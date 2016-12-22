Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Dan Carpenter
(K)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kyle Williams | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 6/10/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 303
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 5 (134) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $8.3 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci considers DT Kyle Williams' roster spot "extremely vulnerable."
Especially if the Bills keep Tyrod Taylor, they will have to make some cap-saving moves. Turning 34 in June, Williams carries an $8.3 million cap number and would save the Bills $6.8 million if released. Williams would make a lot of sense in Philadelphia as a replacement for impending free agent NT Bennie Logan. Williams had a monster year under Eagles DC Jim Schwartz with Buffalo in 2014, dominating as both an interior pass rusher and run defender.
Feb 24 - 4:57 PM
Source:
Buffalo News
Bills DT Kyle Williams hinted that he plans on returning for next season.
"They want me back and I'm just going to prepare like I am," said Williams after Friday's practice with the AFC Pro Bowl team. "We'll see where we end up." The 33-year-old brought up retirement earlier this month but now it sounds like he'll play to end of his contract, which expires after 2017. Williams earned PFF's fifth-highest grade among 3-4 defensive ends in 2016.
Jan 27 - 3:59 PM
Source:
NFL.com
When asked about retirement, Bills DT Kyle Williams said he will "evaluate everything over the next couple of weeks."
"As far as a timeline, I don't really have one," Williams added. "We'll kind of go with the flow." The 33-year-old struggled with a back injury late in the season after undergoing meniscus surgery the year before. Williams remains an elite run defender, but he might not want to put his body through another season. Williams is set to earn $6.8 million in salary and bonuses in 2017, the final year of his deal.
Jan 2 - 1:33 PM
Source:
Buffalo News
Bills DE Kyle Williams (back) returned to practice Thursday.
Williams sat out Wednesday with his troublesome back injury, but he was back on the field Thursday and should be ready to play this week. The Bills' run defense is a different animal whenever Williams is active.
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 10:50:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Feb 24 - 4:57 PM
Kyle Williams expects to return in 2017
Jan 27 - 3:59 PM
Bills DT Kyle Williams mulling retirement
Jan 2 - 1:33 PM
Kyle Williams (back) practicing Thursday
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 10:50:00 AM
More Kyle Williams Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
15
42
22
64
4.5
32
7.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
BUF
16
33
20
53
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2007
BUF
16
28
13
41
2.0
9
4.5
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
BUF
16
37
18
55
2.0
15
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
BUF
14
41
25
66
4.0
21
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BUF
16
54
22
76
5.5
27
4.9
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BUF
5
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BUF
16
27
19
46
5.0
28
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BUF
16
42
26
68
10.5
77
7.3
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BUF
15
30
12
42
5.0
39
7.8
1
2
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
6
6
8
14
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
15
42
22
64
4.5
32
7.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
ARZ
1
3
4
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NE
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@MIA
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
2
0
2
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
3
1
4
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@OAK
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
3
1
4
1.5
12
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Cardale Jones
3
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins underwent foot surgery on Friday, January 20.
The Buffalo News previously reported Watkins needed more surgery, so this note is just for bookkeeping purposes. The Bills announced the procedure and claimed Watkins should be ready for training camp in 2017. Watkins has now undergone two surgeries to address a Jones fracture in his foot. Not yet 24 years old, Watkins will need to overcome repeated early-career injury setbacks in order to realize his immense NFL ceiling.
Jan 20
2
Marcus Easley
3
Kolby Listenbee
WR2
1
Walter Powell
2
Dezmin Lewis
WR3
1
Dezmin Lewis
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Gerald Christian
5
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Michael Ola
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Patrick Lewis
RT
1
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26
K
1
Dan Carpenter
