Brandon Marshall | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/23/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230
College: UCF
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (119) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Patriots.
Marshall wasn't in doubt but his snaps could be scaled back after not looking close to full strength last week. It's another reason to avoid Marshall in a lost year. Robby Anderson is Bryce Petty's go-to target. Dec 24 - 7:46 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ145776054.313.32300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2006DEN152030920.615.502212.86.00000000
2007DEN16102132582.813.0475573.611.40010000
2008DEN15104126584.312.2362-4-.3-2.00030000
2009DEN15101112074.711.13107392.65.60000000
2010MIA1486101472.411.84323.21.50010000
2011MIA1681121475.915.056113.813.00010000
2012CHI16118150894.312.87111-2-.1-2.00000000
2013CHI16100129580.913.061200.0.0000-8000
2014CHI136172155.511.82800.0.00010000
2015NYJ16109150293.913.8101400.0.00020000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN33210.7000.0000000
2Sep 15@BUF610116.8000.0000000
3Sep 25@KC3279.0000.0000000
4Oct 2SEA48922.3100.0000000
5Oct 9@PIT811414.3100.0000000
6Oct 17@ARZ37023.3000.0000000
7Oct 23BAL33913.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@CLE46817.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@MIA5469.2000.0000000
10Nov 13LAR4153.8000.0000000
12Nov 27NE66711.2100.0000000
13Dec 5IND44310.8000.0000000
14Dec 11@SF33311.0000.0000000
15Dec 17MIA11616.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@NEGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1BUFGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
LT1Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
C1Wesley Johnson
2Kyle Friend
RG1Brian Winters
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brent Qvale
2Ben Ijalana
3Donald Hawkins
K1Nick Folk
 

 