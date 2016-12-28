Player Page

Nick Mangold | Center | #74

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/13/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 307
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (29) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Jets released C Nick Mangold.
The Jets were hoping Mangold would take a pay cut but his release was expected. It's another cap saving move from GM Mike Maccagnan. The Jets have cleared $23.6 million with Mangold, Ryan Clady ($10 million) and RT Breno Giacomini ($4.5 million) gone. There should be a strong free agent market for Mangold despite coming off injury in his age-33 season. Wesley Johnson is Mangold's in-house replacement. Feb 25 - 2:44 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ80000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006NYJ162020.00.0000000000000
2007NYJ161010.00.0000001000000
2008NYJ160000.00.0000000000000
2009NYJ162020.00.0000000000000
2010NYJ161010.00.0000000000000
2011NYJ141010.00.0000000000000
2012NYJ161010.00.0000000000000
2013NYJ162130.00.0000000000000
2014NYJ152020.00.0000000000000
2015NYJ153030.00.0000000000000
2016NYJ80000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

