Devin Hester | Wide Receiver | #14 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (34) / 11/4/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 190 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (57) / CHI

Seahawks signed KR Devin Hester. Hester, 34, was cut by the Ravens in December after averaging 24.5 yards on kick returns and 7.2 yards on punt returns. With Tyler Lockett (leg) done for the season, Hester figures to take over on both kickoffs and punts. Source: Jay Glazer on Twitter

Free agent KR/WR Devin Hester worked out for the Patriots on Thursday. Hester was waived by the Ravens earlier this week. The Patriots need a return specialist with Danny Amendola (ankle) out indefinitely. Hester holds the NFL record with 20 return touchdowns, though he hasn't taken one to the house since 2014. Source: Courtney Fallon on Twitter

Ravens waived return specialist Devin Hester. Hester, who doesn't have a catch since 2014, was in the middle of the pack on kick returns, but offering very little on punts. Hester is one of the most electrifying players in league history, but now 34, he's lost his juice. Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter