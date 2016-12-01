Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Bralon Addison
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Dres Anderson
(WR)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
David Cobb
(RB)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Connor Barth
(K)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
David Fales
(QB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jay Cutler | Quarterback | #6
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/29/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 231
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (11) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/2/2014: Signed a seven-year, $126.7 million contract. The deal contains $54 million guaranteed. There was no signing bonus. 2017: $12.5 million (+ $2.5 million roster bonus), 2018: $13.5 million (+ $2.5 million roster bonus), 2019: $17.5 million (+ $2.5 million roster bonus), 2020: $19.2 million (+ $2.5 million roster bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
CBS' Jason La Canfora reports the Bears will be "moving on" from Jay Cutler.
La Canfora is just confirming the obvious. Recovering from shoulder surgery, Cutler immediately went back in the tank following Adam Gase's departure from Chicago, and once again got hurt. Two months shy of his 34th birthday, Cutler is the same player he's always been. Both the Bears and Cutler need a fresh start. Cutler is much more likely to be released than traded.
Feb 2 - 3:14 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Bears GM Ryan Pace said Jay Cutler is "significantly ahead of schedule" in his rehab following shoulder surgery.
Cutler suffered a labrum tear in his right (throwing) shoulder in late November and missed the final six games of the season. The Bears are expected to move on from Cutler this offseason, but any effort to trade him could be undone by the injury. The quarterback has no guaranteed money left on his deal, however, so the Bears could carry him on the roster until he is healthy if they choose. Still, the most likely scenario is Cutler is released before free agency.
Jan 5 - 11:17 AM
Source:
ESPN
Jay Cutler will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Saturday.
Cutler is believed to have a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He'll finish 2016 with 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions over five appearances. There's a high-percentage chance Cutler has played his final down as a Bear. Matt Barkley will be the starting quarterback down the stretch of the Bears' latest failed season, with David Fales handling backup duty.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 02:44:00 PM
Source:
Rich Campbell on Twitter
Jay Cutler (shoulder) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice.
Coach John Fox continues to say Cutler is day to day, but he's highly unlikely to play against the 49ers. Matt Barkley gets a good spot at home against a dreadful defense, but he's hard to trust in a critical fantasy week.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 02:33:00 PM
Source:
Brad Biggs on Twitter
Report: Bears are 'moving on' from Jay Cutler
Feb 2 - 3:14 PM
Jay Cutler 'ahead of schedule' in rehab
Jan 5 - 11:17 AM
Jay Cutler to have season-ending surgery
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 02:44:00 PM
Jay Cutler still sidelined at practice
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 02:33:00 PM
More Jay Cutler Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
CHI
5
81
137
59.1
1059
211.8
7.7
0
4
5
5
24
4.8
4.8
0
0
2
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2006
DEN
5
81
137
59.1
1001
200.2
7.3
0
9
5
12
18
3.6
1.5
0
0
2
2007
DEN
16
297
467
63.6
3497
218.6
7.5
2
20
14
44
205
12.8
4.7
1
0
4
2008
DEN
16
384
616
62.3
4526
282.9
7.3
8
25
18
57
200
12.5
3.5
2
0
2
2009
CHI
16
336
555
60.5
3666
229.1
6.6
3
27
26
40
173
10.8
4.3
1
0
1
2010
CHI
15
261
432
60.4
3274
218.3
7.6
1
23
16
50
232
15.5
4.6
1
0
6
2011
CHI
10
182
314
58.0
2319
231.9
7.4
2
13
7
18
55
5.5
3.1
1
0
3
2012
CHI
15
255
434
58.8
3033
202.2
7.0
1
19
14
41
233
15.5
5.7
0
0
4
2013
CHI
11
224
355
63.1
2621
238.3
7.4
2
19
12
23
118
10.7
5.1
0
0
3
2014
CHI
15
370
561
66.0
3812
254.1
6.8
4
28
18
39
191
12.7
4.9
2
0
6
2015
CHI
15
311
483
64.4
3659
243.9
7.6
3
21
11
38
201
13.4
5.3
1
0
5
2016
CHI
5
81
137
59.1
1059
211.8
7.7
0
4
5
5
24
4.8
4.8
0
0
2
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
@HOU
16
29
55.2
216
7.4
1
1
2
12
6.0
0
0
2
Sep 19
PHI
12
17
70.6
157
9.2
0
1
0
0
.0
0
1
8
Oct 31
MIN
20
31
64.5
252
8.1
1
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TB
16
30
53.3
182
6.1
1
2
1
7
7.0
0
1
11
Nov 20
@NYG
17
30
56.7
252
8.4
1
1
1
3
3.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jay Cutler
Sidelined
CBS' Jason La Canfora reports the Bears will be "moving on" from Jay Cutler.
La Canfora is just confirming the obvious. Recovering from shoulder surgery, Cutler immediately went back in the tank following Adam Gase's departure from Chicago, and once again got hurt. Two months shy of his 34th birthday, Cutler is the same player he's always been. Both the Bears and Cutler need a fresh start. Cutler is much more likely to be released than traded.
Feb 2
2
David Fales
3
Connor Shaw
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
4
David Cobb
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Josh Bellamy
3
Rueben Randle
4
Bralon Addison
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
Kevin White (leg) expects to be ready for the offseason program.
The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has played in four games in two seasons and was not impressive in those limited snaps. A healthy offseason would be a step in the right direction, but White has a lot to prove in his third season. With Alshon Jeffery likely on the way out, White will compete with Cameron Meredith for the No. 1 role.
Jan 2
2
Daniel Braverman
3
Dres Anderson
WR3
1
Josh Bellamy
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Bears placed TE Zach Miller on injured reserve with a broken foot, ending his season.
Injury riddled throughout his career, it's an amazing feat Miller made it this long in Chicago without getting hurt. The Bears have Miller under control for 2017 season at a reasonable $1.5 million, but they need to start thinking about the future at tight end. Miller turned 32 in February.
Nov 23
2
Daniel Brown
3
MyCole Pruitt
LT
1
Charles Leno
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Cyril Richardson
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long (injured reserve) will undergo surgery on both his shoulder and ankle.
The ankle surgery is considered "minor." The shoulder operation will repair a torn labrum. That can be a tedious recovery, but Long should be ready for training camp next summer, and definitely Week 1. 15 days shy of his 28th birthday, Long is signed through 2021.
Nov 20
2
Cornelius Edison
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
William Poehls
Headlines
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
Graham Barfield checks in on a few Super Bowl storylines and news from around the league in Thursday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
»
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
»
Lynch Lands with Niners
Jan 31
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 30
»
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
»
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Arizona 'very high' on Deshaun Watson
»
49ers reportedly remain high on Kirk Cousins
»
Bills hope to keep Tyrod with cheaper deal?
»
Eric Berry says he won't play under tag again
»
Report: Bills have significant Romo interest
»
Savage will get 'every opportunity' to start
»
Report: Bears are 'moving on' from Jay Cutler
»
Report: Bears will make strong Garoppolo bid
»
Kraft: Bill Belichick will return for 2017
»
Rivera: We'll probably have to tag DT Short
»
Report: ILB Washington reinstatement unlikely
»
Ravens would 'inquire' about Brandon Marshall
