Player Page

Weather | Roster

Lorenzo Alexander | Linebacker | #57

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 5/31/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 245
College: California
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports the Bills are "making progress" with free agent Lorenzo Alexander.
Capaccio said "there's still work to be done," but acknowledged the two sides are hoping to have an agreement in place by Friday. Alexander is coming off his best season but it remains to be seen how he fits in Sean McDermott's new 4-3 scheme. The two-time Pro Bowler turns 34 in May. Mar 9 - 11:30 PM
Source: Sal Capaccio on Twitter
More Lorenzo Alexander Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF1656207612.5735.81280003600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007WAS132240.00.00000000010000
2008WAS15116172.0115.5000000200000
2009WAS16195242.02110.5000101100000
2010WAS163325581.5106.7000102200000
2011WAS16106160.00.0000000000000
2012WAS163412462.5166.4000100000000
2013ARZ34040.00.0000000100000
2014ARZ16112131.033.0000000000000
2015OAK16112130.00.0000000000070
2016BUF1656207612.5735.81280003600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL1230.548.0000000000000
2Sep 15NYJ4261.044.0000001000000
3Sep 25ARZ4261.542.7000001000000
4Oct 2@NE4261.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@LAR7073.0196.3000000100000
6Oct 16SF2021.01212.0000001100000
7Oct 23@MIA5051.066.0000000000000
8Oct 30NE1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 7@SEA1231.066.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CIN2350.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27JAC2020.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4@OAK3140.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11PIT3470.00.01280000200000
15Dec 18CLE82101.5106.7000000000000
16Dec 24MIA5050.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@NYJ4041.088.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Nick Foles
3Ryan Lindley
4Phillip Sims
5Josh Freeman
6Josh McCown
7Bryan Bennett
8G.J. Kinne
9Austin Davis
10Johnny Manziel
11Charlie Whitehurst
12Jerrod Johnson
13Tim Tebow
14Brad Sorensen
15Seth Lobato
16Ryan Williams
17Matt Blanchard
18Dan LeFevour
19Austin Trainor
20McLeod Bethel-Thompson
21Pat Devlin
22Jay Cutler
23R.J. Archer
24Dylan Thompson
25Cody Fajardo
26Shane Carden
27Griffin Neal
28Marquise Williams
29Max Wittek
30Joe Licata
31Jerry Lovelocke
32Chase Rettig
33Chandler Harnish
34Dalyn Williams
35Jake Waters
RB1Jamaal Charles
2DuJuan Harris
3Joseph Randle
4James Starks
5John Crockett
6Rashad Jennings
7Karlos Williams
8Jhurell Pressley
9Dominique Williams
10Joique Bell
11Toby Gerhart
12Khiry Robinson
13Alonzo Harris
14LaMichael James
15Brandon Ross
16Josh Harris
17Anthony Dixon
18Zac Stacy
19Stevan Ridley
20Kenjon Barner
21Glenn Winston
22LaVance Taylor
23Keshawn Hill
24Isaiah Pead
25Dan Herron
26Jahwan Edwards
27Ross Scheuerman
28Kenneth Harper
29Jawon Chisholm
30Jerome Smith
31Michael Dyer
32Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Jamaal Charles
3Toby Gerhart
4DuJuan Harris
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2DuJuan Harris
3Joseph Randle
4Rashad Jennings
5James Starks
FB1Derrick Coleman
2Henry Hynoski
3Erik Lorig
4Emil Igwenagu
5Jorvorskie Lane
6James Casey
7Joe Don Duncan
8Ryan Mueller
9Tommy Bohanon
10Jordan Campbell
11Patrick Skov
12Soma Vainuku
13John Conner
14Zach Boren
15Kiero Small
16J.C. Copeland
17Joey Iosefa
18Blake Renaud
19Alstevis Squirewell
20Brad Smelley
21Sam Bergen
22Nikita Whitlock
23Trey Millard
24Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Marcus Easley
5Douglas McNeil
6Josh Morgan
7Jacoby Ford
8Tyler Davis
9Hakeem Nicks
10Stevie Johnson
11Kyle Prater
12Dwayne Bowe
13James Jones
14Preston Parker
15Greg Little
16Kris Durham
17Miles Austin
18Kain Colter
19DeAndre Reaves
20Greg Salas
21Keshawn Martin
22Ben Edwards
23Reggie Dunn
24Armon Binns
25Carlton Mitchell
26Nick Harwell
27T.J. Graham
28Damaris Johnson
29Robert Herron
30Solomon Patton
31Josh Lenz
32Ricky Collins
33Damian Williams
34Joshua Stangby
35Jaxon Shipley
36Nate Washington
37Zach D'Orazio
38Kenzel Doe
39Jared Dangerfield
40Terrell Sinkfield
41Tevin Reese
42Issac Blakeney
43Kenny Cook
44David Porter
45L'Damian Washington
46Richard Mullaney
47Duke Williams
48Dennis Parks
49Quinshad Davis
50Rashaun Simonise
51Reece Horn
52Tyler Murphy
53Marquez Clark
54Chandler Worthy
55Marlon Moore
56Josh Harper
57Josh Stewart
58Travis Labhart
59Donatella Luckett
60Jarrett Boykin
61Lance Lewis
62Joseph Anderson
63Jeff Beathard
64Tyler McDonald
65Ezell Ruffin
66DaVaris Daniels
WR21Andrew Hawkins
2Brian Hartline
3Roddy White
4Riley Cooper
5Ace Sanders
6Victor Cruz
7Denarius Moore
8Chris Givens
9Marcus Thigpen
10Charles Johnson
11Emory Blake
12A.J. Jenkins
13Griff Whalen
14Ryan Whalen
15Joe Morgan
16Austin Pettis
17Jacoby Jones
18Kevin Smith
19R.J. Harris
20Ryan Broyles
21Nathan Palmer
22Onterio McCalebb
23Tandon Doss
24DeVier Posey
25Shakim Phillips
26Andre Debose
27Mike Brown
28Devante Davis
29Devon Wylie
30Jimmie Hunt
31Jay Lee
32Mike Williams
33Milton Williams III
34Michael Preston
35Phil Bates
36Valdez Showers
37Reggie Bell
38Amir Carlisle
39Ryan Lankford
40Isiah Ferguson
41Daniel Rodriguez
42A.J. Cruz
43James Butler
44Clyde Gates
45Marcus Harris
46Kadron Boone
47Jeremy Butler
48Kenbrell Thompkins
49Kashif Moore
50Saalim Hakim
51Juron Criner
52Stephen Hill
53Tom Nelson
54Leonard Hankerson
55Durron Neal
56David Glidden
57Kieran Duncan
58Jarvis Turner
59T.J. Thorpe
60Titus Davis
61Andre Davis
62Demetrius Wilson
63Josh Reese
64DiAndre Campbell
65Trevor Harman
66Michael Bennett
67Paul Browning
68Austin Willis
69Chris King
70Trindon Holliday
71Christion Jones
72Marken Michel
73Levi Norwood
74Ed Williams
75Danny Anthrop
WR31Riley Cooper
2Victor Cruz
3Marques Colston
4Chris Givens
5Charles Johnson
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Dante Rosario
5Zach Sudfeld
6Brandon Bostick
7Tony Moeaki
8Darren Fells
9Mickey Shuler
10Michael Cooper
11Beau Gardner
12Andrew Quarless
13Matt Spaeth
14Kyle Miller
15Dominique Jones
16Nic Jacobs
17Chase Ford
18Bruce Miller
19Richard Gordon
20Brian Parker
21Orson Charles
22Nick Kasa
23Chase Dixon
24Justice Cunningham
25Steve Maneri
26Cameron Clear
27David Paulson
28Casey Pierce
29Mike McFarland
30Chase Coffman
31Gerald Christian
32D.J. Williams
33Rob Blanchflower
34Jacob Maxwell
35Jake Murphy
36Rory Anderson
37Ryan Taylor
38Konrad Reuland
39Brett Brackett
40Michael Egnew
41Adrien Robinson
42John Peters
43Jay Rome
44Braxton Deaver
45M.J. McFarland
46Clayton Echard
47Brandon Barden
48Kevin Greene
49Gerell Robinson
50Dan Light
51Arthur Lynch
52Jack Tabb
53Jordan Thompson
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Ryan Clady
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Rob Crisp
7Kyle Roberts
8Takoby Cofield
9Micah Hatchie
10Jason Fox
11Tyson Chandler
12David Hedelin
13Taylor Fallin
14John Weidenaar
15Vince Kowalski
16Lars Hanson
17Garry Williams
18Cameron Jefferson
19Andrew McDonald
20Cody Booth
21Justin Renfrow
22David Foucault
23Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Edawn Coughman
3Ben Heenan
4Antoine Everett
5Sam Brenner
6Mackenzy Bernadeau
7Jake Bernstein
8Collin Rahrig
9Vi Teofilo
10Darren Keyton
11Tanner Hawkinson
12Adrian Bellard
13Lene Maiava
14Jamison Lalk
15Al Bond
16Chris Watt
17Brian Folkerts
18Matthew Masifilo
19Alex Cooper
20Garrick Mayweather
C1Tim Barnes
2Nick Mangold
3Manuel Ramirez
4Julian Vandervelde
5Mitchell Bell
6Drew Nowak
7Garth Gerhart
8Fernando Velasco
9Jacques McClendon
10Marcus Henry
11Ben Clarke
12Barrett Jones
13Dalton Freeman
14Brian De La Puente
15Dillon Farrell
16Reese Dismukes
17Robert Kugler
18Braxston Cave
19Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Brandon Fusco
3Louis Vasquez
4D.J. Fluker
5Jared Smith
6Paul Fanaika
7Leon Brown
8Avery Young
9Geoff Schwartz
10Cyril Lemon
11Garrett Gilkey
12Kitt O'Brien
13Darrion Weems
14Shahbaz Ahmed
15Trip Thurman
16Antoine McClain
17Ryker Mathews
18Boston Stiverson
19Terran Vaughn
20Donovan Williams
21Adam Replogle
22Malcolm Bunche
23Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Erik Pears
4Tayo Fabuluje
5Khalif Barnes
6Adrian Bellard
7Bryce Harris
8Mitchell Van Dyk
9Sebastian Vollmer
10John Kling
11Nick Ritcher
12Patrick Miller
13Darryl Baldwin
14Lamar Holmes
15Luke Marquardt
16Kona Schwenke
17Zeth Ramsay
18Ryan Mack
19Torian White
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Nick Folk
4Travis Coons
5Josh Brown
6Dan Carpenter
7Chandler Catanzaro
8Giorgio Tavecchio
9Marshall Morgan
10Andrew Furney
11Justin Manton
12Corey Acosta
13Carey Spear
14Billy Cundiff
15Jaden Oberkrom
16Brandon Bogotay
17Zach Hocker
18Kyle Brindza
19Taylor Bertolet
20Brad Craddock
21Shaun Suisham
22Shayne Graham
23Tom Obarski
24Ty Long
 

 