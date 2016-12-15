Player Page

Devin Hester | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/4/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (57) / CHI
Seahawks signed KR Devin Hester.
Hester, 34, was cut by the Ravens in December after averaging 24.5 yards on kick returns and 7.2 yards on punt returns. With Tyler Lockett (leg) done for the season, Hester figures to take over on both kickoffs and punts. Jan 3 - 8:52 PM
Source: Jay Glazer on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016FA1200.0.00000.0.000146601800
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2006CHI1600.0.00000.0.000252826093
2007CHI162029918.715.0027-10-.6-1.400193426514
2008CHI155166544.313.0036614.110.200267901980
2009CHI135775758.213.3136-1-.1-.200115601870
2010CHI164047529.711.9047301.94.300042705643
2011CHI162636923.114.2011-6-.4-6.000072314542
2012CHI152324216.110.50136.42.000062103310
2013CHI1600.0.00000.0.0001144202561
2014ATL163850431.513.3026362.36.0011112802401
2015ATL500.0.00000.0.00002350340
2016FA1200.0.00000.0.000146601800
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF00.0000.00037010
2Sep 18@CLE00.0000.000800220
3Sep 25@JAC00.0000.0010000
4Oct 2OAK00.0000.0001230420
5Oct 9WAS00.0000.00019000
7Oct 23@NYJ00.0000.0000090
9Nov 6PIT00.0000.000280150
10Nov 10CLE00.0000.000420270
11Nov 20@DAL00.0000.00017000
12Nov 27CIN00.0000.000630490
13Dec 4MIA00.0000.00017030

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2J.D. McKissic
3Devin Hester
WR31Paul Richardson
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
3Ross Burbank
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 