Ahmad Brooks | Linebacker | #55

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yoan Moncada (shin) lands on disabled list
Mets place Michael Conforto (shoulder) on DL
Jeurys Familia to be eased back in at closer
Castro (hammy), Bird (ankle) to return Fri.?
Cano (hamstring) considered day-to-day
Addison Russell (foot) still not feeling 100%
McCullers (back) to make rehab start Friday
Carlos Correa (thumb) begins rehab assignment
Diaz has huge night, Indians thump Red Sox
Moreland bops pair of homers against Indians
Margot, Padres slide by Cardinals in 4-3 win
Peraza hits go-ahead, two-run double vs. Cubs
49ers expected to part ways with Ahmad Brooks
Jaguars owner 'absolutely' open to Kaepernick
Marrone won't name Jaguars starting QB
Blake Bortles leads two touchdown drives
Torrey Smith gets loose for 50-yard touchdown
Julius Thomas catches RZ TD Thursday nite
Smallwood outplays Blount in 1st-team duty
Newton throws TD in third preseason game
Blount, Smallwood share 1st-team RB snaps
Alshon Jeffery scores 15-yard TD on slant
Cutler, Parker stay hot on 72-yard connection
Ajayi busts tackles, scores 2 TDs Thurs night
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
Joel Embiid still not cleared for contact
Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic heading to CLE
Kyrie Irving traded to BOS for Isaiah Thomas
Ben Simmons (foot) cleared for full activity
Report: Josh Smith eyeing return to Rockets
Pacers file tampering charges against Lakers
Clippers and Marshall Plumlee agree to deal
Antetokounmpo (knee) to miss Eurobasket
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Double-duty at Road America for Cole Custer
LeMastus with VMS at Road America and Salem
Matt Tifft pulling Road America double duty
Natalie Decker: Road America 100 advance
Dylan Lupton: Johnsonville 180 advance
Noah Gragson: Road America 100 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Johnsonville 180 advance
Moose turns 100 at Road America
Justin Marks: Johnsonville 180 advance
Brennan Poole: Johnsonville 180 advance
Will Rodgers: Clint Newell Toyota 150 stats
William Byron: Johnsonville 180 advance
Fowler joins clubhouse lead after R2 66
Past champ D. Johnson co-clubhouse leader
Vegas posts 6-under with bogey-free 65
DeLaet (back) WDs during R2 of NORTHERN TRUST
Webster sets Made in Denmark clubhouse target
Dustin Johnson one back after R1 at The NT
Henley circles 8 to post early lead at The NT
Wallace birdies half the holes: T1 in Denmark
Webster part of three-way lead in Denmark R1
S. Brown blemish-free in R1 at Glen Oaks Club
Ormsby continues good form; sets Denmark lead
Spieth co-fave at THE NORTHERN TRUST
FSU president predicts bludgeoning of Alabama
UCLA OL Kenny Lacy (hip) likely out for year
Clemson inks HC Swinney to eight-year deal
UTSA inks HC Frank Wilson to five-year deal
Richards (hamstring) questionable for opener
Stanford starting RT Hall out for Australia
Arden Key (shoulder) back at it in practice
Arkansas WR Cornelius (back) nears clearance
Bowling Green S Bozeman (leg) out for opener
Arizona State names QB Manny Wilkins starter
FAU QB Johnson (undisclosed) sits again
McElwain: I may play 3 QBs against Michigan
Maguire be to assessed ahead of Week 3
Shakespeare cautious over Iheanacho
Iborra expected to miss a few more weeks
Foxes handed Morgan boost for Week 3
Wanger hails new signing Adbelhamid Sabiri
Lanzini set for Newcastle return
Winston Reid ruled out for Week 3
Zlatan re-signs with Manchester United
Saints reward Yoshida with new contract
Ulloa signs on for another two years
Chalobah called up to England squad
Jon Toral moves from Arsenal to Hull City
Roster
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Cole Hikutini
(TE)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Blake Bell
(TE)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Nick Mullens
(QB)
Nick Rose
(K)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Louis Murphy
(WR)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
George Kittle
(TE)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
Tyler McCloskey
(TE)
Ahmad Brooks | Linebacker | #55
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 3/14/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 259
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2006 / Supplemental (Rd. 3) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
2/28/2012: Signed a six-year, $37 million contract. The deal contains $8.25 million guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus. Another $7.5 million is available through incentives. Brooks is eligible for annual $100,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2017: $6.95 million (+ $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports the 49ers are expected to release LB Ahmad Brooks.
The Niners may wait to gauge his trade market before releasing him, but it looks like he's played his last down as a 49er. Brooks had been competing with Eli Harold for the starting job at strong side linebacker. The 33-year-old tied for the team lead with six sacks last season while earning PFF's No. 56 grade out of 59 qualifiers at 3-4 outside linebacker. He shouldn't take long to resurface.
Aug 25 - 1:56 PM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
Ahmad Brooks is playing strong-side linebacker in the 49ers' new scheme.
An outside linebacker in the departing 3-4, Brooks looks to be playing a role similar to the one Vic Beasley occupies in Atlanta, playing off the ball in base and as a defensive end in nickel. 2015 third-rounder Eli Harold made the same switch this offseason and should push Brooks for the job in camp.
Jun 27 - 9:47 AM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
49ers OLB Ahmad Brooks isn’t a lock to make final roster.
Brooks was one of the worst pass rushers in the league last year, grading near the bottom of PFF’s ratings. He's at risk of losing his starting role to 2015 third-rounder Eli Harold. The 49ers can save $4.8 million from cutting Brooks.
Wed, Jul 6, 2016 04:30:00 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
49ers OLB Ahmad Brooks will miss Sunday's game against the Giants.
Brooks is attending the funeral of his 40-year-old sister. Terrible news. We'd expect Brooks back in Week 6 against the Ravens.
Thu, Oct 8, 2015 02:50:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
49ers expected to part ways with Ahmad Brooks
Aug 25 - 1:56 PM
Ahmad Brooks playing strong-side linebacker
Jun 27 - 9:47 AM
Ahmad Brooks not guaranteed spot
Wed, Jul 6, 2016 04:30:00 PM
Ahmad Brooks to miss Sunday's game
Thu, Oct 8, 2015 02:50:00 PM
More Ahmad Brooks Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
CIN
11
21
10
31
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2007
CIN
2
5
1
6
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
SF
14
20
1
21
6.0
33
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
2010
SF
15
29
2
31
5.0
32
6.4
1
32
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2011
SF
16
34
14
48
7.0
44
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SF
16
35
12
47
6.5
49
7.5
1
50
1
0
0
2
6
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SF
16
52
8
60
8.5
72
8.5
1
22
0
0
0
1
7
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
13
25
5
30
6.0
21
3.5
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SF
14
28
14
42
6.5
36
5.5
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
16
41
12
53
6.0
35
5.8
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
LAR
2
1
3
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CAR
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@SEA
3
1
4
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DAL
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
ARZ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@BUF
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
TB
3
2
5
0.5
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NO
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@ARZ
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
NE
2
0
2
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@MIA
1
3
4
0.5
6
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CHI
3
0
3
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NYJ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ATL
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@LAR
4
1
5
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
SEA
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brian Hoyer
2
Matt Barkley
3
C.J. Beathard
4
Nick Mullens
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3
Joe Williams
4
Matt Breida
5
Kapri Bibbs
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
2
Tyler McCloskey
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Jeremy Kerley
3
Trent Taylor
4
Victor Bolden
5
Louis Murphy
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
DeAndre Smelter
4
Aaron Burbridge
5
Tim Patrick
WR3
1
Jeremy Kerley
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
49ers GM John Lynch said the team is "very pleased" with TE Vance McDonald.
The 49ers attempted to trade McDonald earlier this offseason, but Lynch praised his work in the preseason opener last week. "Even though it didn’t show up on the stat sheet, it was as good as I’ve seen him block," Lynch said. "And he competed extremely hard. We were very proud of Vance." McDonald started that game, and with rookie George Kittle dealing with a hamstring injury, he has a good shot to establish himself as the lead option.
Aug 17
2
Garrett Celek
3
George Kittle
4
Blake Bell
5
Logan Paulsen
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
3
Darrell Williams, Jr.
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Erik Magnuson
3
JP Flynn
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Tim Barnes
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
2
Josh Garnett
Sidelined
Coach Kyle Shanahan hopes OG Josh Garnett (knee) will be ready for Week 1.
He's undergoing a mere scope, which typically comes with a 3-4 week recovery. Zane Beadles and Brandon Fusco have been working as the first-team guards.
Aug 9
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
Garry Gilliam
3
Norman Price
4
Andrew Lauderdale
K
1
Robbie Gould
2
Nick Rose
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 25
Evan Silva keeps his PPR Rankings and Tiers updated throughout the preseason.
