[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tyrod Taylor given 'veteran's day' Thursday
Robert Griffin III will start barring setback
Riddick (wrist) still not practicing Thursday
Thomas Davis has no plans to retire
Gruden: Jordan Reed 'looks good' at practice
DeAngelo Williams may see 'healthy' workload
Tyrod has played with 'severe groin injury'
Greg Olsen (elbow) out again Thursday
Jonathan Stewart (foot) out again Thursday
Cam Newton (shoulder) limited on Thursday
Stefon Diggs (hip) not practicing Thursday
Adrian Peterson not practicing Thursday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patrick Beverley (thigh) good to go Friday
Bradley Beal's (ankle) MRI comes back clean
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Friday
Chris Paul not on injury report for Friday
George Hill (toe) questionable for Thursday
Mike Conley and Parsons expected to play
Goran Dragic (back) likely to play Thursday
Bulls waive SG R.J. Hunter
Bogut questionable Thursday, likely to sit
Victor Oladipo (wrist) out for Thursday
Ersan Ilyasova expected to start Thursday
Kevin Durant goes for 22-17-7 with 5 blocks
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Keith Kinkaid will get the nod Thursday night
Matt Murray (lower body) is week-to-week
Robert Bortuzzo agrees to a 2-year extension
Jared Coreau is expected to start Thursday
Michael Hutchinson is Jets' starter Thursday
Rookie Brayden Point (UBI) out for 4-6 weeks
Aleksander Barkov suffers LBI Wednesday
Ryan Miller blocks 36 in win over Kings
Wayne Simmonds picks up 1G, 1A in loss to STL
Robby Fabbri scores hat trick in win over PHI
Tyler Johnson nets 2 goals in comeback win
Sidney Crosby scores (again) in win over CAR
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
'Off-field stuff' will drop EDGE Tim Williams
AFC Exec: Mike Williams is draft's top WR
Pauline: McNichols could have shoulder issue
Miami TE Njoku declares for the 2017 draft
Kaaya fires off four touchdowns in victory
Zaire to hold off on transfer until April
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
Justin Jackson gouges Pitt for 224 yds, 3 TD
James Conner (head) questionable to return
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
Phelan hopes to eliminate "elementary errors"
Mbokani's AFCON departure confirmed by Hull
Elmohamady will leave for AFCON after WBA
No changes in availability for The Tigers
Defensive duo for Spurs suspended for NYD
Hendrick to serve suspension this weekend
Alderweireld misses out again with virus
Robles to fill in for Stekelenburg on Friday
Lukaku set for new contract
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Mandel Dixon
(TE)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Jake Phillips
(TE)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Christian Powell
(RB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Paul Lang
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Brelan Chancellor
(WR)
Ray Hamilton
(TE)
DeAngelo Williams | Running Back | #34
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/25/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 207
College:
Memphis
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (27) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/13/2015: Signed a two-year, $4 million contract. The deal included a $1.13 million signing bonus. 2016: $2 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler reports DeAngelo Williams could see a "healthy" workload this week against the Browns.
Williams returned to the field in Week 16, but he only played one snap, his only action since Week 9. It would make sense for the Steelers to get the veteran a little more rest before the playoffs, but Fowler thinks they will give him a "tuneup" after missing so much time. If Williams does get the start, he will be a great play in both season long and DFS. Fitzgerald Toussaint should also see some snaps.
Dec 29 - 12:50 PM
Source:
Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he fully expects DeAngelo Williams (knee) to return against the Ravens in Week 16.
Williams had some fluid buildup in his surgically-repaired knee last week, which was why he was inactive for Sunday's win over the Bengals. Even if he returns to play the Ravens on Christmas Day, Williams won't see more than a handful of touches behind MVP candidate Le'Veon Bell.
Dec 20 - 12:23 PM
Source:
Ed Bouchette on Twitter
DeAngelo Williams experienced swelling in his surgically-repaired knee Sunday morning.
It explains why he was inactive despite being left off the final injury report on Friday. He could be limited this week after suffering the setback. Le'Veon Bell should be the unquestioned workhorse the rest of the way.
Dec 18 - 4:54 PM
Source:
Britt McHenry on Twitter
DeAngelo Williams (knee) is inactive for Week 15 against the Bengals.
It is a big surprise after Williams was left off the final injury report Friday. It is unclear if he suffered a setback this weekend or the Steelers just like Fitzgerald Toussaint more in the backup role. The latter seems unlikely. Pittsburgh also declared Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), S Shamarko Thomas (concussion), QB Zach Mettenberger, WR Demarcus Ayers, RB Daryl Richardson, and OT Brian Mihalik inactive for Week 15.
Dec 18 - 11:34 AM
DeAngelo Williams may see 'healthy' workload
Dec 29 - 12:50 PM
Williams (knee) expected to return this week
Dec 20 - 12:23 PM
DeAngelo Williams had swelling in knee Sunday
Dec 18 - 4:54 PM
DeAngelo Williams inactive for Week 15
Dec 18 - 11:34 AM
More DeAngelo Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Miller
HOU
(6021)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(5011)
3
D. Martin
TB
(4497)
4
A. Green
CIN
(4189)
5
T. Rawls
SEA
(4097)
6
M. Gordon
SD
(4074)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(3969)
8
D. Bryant
DAL
(3967)
9
J. Reed
WAS
(3902)
10
J. Hill
CIN
(3881)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
8
75
276
34.5
3.7
1
3
15
91
11.4
6.1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
CAR
13
121
501
38.5
4.1
1
1
33
313
24.1
9.5
1
1
0
623
0
0
0
2007
CAR
16
144
717
44.8
5.0
2
4
23
177
11.1
7.7
0
1
1
231
0
0
0
2008
CAR
16
274
1518
94.9
5.5
8
18
22
121
7.6
5.5
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2009
CAR
13
216
1117
85.9
5.2
4
7
29
252
19.4
8.7
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2010
CAR
6
87
361
60.2
4.1
0
1
11
61
10.2
5.5
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2011
CAR
16
155
836
52.3
5.4
1
7
16
135
8.4
8.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CAR
16
173
737
46.1
4.3
1
5
13
187
11.7
14.4
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
2013
CAR
15
201
843
56.2
4.2
1
3
26
333
22.2
12.8
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2014
CAR
6
63
219
36.5
3.5
0
0
5
44
7.3
8.8
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
PIT
16
200
907
56.7
4.5
4
11
40
367
22.9
9.2
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
26
143
5.5
2
6
28
4.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
32
94
2.9
0
4
38
9.5
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
8
21
2.6
0
4
23
5.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
4
7
1.8
1
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
3
10
3.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
BAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3
Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
Sidelined
Steelers signed FB Roosevelt Nix to a one-year contract extension.
Nix drew three starts at fullback this year while earning a positive grade in blocking from Pro Football Focus. He was also a key player on special teams with nine tackles and two forced fumbles. Nix was placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a right foot injury in Week 16.
Jan 19
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Eli Rogers
WR2
1
Sammie Coates
Questionable
Sammie Coates (hamstring) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
Coates missed last week's game with a hamstring injury. He's also been dealing with finger issues for the past two months. Coates is unlikely to play in Week 17—there's no reason to risk further injury in a game that means nothing—but he should be back for the Wild Card round.
Dec 28
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Questionable
Ladarius Green (concussion) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
The Steelers are planning to rest their starters in Sunday's regular season finale, but Green's presence at practice suggests he could be back for the team's playoff opener the following week. Sammie Coates (hamstring) also returned to practice on Wednesday.
Dec 28
3
David Johnson
4
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
LG
1
Ramon Foster
Questionable
Steelers LG Ramon Foster (chest) is questionable for Week 14 against the Bills.
Foster did not practice at all this week after taking a helmet to the chest against the Giants. B.J. Finney will get the nod at left guard if Foster misses the game. Foster sitting out would be a blow for the entire offense.
Dec 9
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
Questionable
Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert (ankle) has resumed practicing.
Per reporter Ray Fittipaldo, Gilbert reported "no issues" Monday. He should be ready to return after missing the past three games.
Oct 31
2
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Questionable
Steelers K Chris Boswell (abdomen) is active for Week 14 against the Bills.
Both he and Randy Bullock are active. It's smart to simply stay away from both. Inactive for the Steelers are QB Zach Mettenberger, S Shamarko Thomas, RB DeAngelo Williams, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, RB Daryl Richardson, LG Ramon Foster, and DE Jovan Hargrave.
Dec 11
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Patrick Daugherty ranks Week 17's top plays.
