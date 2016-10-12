Haloti Ngata | Defensive Lineman | #92

3/9/2016: Signed a two-year, $12 million contract. The deal includes $6 million guaranteed. Ngata is eligible for an annual roster bonus of $250,000 throughout the contract's life. 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: Free Agent

Ngata was apparently waffling on whether to return, but this is the first we've heard of it. In decline the past two seasons, Ngata has missed 5-of-32 games as a Lion. He played a modest 527 snaps in 2016.

Ngata went down midway through last week's win over the Eagles. At 32, Ngata's play has slipped since coming over from Baltimore, but he's still a big body in the middle of a run defense that has yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back. It's a sliver of good news for Todd Gurley owners.

Lions DT Haloti Ngata said he is feeling like his old self.

Coach Jim Caldwell agreed, saying the staff is "getting a sense" of how good Ngata can be after he was hampered by injuries his first year in Detroit. Even at 32, Ngata has the ability to anchor a defensive line when healthy. The Lions will hope he stays that way this season.