Mario Williams | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/31/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 300
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (1) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins DE Mario Williams is a healthy scratch for Week 17.
The Fins are playing this game to win, so Williams isn't being rested. He's been benched. He was one of the most predictable flops of the 2016 free agent period after quitting on the Bills last season. The rest of the Dolphins' Week 17 inactives are CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Dominique Jones, WR Leonte Carroo, QB Ryan Tannehill, and TE Thomas Duarte. Jan 1 - 11:43 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA1394131.596.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006HOU163512474.5204.4000101400000
2007HOU1643165914.0825.9000112100000
2008HOU164495312.0826.8000004000000
2009HOU16385439.0525.8000102300000
2010HOU13226288.5546.4000001200000
2011HOU5101115.0295.8000001100000
2012BUF163794610.5514.9000202400000
2013BUF1628103813.0775.9000001400000
2014BUF163674315.0744.9000002200000
2015BUF15154195.0285.6000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA1121.055.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NE1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25CLE1010.00.0000000000000
4Sep 29@CIN2130.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9TEN0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16PIT1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23BUF2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@SD1120.548.0000000000000
12Nov 27SF0110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@BAL0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@BUF0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1NEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3T.J. Yates
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Dion Sims
2MarQueis Gray
3Dominique Jones
LT1Branden Albert
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Kraig Urbik
C1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 