Stephen Tulloch | Linebacker | #50

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/1/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 245
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (116) / TEN
Ex-Lions and Titans LB Stephen Tulloch is retiring after 11 seasons.
Tulloch turned 32 in January. A longtime every-down player, Tulloch wasn't the same after tearing his ACL in 2014. He played just 69 snaps for the Eagles last season. Tulloch never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, but being a useful NFLer for a decade is a major accomplishment. Apr 18 - 3:58 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI117070.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006TEN162720470.512.0100100300000
2007TEN163411450.00.0000000000000
2008TEN166420841.088.0000200200000
2009TEN1694271212.0168.0000100100000
2010TEN16111481591.077.01180100600000
2011DET1684271113.0165.3290310500000
2012DET1674381120.548.0000201600000
2013DET1693431363.5195.4100000200000
2014DET3155202.02211.0000000000000
2015DET1674341081.088.0000201100000
2016PHI117070.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 19@CHI3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25PIT2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DET0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@WAS0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23MIN0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 28GB0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11WAS1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 22NYG0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1DAL1010.00.0000000000000

