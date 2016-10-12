Welcome,
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Andrew Turzilli
(WR)
Kennard Backman
(TE)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Dan Orlovsky
(QB)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Anquan Boldin
(WR)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Haloti Ngata | Defensive Lineman | #92
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/21/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 345
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (12) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a two-year, $12 million contract. The deal includes $6 million guaranteed. Ngata is eligible for an annual roster bonus of $250,000 throughout the contract's life. 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The MMQB's Albert Breer reports Lions DT Haloti Ngata will return for his 12th season in 2017.
Ngata was apparently waffling on whether to return, but this is the first we've heard of it. In decline the past two seasons, Ngata has missed 5-of-32 games as a Lion. He played a modest 527 snaps in 2016.
Mar 6 - 3:31 PM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
Lions DT Haloti Ngata will miss 2-3 weeks with a shoulder injury.
Ngata went down midway through last week's win over the Eagles. At 32, Ngata's play has slipped since coming over from Baltimore, but he's still a big body in the middle of a run defense that has yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back. It's a sliver of good news for Todd Gurley owners.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Lions DT Haloti Ngata said he is feeling like his old self.
Coach Jim Caldwell agreed, saying the staff is "getting a sense" of how good Ngata can be after he was hampered by injuries his first year in Detroit. Even at 32, Ngata has the ability to anchor a defensive line when healthy. The Lions will hope he stays that way this season.
Sat, Jun 18, 2016 11:15:00 AM
Source:
The Oakland Press
Lions re-signed DT Haloti Ngata to a two-year, $12 million contract.
Ngata has been expected to sign an extension since he was acquired in a trade on the first day of free agency last year, but it is just now getting done. Ngata was limited to 14 games last season, but he remained an effective player when on the field. Even on the decline, Ngata remains a force inside.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 03:24:00 PM
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
13
12
11
23
1.5
6
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
BAL
16
13
18
31
1.0
3
3.0
1
60
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2007
BAL
16
43
19
62
3.0
14
4.7
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2008
BAL
16
43
12
55
1.0
8
8.0
2
8
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2009
BAL
14
26
10
36
1.5
13
8.7
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BAL
16
47
16
63
5.5
43
7.8
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BAL
16
37
28
65
5.0
21
4.2
0
0
0
3
1
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
14
34
17
51
5.5
51
9.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BAL
15
23
30
53
1.5
12
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BAL
12
19
13
32
2.0
28
14.0
2
16
0
0
0
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
14
15
10
25
2.5
16
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
13
12
11
23
1.5
6
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
1
1
2
0.5
6
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
1
0
1
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
GB
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Mike James
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Ryan Spadola
4
Andrew Turzilli
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
T.J. Jones
3
Jared Abbrederis
WR3
1
T.J. Jones
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Cole Wick
3
Khari Lee
4
Kennard Backman
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Corey Robinson
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Travis Swanson
RG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Brandon Thomas
RT
1
Cornelius Lucas
2
Matt Rotheram
3
Pierce Burton
K
1
Matt Prater
