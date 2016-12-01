Player Page

Jay Cutler | Quarterback | #6

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/29/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 231
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (11) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
CBS' Jason La Canfora reports the Bears will be "moving on" from Jay Cutler.
La Canfora is just confirming the obvious. Recovering from shoulder surgery, Cutler immediately went back in the tank following Adam Gase's departure from Chicago, and once again got hurt. Two months shy of his 34th birthday, Cutler is the same player he's always been. Both the Bears and Cutler need a fresh start. Cutler is much more likely to be released than traded. Feb 2 - 3:14 PM
Source: CBS Sports
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016CHI58113759.11059211.87.70455244.84.8002
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2006DEN58113759.11001200.27.309512183.61.5002
2007DEN1629746763.63497218.67.5220144420512.84.7104
2008DEN1638461662.34526282.97.3825185720012.53.5202
2009CHI1633655560.53666229.16.6327264017310.84.3101
2010CHI1526143260.43274218.37.6123165023215.54.6106
2011CHI1018231458.02319231.97.4213718555.53.1103
2012CHI1525543458.83033202.27.0119144123315.55.7004
2013CHI1122435563.12621238.37.4219122311810.75.1003
2014CHI1537056166.03812254.16.8428183919112.74.9206
2015CHI1531148364.43659243.97.6321113820113.45.3105
2016CHI58113759.11059211.87.70455244.84.8002
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@HOU162955.22167.4112126.000
2Sep 19PHI121770.61579.20100.001
8Oct 31MIN203164.52528.110122.000
10Nov 13@TB163053.31826.112177.001
11Nov 20@NYG173056.72528.411133.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2David Fales
3Connor Shaw
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Josh Bellamy
3Rueben Randle
4Bralon Addison
WR21Kevin White
2Daniel Braverman
3Dres Anderson
WR31Josh Bellamy
TE1Zach Miller
2Daniel Brown
3MyCole Pruitt
LT1Charles Leno
LG1Josh Sitton
2Cyril Richardson
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
RT1Bobby Massie
2William Poehls
 

 