Johnathan Joseph | Defensive Back | #24

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Byron Buxton swats walk-off homer in 10th
Robles' RBI triple helps Nationals top Braves
Ramirez scores winning run in four-hit night
Bruce's walk-off single makes it 22 straight
Amed Rosario exits with hip flexor injury
Russell Martin scratched from lineup
Astros lose Marisnick for 6-8 weeks
MLB suspends Fiers for five games
Avisail Garcia has 5 hits, 7 RBI in rout
Adrian Beltre (hamstring) at DH on Thursday
Carlos Gomez (ankle) out Thursday vs. M's
Stanton, Ozuna, Yelich all sitting Thursday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lamar Miller turns 21 touches into 87 yards
Nuk Hopkins draws 13 of Texans' 24 targets
Green bottled up for 5/67 in dispiriting loss
Andy Dalton: Two games, zero touchdowns
Watson posts 98 yards net passing, rushing TD
Kevin Johnson declared out with knee injury
Johnathan Joseph suffers shoulder injury
Sherman (hamstring) misses another practice
Bengals WR Boyd a healthy scratch for Week 2
John Ross (knee) officially active for TNF
Jason Verrett (knee) pops up on injury report
John Brown (quad) officially 'DNP' Thursday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Martin Hanzal (ankle) will miss start of camp
Matt Duchene shows up for Avs' camp
Clarke MacArthur fails his physical
Bruins agree to 6-year deal with Pastrnak
Jets sign Bryan Little to 6-year extension
Erik Karlsson (foot) won't rush himself back
Devils ink Damon Severson to 6-year contract
GM expects Matt Duchene to show up for camp
Edmonton Oilers sign Chris Kelly to PTO
Kris Letang is fully healthy for camp
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Crafton: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Sauter fastest in final Joliet truck practice
Brandon Jones on ARCA pole at Chicagoland
Myatt Snider TheHouse.com 225 pre-race
Dave Sapienza: Miller Lite 200 stats
Chase Briscoe leads Joliet Truck Practice 1
Ryan Preece: Miller Lite 200 stats
Gragson has one more shot at making playoffs
Max Zachem: Miller Lite 200 stats
Bell pulls double-duty at Chicagoland
Tyler Dippel: JustDrive.com 125 advance
Timmy Solomito: Miller Lite 200 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fowler rallies late with six straight birdies
J. Day battles to 7-under 64 in R1 of the BMW
Finau bags a bogey-free 65 on his birthday
Spieth stays hot w/ a 6-under 65 in R1 of BMW
Marc Leishman laps the field at Conway Farms
Danny Lee (back) WDs during R1 of the BMW
Phil Mickelson blemish-free in R1 of the BMW
Sangmoon Bae dusts off the cobwebs in return
Finch has lowest round for 2 years; T1 at KLM
Jason Day puts good friend on the bag for BMW
Luiten hoping home comforts best form woes
Wiesberger hoping to go one better at Dutch
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Roh scores twice in Boise State victory
Cozart efficient in 28-7 victory over Lobos
Jordan leaves game against BSU after late hit
Fitzgerald could enter draft after 'big year'
Banks not starting on Saturday for Green Wave
Memphis-UCF contest moved to September 30
Huskers RB Tre Bryant (knee) to sit Saturday
Rypien (head) not suited up vs. New Mexico
Kentucky LB Jordan Jones (shoulder) ruled out
Ray Lawry (hamstring) probable for Saturday
Chark Attack!: LSU WR's stock on the rise
Monken inks contract extension with Army
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lanzini not ready for West Ham return
Hammers captain out for trip to West Brom
Arnautovic back in the squad after suspension
Leicester facing midfield selection dilemma
Fuchs doubtful ahead of Huddersfield clash
Leicester provide positive update on Huth
Huddersfield loanee ruled out for months
Wilson not close to Bournemouth return
Ings suffers minor setback in recovery
Iheanacho stars in U23s' win
Watford provide a mixed injury update
Stoke defender may not be risked
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Deante' Gray
(WR)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Johnathan Joseph | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/16/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 190
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (24) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/18/2015: Signed a three-year, $22 million contract. The deal contains $11.5 million guaranteed. Joseph is eligible for a $500,000 roster bonus throught the contract's life. 2017: $6 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Texans CB Johnathan Joseph was forced from Houston's Week 2 game against the Bengals with a right shoulder injury, and will not return.
Joseph racked his shoulder laying the wood on Tyler Eifert late in the first half. He was listed as questionable to return before being ruled out late in the third quarter. Joseph appeared to be in a pretty good amount of pain as he headed to the locker room.
Sep 14 - 10:34 PM
Johnathan Joseph said he has no plans to retire.
"I feel good, finished up really strong down the stretch," said the 32-year-old after Saturday's Divisional Round loss to New England. "As long as my body is letting me do that, I'm looking forward to playing each and every year." Joseph has one year remaining on his contract and is still one of the more effective cornerbacks in the league when healthy. He's tied for 13th among active players with 26 career interceptions.
Jan 15 - 8:25 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Johnathan Joseph (ribs, shoulder) wasn't listed on the Texans' final injury report for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Raiders.
Joseph missed Week 17 but returned to full practice this week and should be all set for Saturday's Wild Card game. He'll make things tougher for Michael Crabtree, who had his worst game of the season against Houston back in Week 11.
Jan 6 - 2:34 PM
Texans CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs) is questionable for Week 17 against the Titans.
Joseph returned to action last week after missing the previous two games with a rib injury. His status for Week 17 is suddenly in question after missing Friday's practice. The Texans may opt to sit Joseph on Sunday to keep him as fresh as possible for next week's Wild Card game.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 04:49:00 PM
Johnathan Joseph suffers shoulder injury
Sep 14 - 10:34 PM
Johnathan Joseph not considering retirement
Jan 15 - 8:25 AM
Joseph (ribs, shoulder) all set for Saturday
Jan 6 - 2:34 PM
Johnathan Joseph (ribs) a DNP on Friday
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 04:49:00 PM
More Johnathan Joseph Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
HOU
1
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
CIN
16
46
12
58
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
2007
CIN
15
49
13
62
0.0
0
.0
4
76
1
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
2008
CIN
8
31
11
42
0.0
0
.0
1
22
0
1
1
1
13
0
0
0
0
0
2009
CIN
16
59
11
70
0.0
0
.0
6
92
1
0
0
1
20
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CIN
12
37
5
42
0.0
0
.0
3
38
1
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2011
HOU
15
40
4
44
0.0
0
.0
4
40
0
0
0
1
15
0
0
0
0
0
2012
HOU
14
52
5
57
0.0
0
.0
2
88
1
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2013
HOU
15
44
3
47
0.0
0
.0
3
64
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
16
70
5
75
0.0
0
.0
2
85
1
2
0
2
11
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
16
48
10
58
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
1
0
1
22
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
13
38
7
45
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
Johnathan Joseph's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Johnathan Joseph's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Johnathan Joseph's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Johnathan Joseph's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
JAC
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 14
@CIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@NE
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
TEN
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
KC
Game scheduled for 10/8 8:30 PM ET
6
Oct 15
CLE
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@SEA
Game scheduled for 10/29 4:05 PM ET
9
Nov 5
IND
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
@LAR
Game scheduled for 11/12 4:05 PM ET
11
Nov 19
ARZ
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 27
@BAL
Game scheduled for 11/27 8:30 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@TEN
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
SF
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@JAC
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 25
PIT
Game scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@IND
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Savage
2
Deshaun Watson
Questionable
Deshaun Watson completed 15-of-24 passes for 125 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Texans' 13-9, Week 2 win over the Bengals, adding five rushes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Watson also took three sacks for a punishing 27 yards, resulting in 98 net yards passing. In short, Watson was not good, but allowed the Texans to spring the upset by virtue of a winding, electrifying 49-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. With no one open, Watson climbed the pocket until he was through the line of scrimmage. It was then off to the races. Watson settled down ever so slightly in the second half, but was extremely lucky to escape with zero interceptions. He was typically making one read, almost always to DeAndre Hopkins. Shaky though it was, it was still better than what melting glacier Tom Savage would have provided. Watson has a daunting Week 3 matchup in a road trip to New England. He will be hard to justify as a DFS dart throw for that one.
Sep 14
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
Sidelined
Texans RB Alfred Blue (ankle) is out for Week 1 against the Jaguars.
Will Fuller (collarbone) has also been ruled out. Blue is still nursing a high-ankle sprain he suffered during training camp. Third-round rookie D'Onta Foreman will back up workhorse Lamar Miller in Sunday's opener.
Sep 8
3
D'Onta Foreman
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Jordan Todman
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Bruce Ellington
Sidelined
Bruce Ellington (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Bengals.
He's one of five Texans who suffered Week 1 concussions. None will play Thursday night. It'll be Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong behind DeAndre Hopkins.
Sep 13
WR2
1
Jaelen Strong
2
Braxton Miller
3
Will Fuller
Sidelined
The Houston Chronicle expects Will Fuller (collarbone) to miss 2-3 months.
That would put Fuller's return range somewhere in Weeks 5-8. Because Fuller did not open camp on the active/PUP list, he is ineligible for reserve/PUP. We don't anticipate the Texans placing Fuller on injured reserve, but he's not going to be a factor in the first month of the season. He should be scratched off fantasy cheatsheets. The Chronicle expects Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong to share Fuller's snaps across from Nuk Hopkins.
Aug 2
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
I.L.
Texans placed TE C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve with a concussion.
The move comes after Fiedorowicz suffered two concussions in short succession. He was injured late in camp and then again on Sunday. It's a big blow to the Texans' offense, as Fiedorowicz is their primary pass catcher at tight end. The Texans are thin at receiver while Will Fuller (collarbone) is sidelined. Ryan Griffin should absorb most of Fiedorowicz's lost targets, but is missing Week 2 with a concussion of his own, as is third-stringer Stephen Anderson. It's a dire situation in Houston.
Sep 12
2
Ryan Griffin
Sidelined
Texans TE Ryan Griffin (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Bengals.
Fellow concussed TE Stephen Anderson has also been ruled out. After C.J. Fiedorowicz was also concussed in Week 1 and placed on I.R. earlier this week, Houston is down to only "Evan Baylis" at the position. Expect the Texans to try and run the ball as much as humanly possible against Cincinnati.
Sep 13
3
Stephen Anderson
Sidelined
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Bengals.
The Texans are down to Evan Baylis at tight end for Thursday night's game.
Sep 13
4
Evan Baylis
LT
1
Kendall Lamm
2
Julie'n Davenport
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Nick Martin
2
Greg Mancz
3
Kyle Fuller
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans declared RG Jeff Allen, TE Ryan Griffin, TE Stephen Anderson, RB Alfred Blue, WR Will Fuller and WR Bruce Ellington inactive for Week 2 against the Bengals.
The Texans are stunningly injury ravaged for Deshaun Watson's first career NFL start. He'll go with an anonymous group at tight end, and be missing two starting offensive linemen. He's being set up to fail.
Sep 14
RT
1
Breno Giacomini
2
Chris Clark
K
1
Ka'imi Fairbairn
NFL Headlines
NFL Links
