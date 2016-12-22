Player Page

Kyle Williams | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/10/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 303
College: LSU
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 5 (134) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci considers DT Kyle Williams' roster spot "extremely vulnerable."
Especially if the Bills keep Tyrod Taylor, they will have to make some cap-saving moves. Turning 34 in June, Williams carries an $8.3 million cap number and would save the Bills $6.8 million if released. Williams would make a lot of sense in Philadelphia as a replacement for impending free agent NT Bennie Logan. Williams had a monster year under Eagles DC Jim Schwartz with Buffalo in 2014, dominating as both an interior pass rusher and run defender. Feb 24 - 4:57 PM
Source: Buffalo News
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF154222644.5327.1000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006BUF163320530.00.0000000100000
2007BUF162813412.094.5000100000000
2008BUF163718552.0157.5000001000000
2009BUF144125664.0215.3000001000000
2010BUF165422765.5274.9000200100000
2011BUF54590.00.0000000100000
2012BUF162719465.0285.6000000200000
2013BUF1642266810.5777.3000101100000
2014BUF153012425.0397.8120000300000
2015BUF668141.033.0000000000000
2016BUF154222644.5327.1000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL3140.00.0000000000000
2Sep 15NYJ4150.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25ARZ1341.044.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NE0330.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@LAR4040.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16SF2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@MIA4040.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30NE2021.077.0000000000000
9Nov 7@SEA3141.099.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CIN3140.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27JAC4590.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@OAK7290.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18CLE3141.5128.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIA1340.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@NYJ1010.00.0000000000000

