Jay Cutler | Quarterback | #6

La Canfora is just confirming the obvious. Recovering from shoulder surgery, Cutler immediately went back in the tank following Adam Gase's departure from Chicago, and once again got hurt. Two months shy of his 34th birthday, Cutler is the same player he's always been. Both the Bears and Cutler need a fresh start. Cutler is much more likely to be released than traded.

Bears GM Ryan Pace said Jay Cutler is "significantly ahead of schedule" in his rehab following shoulder surgery.

Cutler suffered a labrum tear in his right (throwing) shoulder in late November and missed the final six games of the season. The Bears are expected to move on from Cutler this offseason, but any effort to trade him could be undone by the injury. The quarterback has no guaranteed money left on his deal, however, so the Bears could carry him on the roster until he is healthy if they choose. Still, the most likely scenario is Cutler is released before free agency.