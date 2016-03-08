Richie Incognito | Guard | #64

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: My Name is Junis
Apr 10
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 9
Daily Dose: Oh-Oh-Ohtani
Apr 9
Top 10 Prospects: April 9
Apr 9
Trading Tips: April 8
Apr 8
Dose: Martinez Gets His Shot
Apr 8
Week Ahead: Velocity Matters
Apr 7
Harper and Dozier Show
Apr 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nick Senzel moving to 3B at AAA Louisville
Kiermaier (foot) out of Rays' lineup Tuesday
Zobrist at 1B, batting third for Cubs on Tues
Cubs put Anthony Rizzo (back) on 10-day DL
Giants call up SP Tyler Beede for MLB debut
Godley blanks Giants over seven in victory
Rougned Odor (hamstring) likely DL-bound
Giles records first save Monday versus Twins
Verlander delivers seven scoreless vs. Twins
Scherzer strikes out 10 in shutout of Braves
Pujols hits 616th career HR, Angels now 8-3
Richard goes five innings, homers in victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best-Ball Adventures
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 9
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 9
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Apr 9
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins backed out of C.J. Anderson trade
Richie Incognito says he is 'done' w/football
NYG, Eli have not discussed long-term future
Sam Darnold will work out for Jets after all
Free agent S Eric Reid visiting the Bengals
Luck still yet to throw 'NFL-sized' football
Khalil Mack not at 1st day of offseason work
Belichick 'chastised' Gronk for using TB12
Packers WR Trevor Davis booked for bomb joke
Orleans Darkwa visiting Patriots on Monday
La'el Collins wants to stay at right tackle
Report: NYG will take Darnold if he is there
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Crabbe Buckets
Apr 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 26
Apr 9
Dose: The Final Stretch
Apr 9
Season-Long Specialists
Apr 9
Waiver Wire & NBA Idea Pod
Apr 8
Dose: KD and AD Deliver
Apr 8
Wired: Pickups of the Year
Apr 8
Dose: Buckets is Back
Apr 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hardaway Jr., Kanter doubtful for Wednesday
Oladipo, Young, Bogdanovic ruled out Tuesday
Ben Simmons (illness) questionable Tuesday
Sindarius Thornwell scores career-high 20
Boban Marjanovic nearly double-doubles
Anthony Davis helps Pels secure playoff berth
Jokic triple-doubles, DEN wins 6th straight
Rudy Gay leads Spurs to playoffs with 18
Eric Bledsoe triple-doubles in easy win
Frank Ntilikina scores career-high 17 points
Westbrook's triple-double locks up playoffs
Allen Crabbe scores career-high 41 vs. Bulls
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
First Round Predictions
Apr 10
First Round Preview: West
Apr 9
Reimer shuts down Boston
Apr 9
Playoff Hockey Chat
Apr 8
Daily Dose: Santa Claude
Apr 8
Blues Earn Key Win
Apr 7
Sedins Storybook Home Finale
Apr 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 27
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ducks hope to have John Gibson for Game 1
Joe Thornton not expected to play Thursday
Jamie Benn claims first star of the week
Sean Monahan underwent four surgeries
Max Pacioretty (knee) gets the green light
Steven Stamkos hopeful to play Thursday
Derick Brassard might be ready for Game 1
Nick Foligno (LBI) will be back for Game 1
Matthew Tkachuk had a concussion
Steven Stamkos (LBI) practices fully Monday
Derick Brassard (LBI) practices Monday
Alex Ovechkin claims Rocket Richard Trophy
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Power Ranking After: Texas
Apr 9
Wrap-up: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 8
Update: Texas
Apr 7
Start or Park: O'Reilly 500
Apr 6
O'Reilly 500 Cheat Sheet
Apr 4
Fantasy Live: O'Reilly 500
Apr 3
1. Martin Truex Jr.
Apr 2
2. Kyle Larson
Mar 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
DNF for Dave Sapienza in Thompson Icebreaker
Custer: 4th at Fort Worth, 6th in NXS points
Truex: 13th at Fort Worth, 7th in NXS points
Gallagher: 10th in Texas, 8th in NXS points
DNF for Jones at Fort Worth XFINITY race
Summers 7th at Thompson, 5th in NWMT points
DNF for Eric Goodale in Thompson Icebreaker
Tifft: 6th at Fort Worth, 9th in NXS points
DNF for Chastain at Fort Worth XFINITY race
Ryan Reed: My Bariatric Solutions 300 recap
DNF for Andy Seuss in Thompson Icebreaker
Woody Pitkat: Icebreaker recap
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Reed wins 82nd Masters by one
Apr 9
RBC Heritage Preview
Apr 9
Open de España Preview
Apr 9
DFS Dish: Masters Tournament
Apr 4
Expert Picks: 82nd Masters
Apr 3
Ian Poulter wins Houston Open
Apr 2
The 82nd Masters Preview
Apr 2
82nd Masters Preview (Euro)
Apr 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wesley Bryan back for RBC Heritage defense
Andrew Landry back in action as a new dad
Senden set for return to PGA TOUR at the RBC
World No. 4 Rahm returns to his Madrid roots
Past champ Grace backs out of RBC Heritage
Stenson finally has his top 10 at the Masters
McIlroy R4 74 in bid for career Grand Slam
Watson first top 10 in majors in four years
Jon Rahm claims solo 4th at Masters w/ R4 69
Spieth solo 3rd at Masters with week-low 64
Fowler R4 67; bags runner-up at 2018 Masters
Patrick Reed R4 71; wins 82nd Masters by one
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 10
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 10
NFL Draft WR Rankings
Apr 9
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 9
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 9
Round Table: Quarterbacks
Apr 7
NFL Draft RB Rankings
Apr 6
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star 2019 QB Howell commits to FSU
Ole Miss blocking UM QB Patterson's appeal
Five-star CB Chris Steele taking OU official
Alabama, Clemson lead Westgate title odds
Saints, 49ers giving Arden Key close look
Report: L-Jax being viewed as first-rounder
Northern Illinois LB Johnson transfers to TCU
David Blough (ankle) plays in spring game
Browns holding meetings with last of top QBs
RapSheet: Josh Rosen to visit Bills on Tues.
McGlincey will be a top 10 pick, per Brandt
Brandt: I have zero questions with Josh Rosen
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 33
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 6
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 6
Stag's Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 5
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 5
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 4
The Bargain Hunter - Week 33
Apr 3
Team News - Week 32
Mar 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Klopp confirms Can's season is over
Stones struggling with adductor injury
Mohamed Salah trains, hopeful for UCL clash
Speculation surrounds Fellaini's future
Steve Cook desperate to secure clean sheets
Jack Stephens suspended for three games
Brighton to wrap Stephens in cotton wool
Propper feels red card decision was "harsh"
Trippier rested ahead of the season run-in
Mkhitaryan season hanging by a thread
Mee on the mend as Long steps into the breach
Chicharito rescues a point for West Ham
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Malachi Dupre
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Aaron Green
(RB)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Keith Towbridge
(TE)
Jason Croom
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Richie Incognito | Guard | #64
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 7/5/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 319
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 3 (81) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2016: Signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract. The deal contain $5.45 million guaranteed, including a $3.45 million signing bonus. 2018: $3.65 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills LG Richie Incognito retired after 13 seasons in the NFL.
"I'm done. That's it," Incognito told Bills.com's Vic Carucci. "My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right." Earlier Tuesday, Incognito reportedly told Peter King he was "strongly considering" retirement while discussing his deal with the Bills -- he took a pay cut last month -- but now he is officially calling it quits. It is another blow to Buffalo's offensive line after Eric Wood was forced to retire because of a neck injury earlier this offseason. Incognito went to four Pro Bowls and was one of the better guards in the game during his career, but his legacy will be marred by his involvement in the "Bullygate" scandal.
Apr 10 - 10:54 AM
Source:
Vic Carucci on Twitter
Bills LG Richie Incognito agreed to a pay cut.
Incognito agreed to cut his base salary from $6.325 million to $3.65 million, but he got back a $1 million bonus. The cut saves the Bills $1.675 million against the cap. With LT Cordy Glenn and C Eric Wood gone, the Bills need Incognito to anchor the left side of the line.
Mar 22 - 11:17 AM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Bills re-signed LG Richie Incognito to a three-year, $15.75 million contract.
The two sides appeared to be drifting apart at this time last week when it was reported the Bills were "frustrated" Incognito wouldn't take a "cut-rate deal" and give the team a discount. But it got done a day before the market opened, and Incognito will be back between franchise player LT Cordy Glenn and C Eric Wood after making the Pro Bowl this past season following his year away.
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 01:52:00 PM
Source:
Tyler Dunne on Twitter
WKBW’s Joe Buscaglia believes the Bills are at risk of losing free agent LG Richie Incognito.
The Bills are reportedly frustrated with Incognito talks after taking a chance on him last year. He’s not expected to accept a team-friendly deal, making his return difficult for the cap-strapped Bills. If Incognito doesn’t re-sign, Buffalo could have to replace him through the draft.
Thu, Mar 3, 2016 08:38:00 AM
Source:
WKBW.com
Richie Incognito says he is 'done' w/football
Apr 10 - 10:54 AM
Bills LG Richie Incognito agrees to pay cut
Mar 22 - 11:17 AM
Bills keep LG Incognito with three-year pact
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 01:52:00 PM
Bills at risk of losing Richie Incognito
Thu, Mar 3, 2016 08:38:00 AM
More Richie Incognito Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Matthews
NE
(3803)
2
O. Beckham
NYG
(3339)
3
B. Cooks
LAR
(3066)
4
C. Meredith
CHI
(2256)
5
R. Griffin III
BAL
(2049)
6
R. Gronkowski
NE
(1886)
7
B. Mayfield
CLG
(1844)
8
J. Hankins
FA
(1825)
9
M. King
DEN
(1806)
10
E. Decker
FA
(1775)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
LAR
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
LAR
4
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
LAR
15
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
BUF
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
MIA
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
MIA
15
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
MIA
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
8
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
A.J. McCarron
2
Nathan Peterman
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Chris Ivory
3
Travaris Cadet
4
Marcus Murphy
5
Taiwan Jones
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Travaris Cadet
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
Sidelined
Kelvin Benjamin underwent knee surgery after the season but is expected to be ready for OTAs.
Benjamin suffered a torn meniscus in the first quarter of his first game with the Bills after they acquired him from the Panthers at the trade deadline. He ended up playing through it, but Benjamin was obviously never 100 percent. Benjamin is under contract for one more year at $8.459 million.
Feb 28
2
Andre Holmes
Sidelined
Bills placed WR Andre Holmes on injured reserve with a neck injury, ending his season.
The ex-Raider made it almost the entire year on the Bills' 53-man roster but caught only 13 passes in 14 games. It's disappointing considering how in flux the Bills' receiver corps was. Going on 30, Holmes' offseason outlook is uncertain. Neck injuries are the trickiest in football. Holmes is under contract in Buffalo for the next two years.
Dec 26
3
Malachi Dupre
4
Kaelin Clay
WR2
1
Zay Jones
Sidelined
Speaking Monday, Bills GM Brandon Beane said that last week's bizarre incident with Zay Jones will not affect his future with the team.
Vandalism charges against Jones have already been dropped, though it's unclear if he was seriously injured after reportedly putting his foot through a window. It could be a while before we get any more details on the incident. Recovering from shoulder surgery, we might not see Jones before training camp.
Mar 26
2
Rod Streater
3
Brandon Reilly
4
Quan Bray
WR3
1
Andre Holmes
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Logan Thomas
4
Khari Lee
5
Jason Croom
LT
1
Dion Dawkins
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Richie Incognito
Out of FB
Bills LG Richie Incognito retired after 13 seasons in the NFL.
"I'm done. That's it," Incognito told Bills.com's Vic Carucci. "My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right." Earlier Tuesday, Incognito reportedly told Peter King he was "strongly considering" retirement while discussing his deal with the Bills -- he took a pay cut last month -- but now he is officially calling it quits. It is another blow to Buffalo's offensive line after Eric Wood was forced to retire because of a neck injury earlier this offseason. Incognito went to four Pro Bowls and was one of the better guards in the game during his career, but his legacy will be marred by his involvement in the "Bullygate" scandal.
Apr 10
2
Josh James
3
Adam Redmond
C
1
Ryan Groy
2
Russell Bodine
RG
1
Vlad Ducasse
2
John Miller
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Marshall Newhouse
3
Conor McDermott
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
Headlines
Best-Ball Adventures
Apr 10
Jesse Pantuosco gives best-ball a try in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Best-Ball Adventures
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 9
»
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 9
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Apr 9
»
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Apr 5
NFL Headlines
»
Dolphins backed out of C.J. Anderson trade
»
Richie Incognito says he is 'done' w/football
»
NYG, Eli have not discussed long-term future
»
Sam Darnold will work out for Jets after all
»
Free agent S Eric Reid visiting the Bengals
»
Luck still yet to throw 'NFL-sized' football
»
Khalil Mack not at 1st day of offseason work
»
Belichick 'chastised' Gronk for using TB12
»
Packers WR Trevor Davis booked for bomb joke
»
Orleans Darkwa visiting Patriots on Monday
»
La'el Collins wants to stay at right tackle
»
Report: NYG will take Darnold if he is there
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved