DeAngelo Williams | Running Back | #34

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/25/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 207
College: Memphis
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (27) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

ESPN Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler reports DeAngelo Williams could see a "healthy" workload this week against the Browns.
Williams returned to the field in Week 16, but he only played one snap, his only action since Week 9. It would make sense for the Steelers to get the veteran a little more rest before the playoffs, but Fowler thinks they will give him a "tuneup" after missing so much time. If Williams does get the start, he will be a great play in both season long and DFS. Fitzgerald Toussaint should also see some snaps. Dec 29 - 12:50 PM
Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT87527634.53.713159111.46.10100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2006CAR1312150138.54.1113331324.19.5110623000
2007CAR1614471744.85.0242317711.17.7011231000
2008CAR16274151894.95.5818221217.65.50200000
2009CAR13216111785.95.2472925219.48.70030000
2010CAR68736160.24.101116110.25.50010000
2011CAR1615583652.35.417161358.48.40000000
2012CAR1617373746.14.3151318711.714.40220000
2013CAR1520184356.24.2132633322.212.80120000
2014CAR66321936.53.5005447.38.80010000
2015PIT1620090756.74.54114036722.99.20020000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS261435.526284.7000000
2Sep 18CIN32942.904389.5100000
3Sep 25@PHI8212.604235.8000000
4Oct 2KC471.81122.0000000
5Oct 9NYJ10.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@MIA3103.3000.0000000
9Nov 6@BAL111.0000.0000000
16Dec 25BAL00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1CLEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Eli Rogers
WR21Sammie Coates
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3David Johnson
4Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 