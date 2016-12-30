Player Page

Johnathan Joseph | Defensive Back | #24

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/16/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (24) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Texans CB Johnathan Joseph was forced from Houston's Week 2 game against the Bengals with a right shoulder injury, and will not return.
Joseph racked his shoulder laying the wood on Tyler Eifert late in the first half. He was listed as questionable to return before being ruled out late in the third quarter. Joseph appeared to be in a pretty good amount of pain as he headed to the locker room. Sep 14 - 10:34 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017HOU10110.00.0000000200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006CIN164612580.00.00001002000000
2007CIN154913620.00.047610001500000
2008CIN83111420.00.012201111300000
2009CIN165911700.00.069210012000000
2010CIN12375420.00.03381000800000
2011HOU15404440.00.044000011500000
2012HOU14525570.00.028810001100000
2013HOU15443470.00.036400001600000
2014HOU16705750.00.028512021100000
2015HOU164810580.00.01201012200000
2016HOU13387450.00.0000001900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10JAC0110.00.0000000200000
2Sep 14@CIN0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@NEGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1TENGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8KCGame scheduled for 10/8 8:30 PM ET
6Oct 15CLEGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@SEAGame scheduled for 10/29 4:05 PM ET
9Nov 5INDGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12@LARGame scheduled for 11/12 4:05 PM ET
11Nov 19ARZGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 27@BALGame scheduled for 11/27 8:30 PM ET
13Dec 3@TENGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10SFGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17@JACGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 25PITGame scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17Dec 31@INDGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2Deshaun Watson
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3D'Onta Foreman
4Tyler Ervin
5Jordan Todman
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Bruce Ellington
WR21Jaelen Strong
2Braxton Miller
3Will Fuller
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Evan Baylis
LT1Kendall Lamm
2Julie'n Davenport
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Nick Martin
2Greg Mancz
3Kyle Fuller
RG1Jeff Allen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2Chris Clark
K1Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 