Jahri Evans | Guard | #73

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/22/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 318
College: Bloomsburg
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (108) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Packers signed RG Jahri Evans, formerly of the Saints.
Evans turns 34 later this summer, but the Packers have a gaping hole at right guard after losing T.J. Lang as a free agent to the division-rival Lions. Don Barclay was penciled in as the tentative favorite to take over, but he's been brutal in starting chances in the past. Evans offers some short-term security, but he's definitely on his last legs. Green Bay would be wise to draft some help. Evans started all 16 games last season and has made 169 career starts for New Orleans. Apr 26 - 3:47 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006NO 160000.00.0000000000000
2007NO 162020.00.0000000000000
2008NO 161010.00.0000000000000
2009NO 163030.00.0000000000000
2010NO 160000.00.0000000000000
2011NO 160000.00.0000000000000
2012NO 162020.00.0000000000000
2013NO 140000.00.0000000000000
2014NO 160000.00.0000000000000
2015NO 110000.00.0000000000000
2016NO 162020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
3Joe Callahan
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3Don Jackson
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
2Joe Kerridge
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
4Max McCaffrey
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
4Antwan Goodley
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Lance Kendricks
3Richard Rodgers
4Beau Sandland
LT1David Bakhtiari
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Justin McCray
C1Corey Linsley
2Jacob Flores
RG1Jason Spriggs
2Don Barclay
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 