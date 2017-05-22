Player Page

Reggie Bush | Running Back | #22

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/2/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
College: USC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (2) / NO
Contract: view contract details
The Rams have been ordered to pay free agent RB Reggie Bush $12.5 million in damages stemming from his 2015 torn ACL suffered at the Edward Jones Dome.
Then with the 49ers, Bush was pushed out of bounds and at the then-St. Louis Rams' home stadium and slipped on what he called a "concrete ring of death." It was an exposed surface of concrete on the sideline where Bush wiped out, his legs coming out from under him, tearing his ACL. He recorded just 12 carries in 2016 with the Bills and was out of the league last year. The injury effectively ended his career. The now-L.A. Rams will have to foot the bill. Jun 12 - 8:06 PM
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2006NO1615556535.33.6168874246.48.4222002161
2007NO1215758148.43.7047341734.85.702300120
2008NO1010640440.43.8025244044.08.5142002703
2009NO147039027.95.6054733523.97.1032001300
2010NO83615018.84.2003420826.06.1011320920
2011MIA15216108672.45.0564329619.76.901200520
2012MIA1622798661.64.3263529218.38.30220000
2013DET14223100671.94.5345450636.19.41340000
2014DET117629727.03.9024025323.06.30000000
2015SF58285.63.5004193.84.80000090
2016BUF1312-3-.2-.3017906.912.90001030130
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

