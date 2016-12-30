Johnathan Joseph | Defensive Back | #24

Questionable

Deshaun Watson completed 15-of-24 passes for 125 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Texans' 13-9, Week 2 win over the Bengals, adding five rushes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Watson also took three sacks for a punishing 27 yards, resulting in 98 net yards passing. In short, Watson was not good, but allowed the Texans to spring the upset by virtue of a winding, electrifying 49-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. With no one open, Watson climbed the pocket until he was through the line of scrimmage. It was then off to the races. Watson settled down ever so slightly in the second half, but was extremely lucky to escape with zero interceptions. He was typically making one read, almost always to DeAndre Hopkins. Shaky though it was, it was still better than what melting glacier Tom Savage would have provided. Watson has a daunting Week 3 matchup in a road trip to New England. He will be hard to justify as a DFS dart throw for that one.