Chad Greenway | Linebacker | #52 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (34) / 1/12/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 237 College: Iowa Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (17) / MIN Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Vikings WLB Chad Greenway announced his retirement after 11 seasons. Greenway, 34, spent his entire 11-year career in Minnesota after being drafted No. 17 overall in 2006. He made 144 starts, was selected to two Pro Bowls, and earned a second-team All-Pro selection in 2012. One of the best weak-side linebackers in his prime, Greenway probably will be elected into the Vikings' Ring of Honor at some point in the very near future.

Free agent WLB Chad Greenway expects to make an announcement on his playing future soon. Greenway has been considering retirement since the end of the season. It sounds like he’ll have a decision before the start of free agency. 34-year-old Greenway is only willing to play for the Vikings if he returns. Source: KSTP.com

Free agent WLB Chad Greenway said he will not play for any team other than the Vikings. Greenway played this season under the impression it would be his last, but he has yet to make a final decision. Greenway said he will meet with GM Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer this week, and that meeting could push him toward retirement if it is clear the Vikings do not want him back. The former first-round pick has likely played his final snap in the NFL. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune