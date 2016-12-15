Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Devin Hester
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Steven Hauschka
(K)
Anthony McCoy
(TE)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Will Tukuafu
(RB)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Devin Hester
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Bryce Brown
(RB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Ronnie Shields
(TE)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Brandon Cottom
(RB)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Tyler Slavin
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Joe Sommers
(TE)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Devin Hester | Wide Receiver | #14
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 11/4/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 190
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 2 (57) / CHI
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks signed KR Devin Hester.
Hester, 34, was cut by the Ravens in December after averaging 24.5 yards on kick returns and 7.2 yards on punt returns. With Tyler Lockett (leg) done for the season, Hester figures to take over on both kickoffs and punts.
Jan 3 - 8:52 PM
Source:
Jay Glazer on Twitter
Free agent KR/WR Devin Hester worked out for the Patriots on Thursday.
Hester was waived by the Ravens earlier this week. The Patriots need a return specialist with Danny Amendola (ankle) out indefinitely. Hester holds the NFL record with 20 return touchdowns, though he hasn't taken one to the house since 2014.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 03:45:00 PM
Source:
Courtney Fallon on Twitter
Ravens waived return specialist Devin Hester.
Hester, who doesn't have a catch since 2014, was in the middle of the pack on kick returns, but offering very little on punts. Hester is one of the most electrifying players in league history, but now 34, he's lost his juice.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 03:15:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Ravens signed KR/WR Devin Hester, formerly of the Falcons, to a one-year contract.
The move has been rumored for days and finally became official on Sunday. Hester will immediately slot in as the Ravens' primary return specialist. The 33-year-old has never been a big contributor on offense and wasn't even targeted in his five games for Atlanta last season. The four-time Pro Bowler holds the all-time record with 21 combined kickoff and punt return touchdowns.
Sun, Sep 4, 2016 10:34:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Seahawks sign KR Devin Hester for playoff run
Jan 3 - 8:52 PM
Pats bring Devin Hester in for a workout
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 03:45:00 PM
Ravens waive special teams ace Hester
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 03:15:00 PM
KR Devin Hester resurfaces in Baltimore
Sun, Sep 4, 2016 10:34:00 AM
More Devin Hester Player News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
FA
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
466
0
180
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
CHI
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
528
2
609
3
2007
CHI
16
20
299
18.7
15.0
0
2
7
-10
-.6
-1.4
0
0
1
934
2
651
4
2008
CHI
15
51
665
44.3
13.0
0
3
6
61
4.1
10.2
0
0
2
679
0
198
0
2009
CHI
13
57
757
58.2
13.3
1
3
6
-1
-.1
-.2
0
0
1
156
0
187
0
2010
CHI
16
40
475
29.7
11.9
0
4
7
30
1.9
4.3
0
0
0
427
0
564
3
2011
CHI
16
26
369
23.1
14.2
0
1
1
-6
-.4
-6.0
0
0
0
723
1
454
2
2012
CHI
15
23
242
16.1
10.5
0
1
3
6
.4
2.0
0
0
0
621
0
331
0
2013
CHI
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
1442
0
256
1
2014
ATL
16
38
504
31.5
13.3
0
2
6
36
2.3
6.0
0
1
1
1128
0
240
1
2015
ATL
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
235
0
34
0
2016
FA
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
466
0
180
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
37
0
1
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
80
0
22
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
123
0
42
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
19
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
9
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
28
0
15
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
42
0
27
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
17
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
63
0
49
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
17
0
3
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
The Seahawks are hopeful C.J. Prosise (shoulder) can return for a potential Divisional Round appearance.
Coach Pete Carroll hedged a bit even on that, saying he was hopeful Prosise could practice. Alex Collins is backing up an ineffective Thomas Rawls during Prosise's absence.
Jan 3
3
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Thomas Rawls
FB
1
Marcel Reece
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
J.D. McKissic
3
Devin Hester
WR3
1
Paul Richardson
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed rookie TE Nick Vannett (ankle) will not play this week.
Vannett is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. "We won’t play him this week," Carroll said. "But after that, next week he’s got a chance." Vannett could have started with Jimmy Graham (knee) doubtful, but the honor will now fall to Luke Willson.
Sep 6
4
Brandon Williams
LT
1
Bradley Sowell
2
George Fant
Sidelined
Seahawks LT George Fant exited Week 11 against the Eagles with a shoulder injury.
He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter and is officially questionable to return. Bradley Sowell, who opened the season as the left tackle, was a healthy scratch, leaving rookie Rees Odhiambo to fill in for Fant.
Nov 20
LG
1
Mark Glowinski
2
Rees Odhiambo
C
1
Justin Britt
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll said C Justin Britt (ankle) is expected to return for Week 13.
The Seahawks would have been better off fielding five turnstiles on their offensive line Week 12 against the Bucs. Russell Wilson was running for his life just about every play in the loss. Britt is PFF's No. 9 center.
Nov 28
2
Joey Hunt
3
Ross Burbank
Out of FB
Jan 1
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed RG Germain Ifedi (ankle) will play Sunday.
Ifedi was taken off the injury report after returning to practice this week. He'll make his debut against the Jets. Ifedi is a huge upgrade on the interior over J'Marcus Webb.
Sep 30
RT
1
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Steven Hauschka
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
Jeff Brubach looks at the NFL postseason field and ranks the best fantasy football options from Wild Card weekend through Super Bowl LI.
More NFL Columns
»
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
»
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
»
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
»
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
