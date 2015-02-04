Player Page

Weather | Roster

Domata Peko | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/27/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 325
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (123) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Broncos signed NT Domata Peko, formerly of the Bengals, to a two-year, $7.5 million contract.
The Broncos also inked ex-Colts DT Zach Kerr to a two-year contract. A Bengal his entire 11-year career, Peko's snaps have gradually declined, along with his effectiveness. Peko is a gigantic body in the middle, but he's a replacement-level talent at this point. He will be a rotational run stuffer in Denver. Mar 11 - 4:25 PM
Source: Mike Klis on Twitter
More Domata Peko Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN161720370.00.0000100300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006CIN162122432.5197.6000001000000
2007CIN163616521.532.0000100100000
2008CIN162938670.50.0000000200000
2009CIN111211230.00.0000000100000
2010CIN162419430.548.0000000100000
2011CIN163432662.5197.6000101000000
2012CIN162329522.0147.0000100300000
2013CIN162428523.0165.3000000000000
2014CIN162720471.00.0000000000000
2015CIN161718355.0326.4000000100000
2016CIN161720370.00.0000100300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ0220.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@PIT3250.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25DEN4150.00.0000000000000
4Sep 29MIA0220.00.0000100100000
5Oct 9@DAL0110.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NE1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23CLE1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30WAS4040.00.0000000000000
10Nov 14@NYG0330.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20BUF0220.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@BAL0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4PHI0110.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@CLE0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PIT2240.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@HOU1340.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1BAL1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Kapri Bibbs
4Bernard Pierce
5Zac Brooks
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Mekale McKay
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Kalif Raymond
4Hunter Sharp
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Steven Scheu
LT1Ty Sambrailo
2Menelik Watson
LG1Ronald Leary
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Dillon Day
RG1Max Garcia
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Michael Schofield
3Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 