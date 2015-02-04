Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Domata Peko | Defensive Lineman | #94
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 11/27/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 325
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 4 (123) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/11/2017: Signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos signed NT Domata Peko, formerly of the Bengals, to a two-year, $7.5 million contract.
The Broncos also inked ex-Colts DT Zach Kerr to a two-year contract. A Bengal his entire 11-year career, Peko's snaps have gradually declined, along with his effectiveness. Peko is a gigantic body in the middle, but he's a replacement-level talent at this point. He will be a rotational run stuffer in Denver.
Mar 11 - 4:25 PM
Source:
Mike Klis on Twitter
The St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson reports the Vikings have reached out to free agent DT Domata Peko.
According to Tomasson, the Bengals, Eagles, and 49ers are also in the mix. Peko played for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer in Cincinnati and is a logical fit as a depth piece in Minnesota, though his game has fallen off in recent years. Peko turns 33 this year and won't cost much on a short-term deal.
Mar 8 - 12:28 PM
Source:
Chris Tomasson on Twitter
The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner admits Bengals DT Domata Peko is a candidate for release.
Peko, 30, carries a $3.7 million cap hit for 2015, and the Bengals can recoup all of that without a dead-money charge by releasing him. We know the Bengals scouts read Rotoworld as we saw on Hard Knocks a couple years back. Peko has been one of the least-effective defensive tackles in the league the past few seasons, per PFF. He was a major part of the Bengals' troublesome run defense.
Wed, Feb 4, 2015 09:11:00 AM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Domata Peko (elbow) is active for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Steelers.
Peko went down in Week 13 but was able to make a quick recovery. There are no surprises in the Bengals inactives: LB Vontaze Burfict (knee), LB Chris Carter, DE Margus Hunt, OT Tanner Hawkinson, CB Chris Lewis-Harris, WR Dane Sanzenbacher and WR James Wright.
Sun, Dec 7, 2014 11:54:00 AM
Broncos beef up interior with Peko, Zach Kerr
Mar 11 - 4:25 PM
Vikings reach out to FA Domata Peko
Mar 8 - 12:28 PM
Bengals DT Domata Peko a cut candidate
Wed, Feb 4, 2015 09:11:00 AM
Domata Peko active for Bengals
Sun, Dec 7, 2014 11:54:00 AM
More Domata Peko Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CIN
16
17
20
37
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
CIN
16
21
22
43
2.5
19
7.6
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
CIN
16
36
16
52
1.5
3
2.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2008
CIN
16
29
38
67
0.5
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2009
CIN
11
12
11
23
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CIN
16
24
19
43
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CIN
16
34
32
66
2.5
19
7.6
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CIN
16
23
29
52
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
16
24
28
52
3.0
16
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
16
27
20
47
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
16
17
18
35
5.0
32
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
16
17
20
37
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NYJ
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@PIT
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DEN
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
MIA
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DAL
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
CLE
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
WAS
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
@NYG
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BUF
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
PHI
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CLE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PIT
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@HOU
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
Sidelined
ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports the Jets hope to trade for Broncos QB Trevor Siemian.
It will likely depend on whether the Broncos can land Tony Romo. Per Mort, free agent Jay Cutler is the Jets' backup plan if they can't get Siemian.
Mar 9
2
Paxton Lynch
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
Sidelined
104.3 The Fan in Denver's Cecil Lammey reports C.J. Anderson is expected to be cleared from his meniscus tear in two weeks.
Anderson originally expected to be cleared by the end of February, but he isn't known to have encountered any setbacks, and there was nothing to gain by rushing back so early in the offseason. Still only 26, Anderson will be learning a new offense under OC Mike McCoy, who is expected to install more power-blocking concepts. Anderson remains the favorite to start over Devontae Booker.
Feb 27
2
Devontae Booker
3
Kapri Bibbs
4
Bernard Pierce
5
Zac Brooks
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Mekale McKay
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Kalif Raymond
4
Hunter Sharp
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Steven Scheu
LT
1
Ty Sambrailo
2
Menelik Watson
LG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos tendered exclusive rights free agent C Matt Paradis.
The Broncos also tendered LB Zaire Anderson, LB Shaq Barrett, C James Ferentz, RB Kapri Bibbs, LS Casey Kreiter, WR Bennie Fowler and WR Jordan Taylor. A 16-game starter each of the past two seasons, Paradis emerged as one of the league's best centers in 2016. He could seek a long-term deal before officially signing his $615,000 tender.
Mar 7
2
James Ferentz
3
Dillon Day
RG
1
Max Garcia
2
Billy Turner
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Michael Schofield
3
Justin Murray
K
1
Brandon McManus
NFL Transactions Tracker
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
