Doubtful

Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) is doubtful for Week 16 against the Patriots.

Forte inexplicably suited up last week despite a torn meniscus. The Jets aren't going to make the same mistake this time around. That means Bilal Powell will handle the rock Saturday at Foxboro. Powell has averaged over 30 touches in his last two outings and should be in the RB1 mix. With nothing left to play for, it's doubtful we'll see Forte again this season.