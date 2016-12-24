Vernon Davis | Tight End | #85 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (32) / 1/31/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 248 College: Maryland Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (6) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 3/31/2016: Signed a one-year, $1.9 million contract. Another $500,000 is available via incentives. 2016: $1.35 million (+ $450,000 roster bonus, + $100,000 workout bonus), 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Vernon Davis caught 2-of-3 targets for 49 yards in the Redskins' Week 17 loss to the Giants. Davis finishes with 44 grabs for 583 yards and two touchdowns, a nice career revival for a player who looked shockingly inept in 2015. The yards were Davis' most since 2013. Headed back to free agency, Davis was pretty much a plug-and-play TE1 whenever Jordan Reed was sidelined. Davis' age (33 this month) and history of inconsistency will work against him as he looks to get paid, but he should be able to bring home a nice guarantee for 2017.

Vernon Davis caught 1-of-2 targets for 13 yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears. With Jordan Reed (shoulder) out, Davis was the No. 1 tight end. It didn't translate to stats. The target Davis wasn't able to catch was a 4th-and-1 shot into the end zone where Davis was wide open. But Kirk Cousins was under heavy pressure on the pass and just missed Davis. Davis is a TE2.

Vernon Davis caught 4-of-9 targets for 23 yards in the Redskins' Week 15 loss to the Panthers. Davis will want to burn the tape from this one. He dropped a pair of passes, including a swing pass into the flat that should have been a short touchdown in the fourth quarter. Davis also got manhandled by DE Wes Horton in a one-on-one block on the first series of the third quarter, leading to Horton strip-sacking Kirk Cousins and setting the Panthers up at the one-yard line for an easy touchdown. Davis continued to play more snaps than an injured Jordan Reed before Reed was ejected in the third quarter for punching SS Kurt Coleman.