Jahri Evans | Guard | #73

Evans turns 34 later this summer, but the Packers have a gaping hole at right guard after losing T.J. Lang as a free agent to the division-rival Lions. Don Barclay was penciled in as the tentative favorite to take over, but he's been brutal in starting chances in the past. Evans offers some short-term security, but he's definitely on his last legs. Green Bay would be wise to draft some help. Evans started all 16 games last season and has made 169 career starts for New Orleans.

Free agent G Jahri Evans said he is still "waiting for that phone call."

Evans plans to keep playing in 2017, but it does not sound like he is getting much interest. "I had a good season last year," Evans said, "... and I'm just waiting for that phone call, right situation." The 33-year-old was solid as a 16-game starter for the Saints after being released at final cuts by the Seahawks, but signing Larry Warford indicates New Orleans is moving on. Evans may have to wait until training camp to find a job.