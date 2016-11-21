Marcedes Lewis | Tight End | #89

Marcedes Lewis hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 62 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' Week 3 win over the Ravens in London.

To call this performance a shock would be an understatement. Despite entering the game with zero catches through two games, Lewis was involved early, catching a pass across the middle on the opening drive and capping that series with a 23-yard touchdown, his first since Week 2 of last season. Lewis did a great job selling the play action on the score, allowing him to get wide open in the end zone. The tight end was not done, either, getting open deep down the middle of the field for a second touchdown after halftime and adding a third on a four-yard fade the next drive. Lewis had three touchdowns total since 2013 entering the game. While it will be tempting to chase these points, Lewis will not be a fantasy option next week against the Jets.