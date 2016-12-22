Player Page

Andrew Whitworth | Tackle | #77

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (35) / 12/12/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 330
College: LSU
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (55) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports impending free agent LT Andrew Whitworth is expected to test the open market.
"Unless blown away by a massive contract offer from Bengals management, something he's unlikely to receive," Marvez qualifies before adding Whitworth wants to play for a "legitimate Super Bowl contender." This is a surprising report coming just hours after Whitworth told Marvez on the radio he would like to stay with the Bengals and beat writer Paul Dehner said he would be "stunned" if the two sides do not come to an agreement. It is possible this is just a negotiating ploy, but the 35-year-old surely knows his window for a ring is quickly closing. He might want to see what is out there before committing to the Bengals. Feb 20 - 9:57 PM
Source: Sporting News
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN162020.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006CIN160000.00.0000000000000
2007CIN160000.00.0000000000000
2008CIN103030.00.0000000000000
2009CIN160000.00.0000000000000
2010CIN161010.00.0000000000000
2011CIN161010.00.0000000000000
2012CIN161010.00.0000000000000
2013CIN142020.00.0000000000000
2014CIN160000.00.0000000000000
2015CIN160000.00.0000000000000
2016CIN162020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

