00.0000000000000
2011MIA152020.00.0000000000000
2012MIA162020.00.0000000000000
2013MIA81010.00.0000000000000
2015BUF162020.00.0000000000000
2016BUF160000.00.0000000000000
2017BUF160000.00.0000000000000
