Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Alonzo Russell
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Jonathan Brown
(K)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
James Wright
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
Andrew Whitworth | Tackle | #77
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 12/12/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 330
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 2 (55) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports impending free agent LT Andrew Whitworth is expected to test the open market.
"Unless blown away by a massive contract offer from Bengals management, something he's unlikely to receive," Marvez qualifies before adding Whitworth wants to play for a "legitimate Super Bowl contender." This is a surprising report coming just hours after Whitworth told Marvez on the radio he would like to stay with the Bengals and beat writer Paul Dehner said he would be "stunned" if the two sides do not come to an agreement. It is possible this is just a negotiating ploy, but the 35-year-old surely knows his window for a ring is quickly closing. He might want to see what is out there before committing to the Bengals.
Feb 20 - 9:57 PM
Source:
Sporting News
Impending free agent LT Andrew Whitworth confirmed his agent is currently in talks with the Bengals, and he hopes to stay in Cincinnati.
Beat writer Paul Dehner would be "stunned" if the two sides don't work out a new contract. Although he turned 35 in December, Whitworth remains one of the more stable left tackles in the sport. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 3 left tackle last season, finishing No. 2 in pass blocking. Whitworth has been manning that spot for a decade now. He's a candidate to re-sign before March.
Feb 20 - 12:15 PM
Source:
Sirius XM NFL Radio
The player rep for free agent LT Andrew Whitworth plans to open contract talks with the Bengals this week.
Whitworth has said he wants to stay with the Bengals, and Cincinnati should be open to working something out considering how poorly "future" LT Cedric Ogbuehi performed in 2016. 35-year-old Whitworth remains one of the best tackles in the league, but his age should keep the price down. It would not be a surprise if the two sides worked something out before free agency opens in March.
Jan 30 - 11:22 PM
Source:
bengals.com
Impending free agent LT Andrew Whitworth hopes to be back with the Bengals next season.
Whitworth just turned 35 this month, but he remains one of the best left tackles in the league. "I think they want me back. But I’ve been in the league long enough to know you never know what the heck goes on," Whitworth said. "I believe both things, that I want to be back and they want me to be back, and hopefully we can find a way to make that work." Cincinnati drafted Whitworth's likely successor in Cedric Ogbuehi in 2015, but Ogbuehi struggled on the right side this season. The Bengals could move Whitworth to guard for the final two games to see if Ogbuehi fares better on the left before making their final decision.
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 10:32:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Report: Andrew Whitworth will test the market
Feb 20 - 9:57 PM
Whitworth talking with Bengals, hopes to stay
Feb 20 - 12:15 PM
Whitworth and Bengals to open contract talks
Jan 30 - 11:22 PM
Andrew Whitworth hopes to be back with CIN
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 10:32:00 AM
More Andrew Whitworth Player News
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CIN
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
CIN
10
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CIN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CIN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CIN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
Sidelined
Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com believes Giovani Bernard (ACL) will avoid the PUP list to start next season.
Bernard tore his ACL last November and seems to be on schedule with his recovery. At worst, Hobson thinks Bernard could miss one or two games to start the season. The Bengals still have Jeremy Hill, but they'll need more depth with Bernard on the mend and backups Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman headed for free agency. Running back could be a position the Bengals address in the draft.
Feb 19
3
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Jeremy Hill
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Cody Core
3
Alonzo Russell
4
Chris Brown
WR2
1
Tyler Boyd
2
Alex Erickson
3
James Wright
4
Jake Kumerow
WR3
1
Cody Core
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
Sidelined
Tyler Eifert (back surgery) expects to be ready for training camp.
Eifert underwent back surgery last Tuesday. He said he could return sometime during the offseason program, but he said he will no doubt be ready for training camp. Either way, this will be another offseason of rehab for the tight end, who was sidelined by ankle issues last spring. Eifert has played 22 of a possible 48 regular season games the last three seasons.
Jan 2
2
C.J. Uzomah
3
Tyler Kroft
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
Sidelined
Bengals placed OT Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff, ending his season.
All it really means is that he'll miss Week 17. Ogbuehi began the year at right tackle but was moved to the left side a few weeks ago with Andrew Whitworth shifting inside to left guard. Ogbuehi does not look like the future at either position, which could prompt the Bengals to keep impending free agent Whitworth around a bit longer.
Dec 30
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Alex Redmond
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Trey Hopkins
2
Christian Westerman
RT
1
Jake Fisher
K
1
Randy Bullock
2
Jonathan Brown
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
Evan Silva provides a full list of 2017 NFL Free Agents.
