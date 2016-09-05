Player Page

Tamba Hali | Linebacker | #91

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (33) / 12/3/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 275
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (20) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs OLB Tamba Hali expressed frustration with his 2016 role.
Hali posted a list of grievances in a Saturday tweetstorm. He called out the coaching staff for his late season workload, and is still disgruntled over his playing time in Kansas City's Divisional Round loss to the Steelers. Hali was productive despite starting just two games last year, ranking as a top-15 outside linebacker at PFF. With Dee Ford on the rise, there's unlikely to be a major snaps increase in his age-33 season. Jul 22 - 4:30 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006KC 164417618.0475.91-90105400000
2007KC 164612587.5506.7000002200000
2008KC 154311543.0237.7000103200000
2009KC 164715628.5455.3000004110000
2010KC 1637155214.5906.2000204300000
2011KC 1648186612.0806.7000004000000
2012KC 15438519.0576.3000001200000
2013KC 153874511.0787.11101214100000
2014KC 164712596.0406.7000103000000
2015KC 15399486.5538.2000002100000
2016KC 162410343.5257.1000100000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@HOU2131.066.0000000000000
3Sep 25NYJ4040.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@PIT2130.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@OAK1010.00.0000100000000
7Oct 23NO1230.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@IND2130.5510.0000000000000
9Nov 6JAC1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@CAR0220.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20TB1120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@DEN5051.077.0000000000000
13Dec 4@ATL2021.077.0000000000000
14Dec 8OAK1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18TEN0110.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25DEN0110.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@LAC1010.00.0000000000000

