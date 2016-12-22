Andrew Whitworth | Tackle | #77 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (35) / 12/12/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 330 College: LSU Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (55) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports impending free agent LT Andrew Whitworth is expected to test the open market. "Unless blown away by a massive contract offer from Bengals management, something he's unlikely to receive," Marvez qualifies before adding Whitworth wants to play for a "legitimate Super Bowl contender." This is a surprising report coming just hours after Whitworth told Marvez on the radio he would like to stay with the Bengals and beat writer Paul Dehner said he would be "stunned" if the two sides do not come to an agreement. It is possible this is just a negotiating ploy, but the 35-year-old surely knows his window for a ring is quickly closing. He might want to see what is out there before committing to the Bengals. Source: Sporting News

Impending free agent LT Andrew Whitworth confirmed his agent is currently in talks with the Bengals, and he hopes to stay in Cincinnati. Beat writer Paul Dehner would be "stunned" if the two sides don't work out a new contract. Although he turned 35 in December, Whitworth remains one of the more stable left tackles in the sport. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 3 left tackle last season, finishing No. 2 in pass blocking. Whitworth has been manning that spot for a decade now. He's a candidate to re-sign before March. Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio

The player rep for free agent LT Andrew Whitworth plans to open contract talks with the Bengals this week. Whitworth has said he wants to stay with the Bengals, and Cincinnati should be open to working something out considering how poorly "future" LT Cedric Ogbuehi performed in 2016. 35-year-old Whitworth remains one of the best tackles in the league, but his age should keep the price down. It would not be a surprise if the two sides worked something out before free agency opens in March. Source: bengals.com