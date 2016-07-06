Ahmad Brooks | Linebacker | #55 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (33) / 3/14/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 259 College: Virginia Drafted: 2006 / Supplemental (Rd. 3) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2/28/2012: Signed a six-year, $37 million contract. The deal contains $8.25 million guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus. Another $7.5 million is available through incentives. Brooks is eligible for annual $100,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2017: $6.95 million (+ $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports the 49ers are expected to release LB Ahmad Brooks. The Niners may wait to gauge his trade market before releasing him, but it looks like he's played his last down as a 49er. Brooks had been competing with Eli Harold for the starting job at strong side linebacker. The 33-year-old tied for the team lead with six sacks last season while earning PFF's No. 56 grade out of 59 qualifiers at 3-4 outside linebacker. He shouldn't take long to resurface. Source: Sacramento Bee

Ahmad Brooks is playing strong-side linebacker in the 49ers' new scheme. An outside linebacker in the departing 3-4, Brooks looks to be playing a role similar to the one Vic Beasley occupies in Atlanta, playing off the ball in base and as a defensive end in nickel. 2015 third-rounder Eli Harold made the same switch this offseason and should push Brooks for the job in camp. Source: Sacramento Bee

49ers OLB Ahmad Brooks isn’t a lock to make final roster. Brooks was one of the worst pass rushers in the league last year, grading near the bottom of PFF’s ratings. He's at risk of losing his starting role to 2015 third-rounder Eli Harold. The 49ers can save $4.8 million from cutting Brooks. Source: CSN Bay Area