Marcedes Lewis | Tight End | #89

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Dylan Bundy scratched with strained hamstring
Murphy's homer in 10th leads Nats past Mets
Giancarlo Stanton blasts his 57th homer
Merrifield drives in three as Royals best Sox
Abreu gets to fourth straight 100-RBI season
X-rays clean on Hyun-Jin Ryu's left forearm
Ruiz homers, Braves come back to top Phillies
Odorizzi strikes out nine in win over Orioles
Carlos Santana going for X-rays on shoulder
Navarro swats two bombs in loss to Twins
Miguel Cabrera to have MRI for aching back
Yan Gomes belts two homers, nets four RBI
Marcedes Lewis scores three TDs in London
Blake Bortles throws four TDs in London
Joe Flacco pulled at start of fourth quarter
Jamie Collins inactive with concussion
Vontae Davis out once again Sunday vs Browns
Brent Grimes ruled out against Keenum's Vikes
Janoris Jenkins (ankle) back to face Jeffery
Garrett to miss 3rd straight game for Browns
Broncos LT Garett Bolles active vs Buffalo
Jay Ajayi (knee) is active against the Jets
Eagles without 2 starters in secondary vs NYG
Gronk, Hogan, Amendola all active Week 3
Tim Hardaway Jr. could play some PG?
Update: Trey Burke not signing with Thunder
Knicks trade Carmelo Anthony to OKC
Report: Knicks hope to trade Melo by Monday
ESPN: OKC on Melo's list for possible trade
Grizzlies trade Troy Daniels to the Suns
Gerald Green agrees to deal with the Bucks
Markieff Morris (hernia) to miss 6-8 weeks
Kris Humphries planning to sign with 76ers
Lillard would like to see Swanigan win ROY
Noah Vonleh likely to miss start of season
Westbrook (knee) to miss first days of camp
Oliver Ekman-Larsson injured on Saturday
Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry back together
Steen likley to start the season on IR
Tom Wilson will have hearing with DOPS
Stamkos impressive in return to game action
Karlsson looks good skating Saturday
Report: NHL to get Lupul to take 2nd physical
Larry Robinson joins St. Louis' front office
Torey Krug (jaw) will miss season opener
Trocheck's UBI isn't expected to be serious
Matthew Tkachuk (hip) will sit Wednesday
Blues' Steen (hand) out for at least 3 weeks
Noel Dowler: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 results
Benjamin: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 results
Todd Gilliland: UNOH 175 results
Brian Scott: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 results
Chisholm: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 results
Alex Labbe: 2017 NASCAR Pinty's Series Champ
Cayden Lapcevich wins Pinty's Series finale
Tyler Reddick wins XFINITY race at Kentucky
Bobby Santos sweeps at New Hampshire
D.J. Kennington storms to Jukasa pole
Kennington sets pace in Jukasa practice
Christopher Bell wins UNOH 175 at Loudon, NH
Bjerregaard claims the 2017 Portugal Masters
Casey takes 2-shot lead at East Lake; R3 65
Rookie Schauffele joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Kisner posts 10-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Bjerregaard has narrow Portugal Masters lead
Simpson makes it three atop East Lake board
Casey (-7) joins top spot at East Lake; R2 67
Thomas (-7) sets new 36-hole target; R2 66
Reed posts 6-under w/ second-round 65
Bertasio has twin 65s; leads by 1 in Portugal
Warren charges into share of lead at Portugal
Bjerregaard sets new 36h target in Portugal
Rosen throws for 480, but two picks in loss
Cowboys' Allen struggles again in OT win
Harry dominates Ducks for 170 and touchdown
Gaskin dominates on ground in big Huskies win
Penny scores three times in win over Falcons
Kerryon Johnson (hamstring) scores five TD
Keller Chryst out for remainder after sack
Barkley lights up Iowa for 358 total yards
Mims scores thrice in near upset of Oklahoma
Mayfield throws for three scores in close win
Singletary rocks w/ 156 yards rushing, 3 TD
Chubb runs for two scores as UGA rolls
Everton scrape past Swans despite injuries
Benteke injury is a hammer blow for Hodgson
Coutinho returns to lineup with a goal
Jamie Vardy up and down in 3-2 loss to Reds
Huddersfield draw Burnley at Turf Moor
Richarlison saves the day for Watford
United pondering Pogba's next steps
Niasse rescues three points for Everton
Morata stars with a hat-trick for Chelsea
Stoke City downed by Morata, Chelsea
6th in 6 for Rom just enough for Man Utd
City crushes Palace with breakout second half
Weather |
Roster
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Jason Myers
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Ryan Nassib
(QB)
Kenneth Walker III
(WR)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Chad Henne
(QB)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
I'Tavius Mathers
(RB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Marcedes Lewis | Tight End | #89
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 5/19/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 267
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (28) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed. 2017: $4.5 million, 2018: $3.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marcedes Lewis hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 62 yards and
three
touchdowns in the Jaguars' Week 3 win over the Ravens in London.
To call this performance a shock would be an understatement. Despite entering the game with zero catches through two games, Lewis was involved early, catching a pass across the middle on the opening drive and capping that series with a 23-yard touchdown, his first since Week 2 of last season. Lewis did a great job selling the play action on the score, allowing him to get wide open in the end zone. The tight end was not done, either, getting open deep down the middle of the field for a second touchdown after halftime and adding a third on a four-yard fade the next drive. Lewis had three touchdowns total since 2013 entering the game. While it will be tempting to chase these points, Lewis will not be a fantasy option next week against the Jets.
Sep 24 - 12:25 PM
Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis expects to be "used more" this season.
Lewis said he got the impression from OC Nathaniel Hackett, who Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports worked one-on-one with Lewis at OTAs. Considering Mychal Rivera was Jacksonville's only notable addition after trading Julius Thomas, it certainly makes sense for Lewis to see more work, but it is tough to see the 33-year-old returning to his 58/700/10 form of 2010.
May 30 - 9:01 AM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Jaguars placed TE Marcedes Lewis (calf) on injured reserve.
Primarily a blocking tight end at this stage of his career, 32-year-old Lewis' season ends after catching 20 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. Lewis has not reached 30 catches in a season since 2012. After the Jags signed Lewis to a new three-year, $12 million deal with $5 million guaranteed in March, he will likely return to the team in 2017 at his $4.5 million base salary.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 04:59:00 PM
Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis (calf) exited Week 11 against the Lions with a calf injury.
Lewis had two early catches, but he was forced out of the game in the first quarter. Ben Koyack should get some more snaps with Lewis out.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 01:39:00 PM
Marcedes Lewis scores three TDs in London
Sep 24 - 12:25 PM
Marcedes Lewis expects to see more work
May 30 - 9:01 AM
Jaguars place TE Marcedes Lewis on I.R.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 04:59:00 PM
Marcedes Lewis exits with calf injury
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 01:39:00 PM
More Marcedes Lewis Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
JAC
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
JAC
15
13
126
8.4
9.7
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
JAC
16
37
391
24.4
10.6
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
JAC
16
41
489
30.6
11.9
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
JAC
15
32
518
34.5
16.2
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
JAC
16
58
700
43.8
12.1
0
10
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2011
JAC
15
39
460
30.7
11.8
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
JAC
16
52
540
33.8
10.4
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
JAC
11
25
359
32.6
14.4
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
JAC
8
18
206
25.8
11.4
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
JAC
16
16
226
14.1
14.1
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
10
20
169
16.9
8.5
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
BAL
4
62
15.5
3
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@NYJ
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@PIT
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
LAR
Game scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@IND
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
CIN
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
LAC
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
@CLE
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 11/26 4:25 PM ET
13
Dec 3
IND
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
SEA
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
HOU
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@SF
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@TEN
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Ryan Nassib
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3
T.J. Yeldon
4
Corey Grant
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
WR1
1
Marqise Lee
2
Keelan Cole
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
2
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring) will not practice Thursday.
Claimed off waivers from the Texans earlier this week, Strong was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury and now will sit out Thursday's session. It is not a great start to his Jaguars career. It is likely Strong sits out this week's game in London.
Sep 21
3
Arrelious Benn
WR3
1
Keelan Cole
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Ben Koyack
3
James O'Shaughnessy
LT
1
Cam Robinson
2
Josh Wells
LG
1
Patrick Omameh
2
Tyler Shatley
C
1
Brandon Linder
Questionable
Jaguars C Brandon Linder (knee) will practice on Thursday.
Linder sat out Wednesday's session with a knee injury. It is the same routine he followed last week before suiting up against the Titans. He should be ready to go for Sunday's game in London.
Sep 21
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Josh Walker
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
William Poehls
K
1
Jason Myers
Week 3 Live Blog
Sep 24
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 3 fantasy football action as it happens.
Week 3 Live Blog
Sep 24
»
Week 3 Rankings
Sep 24
»
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 24
»
Silva's Week 3 Matchups
Sep 24
»
Injury Report: Week 3
Sep 24
»
Funston Fives: Mix(on) it up
Sep 23
»
Week 3 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 23
»
Podcast: Matchups and Rankings
Sep 23
»
Marcedes Lewis scores three TDs in London
»
Blake Bortles throws four TDs in London
»
Joe Flacco pulled at start of fourth quarter
»
Jamie Collins inactive with concussion
»
Vontae Davis out once again Sunday vs Browns
»
Brent Grimes ruled out against Keenum's Vikes
»
Janoris Jenkins (ankle) back to face Jeffery
»
Garrett to miss 3rd straight game for Browns
»
Broncos LT Garett Bolles active vs Buffalo
»
Jay Ajayi (knee) is active against the Jets
»
Eagles without 2 starters in secondary vs NYG
»
Gronk, Hogan, Amendola all active Week 3
