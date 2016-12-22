Kyle Williams | Defensive Lineman | #95

Especially if the Bills keep Tyrod Taylor, they will have to make some cap-saving moves. Turning 34 in June, Williams carries an $8.3 million cap number and would save the Bills $6.8 million if released. Williams would make a lot of sense in Philadelphia as a replacement for impending free agent NT Bennie Logan. Williams had a monster year under Eagles DC Jim Schwartz with Buffalo in 2014, dominating as both an interior pass rusher and run defender.

"They want me back and I'm just going to prepare like I am," said Williams after Friday's practice with the AFC Pro Bowl team. "We'll see where we end up." The 33-year-old brought up retirement earlier this month but now it sounds like he'll play to end of his contract, which expires after 2017. Williams earned PFF's fifth-highest grade among 3-4 defensive ends in 2016.

When asked about retirement, Bills DT Kyle Williams said he will "evaluate everything over the next couple of weeks."

"As far as a timeline, I don't really have one," Williams added. "We'll kind of go with the flow." The 33-year-old struggled with a back injury late in the season after undergoing meniscus surgery the year before. Williams remains an elite run defender, but he might not want to put his body through another season. Williams is set to earn $6.8 million in salary and bonuses in 2017, the final year of his deal.