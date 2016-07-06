Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ahmad Brooks | Linebacker | #55

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/14/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 259
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2006 / Supplemental (Rd. 3) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports the 49ers are expected to release LB Ahmad Brooks.
The Niners may wait to gauge his trade market before releasing him, but it looks like he's played his last down as a 49er. Brooks had been competing with Eli Harold for the starting job at strong side linebacker. The 33-year-old tied for the team lead with six sacks last season while earning PFF's No. 56 grade out of 59 qualifiers at 3-4 outside linebacker. He shouldn't take long to resurface. Aug 25 - 1:56 PM
Source: Sacramento Bee
More Ahmad Brooks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006CIN112110311.066.0000000200000
2007CIN25161.077.0000001000000
2009SF 14201216.0335.5000005200000
2010SF 15292315.0326.41320000200000
2011SF 163414487.0446.3000001300000
2012SF 163512476.5497.51501002600000
2013SF 16528608.5728.51220001700000
2014SF 13255306.0213.5000101300000
2015SF 142814426.5365.5000100100000
2016SF 164112536.0355.8000001400000
Ahmad Brooks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Ahmad Brooks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ahmad Brooks's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Ahmad Brooks's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR2131.066.0000000000000
2Sep 18@CAR3030.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25@SEA3141.066.0000000200000
4Oct 2DAL0110.00.0000000000000
5Oct 6ARZ0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@BUF2240.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23TB3250.50.0000000000000
9Nov 6NO3030.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@ARZ4150.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20NE2021.077.0000000000000
12Nov 27@MIA1340.5612.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CHI3031.088.0000000000000
14Dec 11NYJ2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@ATL4040.00.0000001000000
16Dec 24@LAR4151.022.0000000100000
17Jan 1SEA5050.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
4Nick Mullens
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4Matt Breida
5Kapri Bibbs
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
2Tyler McCloskey
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Trent Taylor
4Victor Bolden
5Louis Murphy
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Aaron Burbridge
5Tim Patrick
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3George Kittle
4Blake Bell
5Logan Paulsen
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
3Darrell Williams, Jr.
LG1Zane Beadles
2Erik Magnuson
3JP Flynn
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Tim Barnes
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Josh Garnett
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
3Norman Price
4Andrew Lauderdale
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 