Elvis Dumervil | Linebacker | #58

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/19/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 250
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (126) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Ravens released OLB Elvis Dumervil.
It's been an expected move all along and will save the Ravens $6 million against the cap. Dumervil turned 33 earlier this year and has just nine total sacks over the past two seasons. A once feared pass rusher, Dumervil is no longer dominant but still has some juice left in the tank. The money meant more to Baltimore as they look to fill other holes. Dumervil should land somewhere. Mar 8 - 2:31 PM
Source: Steve Smith on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL892113.0248.0000102000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006DEN13144188.5566.6000301100000
2007DEN163453912.0625.21270304400000
2008DEN16177245.0357.0000101000000
2009DEN164174817.0885.2000104300000
2011DEN143111429.5626.5000100100000
2012DEN1632225411.0837.5000006110000
2013BAL151713309.5646.7000002300000
2014BAL1626103617.01277.5000101100000
2015BAL162919486.0335.5000201100000
2016BAL892113.0248.0000102000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
4Oct 2OAK0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9WAS0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CIN1011.055.0000101000000
13Dec 4MIA1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12@NE1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PHI3141.01111.0000001000000
16Dec 25@PIT1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@CIN2131.088.0000000000000

