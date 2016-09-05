Tamba Hali | Linebacker | #91 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (33) / 12/3/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 275 College: Penn State Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (20) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 3/8/2016: Signed a three-year, $22 million contract. The deal contains $12 million guaranteed, including a $4.75 million signing bonus. Hali is eligible for an annual $750,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017-2018: $5.75 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chiefs OLB Tamba Hali expressed frustration with his 2016 role. Hali posted a list of grievances in a Saturday tweetstorm. He called out the coaching staff for his late season workload, and is still disgruntled over his playing time in Kansas City's Divisional Round loss to the Steelers. Hali was productive despite starting just two games last year, ranking as a top-15 outside linebacker at PFF. With Dee Ford on the rise, there's unlikely to be a major snaps increase in his age-33 season. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

Chiefs OLB Tamba Hali plans to continue his playing career in 2017. Hali turned 33 last month but is coming off another strong season. Despite notching just 3.5 sacks, Hali rang up 43 total pressures and was Pro Football Focus' No. 13-ranked 3-4 outside linebacker among 59 qualifiers. Hali played just seven snaps in the Divisional Round loss to the Steelers, however, and will likely take a back seat to Dee Ford and Justin Houston next season. Source: Terez Paylor on Twitter

Chiefs OLB Tamba Hali will be on a snap count for Week 1. Now 32 and returning from a knee scope, Hali could see his snaps dialed back a bit after playing 851 last season. Hali has had knee operations back-to-back offseasons, and dealt with a thumb issue in 2015. Source: Pete Sweeney on Twitter