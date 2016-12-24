Player Page

Vernon Davis | Tight End | #85

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/31/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 248
College: Maryland
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (6) / SF
Vernon Davis caught 2-of-3 targets for 49 yards in the Redskins' Week 17 loss to the Giants.
Davis finishes with 44 grabs for 583 yards and two touchdowns, a nice career revival for a player who looked shockingly inept in 2015. The yards were Davis' most since 2013. Headed back to free agency, Davis was pretty much a plug-and-play TE1 whenever Jordan Reed was sidelined. Davis' age (33 this month) and history of inconsistency will work against him as he looks to get paid, but he should be able to bring home a nice guarantee for 2017. Jan 1 - 8:14 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS154253435.612.70200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2006SF102026526.513.30325.52.50010000
2007SF145250936.49.80400.0.00010000
2008SF163135822.411.502111.711.00010000
2009SF167896560.312.431300.0.00000000
2010SF165691457.116.32700.0.00000000
2011SF166779249.511.8262-5-.3-2.50010000
2012SF164154834.313.41500.0.00000000
2013SF155285056.716.311300.0.00010000
2014SF142624517.59.40214.34.00000000
2015DEN153839526.310.40000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT12020.0000.0000000
2Sep 18DAL55110.2000.0000000
3Sep 25@NYG00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2CLE188.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@BAL3155.0000.0000000
6Oct 16PHI25025.0100.0000000
7Oct 23@DET67913.2000.0000000
8Oct 30@CIN59318.6000.0000000
10Nov 13MIN36622.0100.0000000
11Nov 20GB00.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@DAL56813.6000.0000000
13Dec 4@ARZ5479.4000.0000000
14Dec 11@PHI111.0000.0000000
15Dec 19CAR4235.8000.0000000
16Dec 24@CHI11313.0000.0000000
17Jan 1NYG24924.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11DeSean Jackson
2Jamison Crowder
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Ryan Grant
3Maurice Harris
WR31Jamison Crowder
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Vinston Painter
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2John Sullivan
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Ty Nsekhe
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 