DeAngelo Williams | Running Back | #34 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (33) / 4/25/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 207 College: Memphis Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (27) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2015: Signed a two-year, $4 million contract. The deal included a $1.13 million signing bonus. 2016: $2 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler reports DeAngelo Williams could see a "healthy" workload this week against the Browns. Williams returned to the field in Week 16, but he only played one snap, his only action since Week 9. It would make sense for the Steelers to get the veteran a little more rest before the playoffs, but Fowler thinks they will give him a "tuneup" after missing so much time. If Williams does get the start, he will be a great play in both season long and DFS. Fitzgerald Toussaint should also see some snaps. Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he fully expects DeAngelo Williams (knee) to return against the Ravens in Week 16. Williams had some fluid buildup in his surgically-repaired knee last week, which was why he was inactive for Sunday's win over the Bengals. Even if he returns to play the Ravens on Christmas Day, Williams won't see more than a handful of touches behind MVP candidate Le'Veon Bell. Source: Ed Bouchette on Twitter

DeAngelo Williams experienced swelling in his surgically-repaired knee Sunday morning. It explains why he was inactive despite being left off the final injury report on Friday. He could be limited this week after suffering the setback. Le'Veon Bell should be the unquestioned workhorse the rest of the way. Source: Britt McHenry on Twitter