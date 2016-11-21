Player Page

Marcedes Lewis | Tight End | #89

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (33) / 5/19/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 267
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (28) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Marcedes Lewis hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 62 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' Week 3 win over the Ravens in London.
To call this performance a shock would be an understatement. Despite entering the game with zero catches through two games, Lewis was involved early, catching a pass across the middle on the opening drive and capping that series with a 23-yard touchdown, his first since Week 2 of last season. Lewis did a great job selling the play action on the score, allowing him to get wide open in the end zone. The tight end was not done, either, getting open deep down the middle of the field for a second touchdown after halftime and adding a third on a four-yard fade the next drive. Lewis had three touchdowns total since 2013 entering the game. While it will be tempting to chase these points, Lewis will not be a fantasy option next week against the Jets. Sep 24 - 12:25 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017JAC200.0.00000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2006JAC15131268.49.70100.0.00000000
2007JAC163739124.410.60200.0.00000000
2008JAC164148930.611.90200.0.00000000
2009JAC153251834.516.20200.0.00000000
2010JAC165870043.812.101000.0.00020000
2011JAC153946030.711.80000.0.00000000
2012JAC165254033.810.41400.0.00000000
2013JAC112535932.614.40400.0.00010000
2014JAC81820625.811.40200.0.00000000
2015JAC161622614.114.10000.0.00000000
2016JAC102016916.98.50100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@HOU00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17TEN00.0000.0000000
3Sep 24BAL46215.5300.0000000
4Oct 1@NYJGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8@PITGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15LARGame scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7Oct 22@INDGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5CINGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12LACGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19@CLEGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@ARZGame scheduled for 11/26 4:25 PM ET
13Dec 3INDGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10SEAGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17HOUGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24@SFGame scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17Dec 31@TENGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
3Ryan Nassib
RB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3T.J. Yeldon
4Corey Grant
GLB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
FB1Tommy Bohanon
WR11Marqise Lee
2Keelan Cole
WR21Allen Hurns
2Jaelen Strong
3Arrelious Benn
WR31Keelan Cole
TE1Marcedes Lewis
2Ben Koyack
3James O'Shaughnessy
LT1Cam Robinson
2Josh Wells
LG1Patrick Omameh
2Tyler Shatley
C1Brandon Linder
RG1A.J. Cann
2Josh Walker
RT1Jermey Parnell
2William Poehls
K1Jason Myers
 

 