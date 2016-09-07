Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
Dose: MacArthur Parks One
Apr 24
Dose: Great to Still be King
Apr 23
Bruins, Caps win in overtime
Apr 22
Predators Sweep Blackhawks
Apr 21
Podcast: Sabres Clean House
Apr 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson thinks foot issue is behind him
Tyler Seguin undergoes shoulder surgery
Bruins remove interim tag from Bruce Cassidy
Joe Thornton should be ready for next year
Patrice Bergeron played through sports hernia
Tyler Toffoli has minor procedure on knee
Vancouver to name Travis Green as head coach
Mikael Granlund had a broken hand in playoffs
Eric Staal (concussion) is feeling better
Heel fractures haven't stopped Erik Karlsson
Marian Gaborik won't be ready for 2017 camp
Joe Thornton played through torn MCL/ACL
Davante Adams
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Don Jackson
(RB)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Antwan Goodley
(WR)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Derek Hart
(TE)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Beau Sandland
(TE)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Jahri Evans | Guard | #73
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 8/22/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 318
College:
Bloomsburg
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 4 (108) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Packers signed RG Jahri Evans, formerly of the Saints.
Evans turns 34 later this summer, but the Packers have a gaping hole at right guard after losing T.J. Lang as a free agent to the division-rival Lions. Don Barclay was penciled in as the tentative favorite to take over, but he's been brutal in starting chances in the past. Evans offers some short-term security, but he's definitely on his last legs. Green Bay would be wise to draft some help. Evans started all 16 games last season and has made 169 career starts for New Orleans.
Apr 26 - 3:47 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Free agent G Jahri Evans said he is still "waiting for that phone call."
Evans plans to keep playing in 2017, but it does not sound like he is getting much interest. "I had a good season last year," Evans said, "... and I'm just waiting for that phone call, right situation." The 33-year-old was solid as a 16-game starter for the Saints after being released at final cuts by the Seahawks, but signing Larry Warford indicates New Orleans is moving on. Evans may have to wait until training camp to find a job.
Apr 6 - 11:05 AM
Source:
NFL.com
Free agent RG Jahri Evans is preparing to continue his playing career in 2017.
Evans turns 34 this year but started all 16 games for the Saints last season. His play has certainly fallen off from the elite level of his prime, but Evans can still help a team as a veteran presence if surrounded by plus talent.
Mar 3 - 11:47 AM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
Saints signed RG Jahri Evans to a one-year, $1 million contract.
Evans, 33, was a cap casualty of the Saints back in February. He signed with the Seahawks in August, but was part of their final cuts over the weekend. Evans figures to push Andrus Peat and Tim Lelito for a starting job.
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 12:22:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Packers inking longtime Saints RG Jahri Evans
Apr 26 - 3:47 PM
Jahri Evans 'waiting for that phone call'
Apr 6 - 11:05 AM
Free agent Jahri Evans planning to play
Mar 3 - 11:47 AM
Saints bring back RG Jahri Evans on 1-yr deal
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 12:22:00 PM
More Jahri Evans Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
NO
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
NO
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
NO
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
NO
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
NO
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
NO
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NO
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NO
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NO
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NO
11
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NO
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jahri Evans's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jahri Evans's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jahri Evans's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jahri Evans's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
3
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Christine Michael
3
Don Jackson
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Aaron Ripkowski
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Aaron Ripkowski
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
2
Joe Kerridge
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Jeff Janis
4
Max McCaffrey
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
4
Antwan Goodley
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Lance Kendricks
3
Richard Rodgers
4
Beau Sandland
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
3
Justin McCray
C
1
Corey Linsley
Sidelined
Packers C Corey Linsley is recovering from ankle surgery, and could be sidelined until training camp.
It's apparently a "clean up" operation stemming from Linsley's 2015 high-ankle sprain. Linsley missed seven games in 2016 with a hamstring issue. He's expected to be close to 100 percent by "mid-May," but the notoriously injury-cautious Pack will likely hold him out until camp. Linsley is an above average pivot when healthy.
Mar 6
2
Jacob Flores
RG
1
Jason Spriggs
2
Don Barclay
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
Headlines
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
Adrian Peterson found a job while Martavis Bryant is back after a year in exile. Jesse Pantuosco talks new beginnings in his latest Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
»
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
»
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
»
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
»
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 19
NFL Headlines
»
Packers inking longtime Saints RG Jahri Evans
»
Ohio State CB Conley calls allegations untrue
»
Bridgewater deal would toll to 2018 if on PUP
»
Browns targeting QB Webb if miss on Trubisky?
»
Vikings to decline Bridgewater's 2018 option
»
OAK, SEA swapping 2018 picks in Lynch trade
»
Sammie Coates 'on notice', competing for job
»
Report: Bucs looking to move back from No. 19
»
Report: Titans contemplating move-down from 5
»
Raiders, Marshawn Lynch agree to 2-year deal
»
11-of-16 scouts vote Adams draft's top safety
»
14-of-17 scouts vote Lattimore draft's top CB
