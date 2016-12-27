Player Page

Chad Greenway | Linebacker | #52

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (34) / 1/12/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 237
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (17) / MIN
Vikings WLB Chad Greenway announced his retirement after 11 seasons.
Greenway, 34, spent his entire 11-year career in Minnesota after being drafted No. 17 overall in 2006. He made 144 starts, was selected to two Pro Bowls, and earned a second-team All-Pro selection in 2012. One of the best weak-side linebackers in his prime, Greenway probably will be elected into the Vikings' Ring of Honor at some point in the very near future. Mar 6 - 12:09 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN162515400.00.01170000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007MIN1678271050.00.02391402400000
2008MIN1686291155.5295.3000003500000
2009MIN168019990.00.03490301600000
2010MIN16109361451.066.0000101200000
2011MIN1688641522.094.5000100200000
2012MIN1697501473.0144.7130200400000
2013MIN1683511343.0155.03230000300000
2014MIN125637931.01010.0000001300000
2015MIN165513682.593.61911000100000
2016MIN162515400.00.01170000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18GB1120.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@CAR1230.00.0000000000000
4Oct 3NYG0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9HOU2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PHI2020.00.0000000000000
8Oct 31@CHI1120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DET4260.00.01170000100000
10Nov 13@WAS3470.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20ARZ0110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24@DET3140.00.0000000000000
13Dec 1DAL2130.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@JAC1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18IND3140.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@GB1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CHI1120.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3Bishop Sankey
GLB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
4Cayleb Jones
WR31Charles Johnson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Kyle Carter
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
3Marquis Lucas
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Zac Kerin
2Austin Shepherd
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
2Reid Fragel
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 