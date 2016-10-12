Player Page

Weather | Roster

Haloti Ngata | Defensive Lineman | #92

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/21/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 345
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (12) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The MMQB's Albert Breer reports Lions DT Haloti Ngata will return for his 12th season in 2017.
Ngata was apparently waffling on whether to return, but this is the first we've heard of it. In decline the past two seasons, Ngata has missed 5-of-32 games as a Lion. He played a modest 527 snaps in 2016. Mar 6 - 3:31 PM
Source: Albert Breer on Twitter
More Haloti Ngata Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET131211231.564.0000000300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006BAL161318311.033.01600000200000
2007BAL164319623.0144.7000001100000
2008BAL164312551.088.0280000500000
2009BAL142610361.5138.7000101100000
2010BAL164716635.5437.8000100400000
2011BAL163728655.0214.2000312500000
2012BAL143417515.5519.3000000100000
2013BAL152330531.5128.0000000300000
2014BAL121913322.02814.02160002700000
2015DET141510252.5166.4000000300000
2016DET131211231.564.0000000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND1120.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18TEN1120.5612.0000000000000
3Sep 25@GB1011.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@CHI3140.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9PHI0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@MIN0220.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20JAC2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24MIN1010.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4@NO0110.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11CHI1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@NYG1230.00.0000000000000
16Dec 26@DAL1120.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1GB0110.00.0000000000000
 

 