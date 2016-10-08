Welcome,
Player Page
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Austin Carr
(WR)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Cody Hollister
(WR)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Sam Cotton
(TE)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
LeShun Daniels Jr.
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Tony Washington
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
James Develin
(RB)
Glenn Gronkowski
(RB)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rob Ninkovich | Defensive Lineman | #50
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 2/1/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 260
College:
Purdue
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 5 (135) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports Patriots DE/LB Rob Ninkovich has decided to retire.
An official announcement is expected after the Patriots' practice on Sunday. The 33-year-old spent the final eight of his 11 NFL seasons in New England with Super Bowl wins in 2014 and 2016. Ninkovich was never a Pro Bowler but he was always right in the thick of things, finishing his career with 46 sacks, 14 fumble recoveries and five interceptions. With Ninkovich hanging it up, look for Shea McClellin and David Harris to start on either side of middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower in New England's 4-3 scheme.
Jul 30 - 8:18 AM
Source:
Boston Herald
Patriots activated DE Rob Ninkovich from the reserve/suspended list.
Ninkovich was given a 4-6 week timetable for his triceps issue in early August. He wasn't listed on the Week 5 injury report and will make his 2016 debut against the Browns. Ninkovich's return will improve a New England pass rush that has seven sacks through four weeks.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Patriots DE Rob Ninkovich (triceps) is "healthy enough" to play this week.
Ninkovich was dealing with a triceps injury before he was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the PED policy. He is close to full health now, however, and should be active against the Browns.
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 12:43:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Patriots signed DE Rob Ninkovich to a one-year extension.
The deal comes with a $1.5 million signing bonus, but reduces his salary to $1M this year. New England is buying low with Ninkovich suspended the first four games. Ninkovich is now signed through 2017.
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 10:31:00 AM
Source:
Ben Volin on Twitter
Rob Ninkovich to announce retirement Sunday
Jul 30 - 8:18 AM
Patriots officially activate DE Rob Ninkovich
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Rob Ninkovich 'healthy enough' to play
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 12:43:00 PM
Patriots give DE Ninkovich one-year extension
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 10:31:00 AM
More Rob Ninkovich Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2815)
2
C. Hyde
SF
(2761)
3
J. Reed
WAS
(2628)
4
L. Whitehead
NYJ
(2585)
5
K. Dixon
BAL
(2411)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(2359)
7
A. Luck
IND
(2321)
8
M. Bryant
PIT
(2309)
9
E. Elliott
DAL
(2257)
10
S. Watkins
BUF
(2235)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
NO
3
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2007
MIA
4
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
NO
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
NE
15
14
10
24
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2010
NE
16
44
17
61
4.0
25
6.3
2
1
0
3
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2011
NE
16
43
31
74
6.5
54
8.3
2
30
1
3
0
1
4
0
10
0
0
0
2012
NE
16
32
26
58
8.0
50
6.3
0
0
0
4
0
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
16
42
49
91
8.0
38
4.8
0
0
0
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
45
17
62
8.0
54
6.8
1
11
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
16
33
19
52
6.5
45
6.9
0
0
0
1
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
12
17
15
32
4.0
24
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Rob Ninkovich's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Rob Ninkovich's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rob Ninkovich's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Rob Ninkovich's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
5
Oct 9
@CLE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
3
3
6
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
2
0
2
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
1
1
2
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
2
2
4
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Rex Burkhead
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
Dion Lewis
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
James Develin
2
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Chris Hogan
3
Devin Lucien
4
Matthew Slater
5
Cody Hollister
WR2
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Danny Amendola
4
Austin Carr
5
Tony Washington
WR3
1
Chris Hogan
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Matt Lengel
5
Jacob Hollister
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
3
Antonio Garcia
4
Andrew Jelks
5
Max Rich
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
C
1
David Andrews
2
James Ferentz
3
Ted Karras
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Jason King
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
3
Conor McDermott
4
Cole Croston
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
