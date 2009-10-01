Player Page

Weather | Roster

Joe Berger | Center | #61

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/25/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 305
College: Michigan Tech
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 6 (207) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

RG Joe Berger announced his retirement after 13 NFL seasons.
Berger reportedly had a few standing offers but made a statement on Twitter announcing his retirement Friday morning. "I was on some great teams before the Vikings, but it wasn't until I got to Minnesota that I really felt at home," the 13-year vet wrote. Minnesota is where Berger played 7 of his 13 seasons and made 68 of his 88 career starts. He remained a catalyst on the team's interior line throughout it's constant turnover. Mar 23 - 10:16 AM
Source: Chris Tomasson on Twitter
More Joe Berger Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017MIN161010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2005MIA30000.00.0000000000000
2007DAL10000.00.0000000000000
2008DAL30000.00.0000000000000
2009MIA161010.00.00000000013000
2010MIA155050.00.0000000000000
2011MIN130000.00.0000000000000
2012MIN160000.00.0000000000000
2013MIN163030.00.0000000000000
2014MIN161010.00.0000000000000
2015MIN161010.00.0000000000000
2016MIN142020.00.0000000000000
2017MIN161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Luke McCown
6Matt Cassel
7Ryan Lindley
8G.J. Kinne
9Matt McGloin
10Johnny Manziel
11Charlie Whitehurst
12Aaron Murray
13Dylan Thompson
14Jerrod Johnson
15Thad Lewis
16Matt Simms
17Bryan Bennett
18Tim Tebow
19Ryan Williams
20Brad Sorensen
21Seth Lobato
22Dan Orlovsky
23Austin Trainor
24Pat Devlin
25Matt Blanchard
26Dan LeFevour
27McLeod Bethel-Thompson
28Jerry Lovelocke
29Chandler Harnish
30Chase Rettig
31Keith Wenning
32Trevor Knight
33Ryan Nassib
34Cody Fajardo
35Shane Carden
36Griffin Neal
37Marquise Williams
38Max Wittek
39Joe Licata
40Sefo Liufau
41Bart Houston
42David Olson
43R.J. Archer
44Zach Mettenberger
45Sean Renfree
46Dane Evans
47Eli Jenkins
48Dalyn Williams
49Jake Waters
50Wes Lunt
RB1DeMarco Murray
2James Starks
3Adrian Peterson
4Rashad Jennings
5Chris Johnson
6Danny Woodhead
7Joseph Randle
8Khiry Robinson
9De'Veon Smith
10Toby Gerhart
11Joique Bell
12Dominique Williams
13Tim Hightower
14LaMichael James
15Alonzo Harris
16Joe Banyard
17Karlos Williams
18Brandon Burks
19Terrell Newby
20Ronnie Hillman
21Bobby Rainey
22Darren McFadden
23Jordan Johnson
24Thomas Rawls
25Anthony Dixon
26Brandon Ross
27Cedric O'Neal
28Storm Johnson
29Darrin Reaves
30Josh Harris
31Zac Stacy
32B.J. Daniels
33Jahwan Edwards
34Ross Scheuerman
35Kenneth Harper
36Jawon Chisholm
37Zac Brooks
38Jerome Smith
39Brandon Brown-Dukes
40DuJuan Harris
41Matt Asiata
42Isaiah Pead
43Dan Herron
44Keshawn Hill
45LaVance Taylor
46Glenn Winston
47William Stanback
48Shaun Draughn
49Michael Dyer
50Jeremy Stewart
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Rashad Jennings
3Tim Hightower
4Adrian Peterson
5Chris Johnson
6Toby Gerhart
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2DeMarco Murray
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
5Joseph Randle
FB1James Casey
2Darrel Young
3Erik Lorig
4Will Johnson
5Emil Igwenagu
6Jorvorskie Lane
7Lorenzo Taliaferro
8Julian Howsare
9Brandon Cottom
10Paul Lasike
11Henry Hynoski
12Andrew Bonnet
13Cory Harkey
14Ryan Mueller
15Joe Don Duncan
16Juwan Thompson
17Will Ratelle
18Soma Vainuku
19Jordan Campbell
20Patrick Skov
21Glenn Gronkowski
22Darrin Laufasa
23Sam Bergen
24Trey Millard
25Brad Smelley
26Nikita Whitlock
27Chris Swain
28Tyler Renew
29Kyle Coleman
30Blake Renaud
31Devon Johnson
32Quayvon Hicks
33Alstevis Squirewell
34Freddie Stevenson
35Tyler McCloskey
36Joe Bacci
37Kiero Small
38J.C. Copeland
39Joey Iosefa
40Zach Boren
41John Conner
42Sione Houma
43John Robinson-Woodgett
44Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Jeremy Maclin
3Keith Mumphery
4Eli Rogers
5Greg Jennings
6Marques Colston
7Jeremy Kerley
8Jerome Simpson
9Marcus Easley
10Stevie Johnson
11Arrelious Benn
12Josh Morgan
13Hakeem Nicks
14Douglas McNeil
15Eddie Royal
16Tyler Davis
17Jacoby Ford
18Greg Little
19Kris Durham
20Dwayne Harris
21Dwayne Bowe
22James Jones
23Kyle Prater
24Keenan Reynolds
25Corey Brown
26Jared Abbrederis
27Markus Wheaton
28Corey Fuller
29Preston Parker
30DeAndre Reaves
31Kain Colter
32Miles Austin
33Greg Salas
34Jordan Williams
35Ed Eagan
36Allen Hurns
37Armon Binns
38Marlon Brown
39Carlton Mitchell
40Reggie Dunn
41Ben Edwards
42Nick Harwell
43Andrew Turzilli
44Isaac Fruechte
45Zach D'Orazio
46Kenzel Doe
47Keyarris Garrett
48Josh Lenz
49Uzoma Nwachukwu
50Eric Rogers
51Damian Williams
52Robert Herron
53Shaq Evans
54Solomon Patton
55Bernard Reedy
56Jonathan Krause
57Dezmin Lewis
58Mitch Mathews
59Jared Dangerfield
60Joshua Stangby
61Ricky Collins
62Jaxon Shipley
63Nate Washington
64Damaris Johnson
65Tevin Reese
66Issac Blakeney
67Kenny Cook
68Tevin Jones
69Michael Rector
70Ryan Spadola
71Corey Washington
72L'Damian Washington
73Duke Williams
74David Porter
75Jarrett Boykin
76Lance Lewis
77Joseph Anderson
78Tyler Murphy
79Josh Harper
80Chandler Worthy
81Marquez Clark
82Alonzo Russell
83Dennis Parks
84Quinshad Davis
85Rashaun Simonise
86Reece Horn
87Ishmael Zamora
88Robert Wheelwright
89Shaq Hill
90Donatella Luckett
91Travis Labhart
92Devin Street
93Marlon Moore
94Josh Stewart
95Jeff Beathard
96Ezell Ruffin
97DaVaris Daniels
98Javontee Herndon
99Tyler McDonald
100Aaron Dobson
WR21Roddy White
2Brian Hartline
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Brandon Coleman
9Eric Weems
10Da'Ron Brown
11Tandon Doss
12Shakim Phillips
13Andre Debose
14Mike Brown
15Chris Matthews
16Ryan Broyles
17Ryan Whalen
18Joe Morgan
19A.J. Jenkins
20Kenbrell Thompkins
21Emory Blake
22Kevin Smith
23Dorial Green-Beckham
24Kaelin Clay
25R.J. Harris
26Jacoby Jones
27Nathan Palmer
28Onterio McCalebb
29Chris Harper
30Donteea Dye
31Victor Cruz
32Austin Pettis
33Jordan Payton
34Wendall Williams
35Noel Thomas
36Chris Brown
37James Butler
38Kenny Lawler
39Anthony Dable
40Isiah Ferguson
41Daniel Rodriguez
42A.J. Cruz
43Jerome Lane
44Valdez Showers
45Michael Preston
46Phil Bates
47Milton Williams III
48Reggie Bell
49Amir Carlisle
50Rannell Hall
51Titus Davis
52Myles White
53Kadron Boone
54Ryan Lankford
55T.J. Graham
56Jeremy Ross
57Marcus Harris
58Clyde Gates
59Jimmie Hunt
60Devon Wylie
61Devante Davis
62Mike Williams
63Jay Lee
64Marcus Leak
65Frankie Hammond
66Keshawn Martin
67K.J. Maye
68Moritz Bohringer
69Reggie Diggs
70Levi Norwood
71Ed Williams
72Danny Anthrop
73Marken Michel
74Christion Jones
75Juron Criner
76Stephen Hill
77Saalim Hakim
78Kashif Moore
79Josh Boyce
80Andre Davis
81Demetrius Wilson
82Josh Reese
83DiAndre Campbell
84Trevor Harman
85Tom Nelson
86Leonard Hankerson
87Trindon Holliday
88Chris King
89James Quick
90Rodney Smith
91Josh Magee
92Michael Bennett
93Paul Browning
94Austin Willis
95Mitchell Paige
96Durron Neal
97David Glidden
98Kieran Duncan
99Jarvis Turner
100T.J. Thorpe
WR31Marques Colston
2Jeremy Kerley
3Chris Givens
4Riley Cooper
5Brandon Coleman
TE1Owen Daniels
2Gary Barnidge
3Ladarius Green
4Marcedes Lewis
5Tony Moeaki
6Craig Stevens
7Brent Celek
8Levine Toilolo
9Ifeanyi Momah
10Dante Rosario
11Brandon Bostick
12Zach Sudfeld
13Scott Chandler
14Nic Jacobs
15Chase Ford
16Andrew Quarless
17Kyle Miller
18Scott Simonson
19Blake Annen
20Matt Spaeth
21Dominique Jones
22Bruce Miller
23Mickey Shuler
24Martellus Bennett
25Wes Saxton
26Beau Gardner
27Michael Cooper
28J.P. Holtz
29Beau Sandland
30Eric Wallace
31Anthony Denham
32Casey Pierce
33Mike McFarland
34Aaron Peck
35D.J. Williams
36Chase Coffman
37David Johnson
38Mychal Rivera
39Rob Blanchflower
40Jacob Maxwell
41Rashaun Allen
42Cameron Clear
43Steve Maneri
44Larry Donnell
45Cooper Helfet
46David Paulson
47Justice Cunningham
48Marcus Lucas
49Nick Kasa
50Richard Gordon
51Chase Dixon
52Dan Light
53Arthur Lynch
54Rob Housler
55Kevin Greene
56Brandon Barden
57Gerell Robinson
58Jake Stoneburner
59Chris Gragg
60Jordan Thompson
61Jack Tabb
62Asante Cleveland
63Chris Pantale
64Adrien Robinson
65Ryan Taylor
66Konrad Reuland
67Brett Brackett
68Michael Egnew
69John Peters
70Tevin Westbrook
71Jake Murphy
72Rory Anderson
73Gannon Sinclair
74Clayton Echard
75Taylor McNamara
76Jay Rome
77Kivon Cartwright
78Braxton Deaver
79M.J. McFarland
LT1King Dunlap
2Eugene Monroe
3Charles Brown
4Cameron Bradfield
5Landon Lechler
6Chris Bordelon
7Reid Fragel
8Michael Bowie
9Carter Bykowski
10Kevin Graf
11Rob Crisp
12Fahn Cooper
13Justin Senior
14Terry Poole
15Jordan Rigsbee
16Tyson Chandler
17Robert Myers
18Micah Hatchie
19Takoby Cofield
20Jason Fox
21Kyle Roberts
22Michael Oher
23Darrell Brown
24Wil Freeman
25John Weidenaar
26Taylor Fallin
27Vince Kowalski
28David Hedelin
29Jah Reid
30Garry Williams
31Chauncey Briggs
32Roubbens Joseph
33Lars Hanson
34Tyrus Thompson
35Collin Buchanan
36Jonathan McLaughlin
37Cody Booth
38Justin Renfrow
39David Foucault
40Larson Graham
41Andrew McDonald
42Jerry Ugokwe
43Arturo Uzdavinis
44Donald Hawkins
45Jordan Swindle
46Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2David Yankey
3Anthony Steen
4Edawn Coughman
5Ryan Seymour
6Antoine Everett
7Sebastian Tretola
8Joseph Cheek
9David Arkin
10Ben Heenan
11Tim Lelito
12Jake Simonich
13Mackenzy Bernadeau
14Cyril Richardson
15Sam Brenner
16Jarell Broxton
17Dallas Thomas
18Zach Voytek
19Tanner Hawkinson
20Adrian Bellard
21Jeff Adams
22Darren Keyton
23Collin Rahrig
24Jake Bernstein
25Vi Teofilo
26Kitt O'Brien
27Alex Cooper
28Alex Kozan
29Austin Shepherd
30Al Bond
31Brian Folkerts
32Matthew Masifilo
33Lene Maiava
34Jamison Lalk
35Marquis Lucas
36Dustin Stanton
37Ronald Patrick
38Greg Pyke
39Richard Levy
40Freddie Tagaloa
41Nila Kasitati
42Garrick Mayweather
43Pearce Slater
C1Nick Mangold
2Jeremy Zuttah
3Mitchell Bell
4Manuel Ramirez
5Gino Gradkowski
6Khaled Holmes
7Julian Vandervelde
8Erik Austell
9Marcus Henry
10Jacob Flores
11Fernando Velasco
12Jacques McClendon
13Drew Nowak
14Garth Gerhart
15Barrett Jones
16Dalton Freeman
17Patrick Lewis
18Karim Barton
19Ben Clarke
20Ross Burbank
21Brian De La Puente
22Jack Allen
23Braxston Cave
24Quinton Schooley
25Robert Kugler
26Mark Spelman
27Taylor Boggs
28Ben Gottschalk
29Lucas Crowley
30Reese Dismukes
31Dillon Farrell
32Tyler Orlosky
RG1Jeremiah Sirles
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Cyril Lemon
7Andrew Tiller
8Craig Watts
9Robert Myers
10Chase Farris
11Darrion Weems
12Kraig Urbik
13Paul Fanaika
14Chris Scott
15Hugh Thornton
16Jared Smith
17Tre' Jackson
18Josue Matias
19Leon Brown
20Clay DeBord
21Alvin Bailey
22Adam Replogle
23Antoine McClain
24Tony Hills
25Jarrod Pughsley
26Ryker Mathews
27Boston Stiverson
28Terran Vaughn
29Donovan Williams
30Tyler Johnstone
31Mitchell Kirsch
32Kareem Are
33Trip Thurman
34Shahbaz Ahmed
35Ruben Carter
36Chris Muller
37Jarvis Harrison
38Matt Rotheram
39Thomas Evans
40Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Erik Pears
3Tayo Fabuluje
4Sebastian Vollmer
5Adrian Bellard
6Mitchell Van Dyk
7Austin Howard
8Darryl Baldwin
9Norman Price
10Nick Ritcher
11Patrick Miller
12Isiah Cage
13Robert Leff
14Lamar Holmes
15Michael Williams
16Luke Marquardt
17Martin Wallace
18Colin Kelly
19Pierce Burton
20Dan France
21Kona Schwenke
22Zeth Ramsay
23Kevin Bowen
24Ryan Mack
25Torian White
26Jonah Pirsig
27Keavon Milton
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Younghoe Koo
5Nick Folk
6Brandon Bogotay
7Shayne Graham
8Shaun Suisham
9Andy Phillips
10Jordan Gay
11Zach Hocker
12Kyle Brindza
13Brad Craddock
14Devon Bell
15Mike Meyer
16Ross Martin
17Patrick Murray
18Corey Acosta
19Justin Manton
20Marshall Morgan
21John Lunsford
22Carey Spear
23Billy Cundiff
24Jaden Oberkrom
25Andrew Furney
26Tom Obarski
27Ty Long
28Brett Maher
 

 