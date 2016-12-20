Mario Williams | Defensive Lineman | #94

3/8/2016: Signed a two-year, $17 million contract. The deal contains $4.85 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus. Another $3 million is available through incentives. Williams is eligible for an annual $15,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $4.48 million, 2017: $8.45 million, 2018: Free Agent

The Fins are playing this game to win, so Williams isn't being rested. He's been benched. He was one of the most predictable flops of the 2016 free agent period after quitting on the Bills last season. The rest of the Dolphins' Week 17 inactives are CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Dominique Jones, WR Leonte Carroo, QB Ryan Tannehill, and TE Thomas Duarte.

Dolphins DE Mario Williams said he has no plans to retire after the season.

Williams admitted that he could undergo surgery after the season if his ankle doesn't improve over the next few weeks, but he isn't ready to call it quits yet. "No, no," said Williams when asked about retirement. "I don't want it to end like this." The 11-year veteran has been a situational pass rusher when healthy this year and could be a release candidate this offseason.