Rob Ninkovich | Defensive Lineman | #50

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/1/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 260
College: Purdue
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 5 (135) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports Patriots DE/LB Rob Ninkovich has decided to retire.
An official announcement is expected after the Patriots' practice on Sunday. The 33-year-old spent the final eight of his 11 NFL seasons in New England with Super Bowl wins in 2014 and 2016. Ninkovich was never a Pro Bowler but he was always right in the thick of things, finishing his career with 46 sacks, 14 fumble recoveries and five interceptions. With Ninkovich hanging it up, look for Shea McClellin and David Harris to start on either side of middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower in New England's 4-3 scheme. Jul 30 - 8:18 AM
Source: Boston Herald
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006NO 32240.00.0000000100000
2007MIA41120.00.0000000000000
2008NO 10000.00.0000000000000
2009NE 151410241.033.0000000200000
2010NE 164417614.0256.3210300300000
2011NE 164331746.5548.323013014010000
2012NE 163226588.0506.3000405100000
2013NE 164249918.0384.8000202000000
2014NE 164517628.0546.81110110200000
2015NE 163319526.5456.9000101600000
2016NE 121715324.0246.0000001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
5Oct 9@CLE1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CIN2240.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PIT2240.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@BUF0220.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA3361.099.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SF2021.00.0000001000000
12Nov 27@NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4LAR1121.077.0000000000000
14Dec 12BAL2241.088.0000000100000
15Dec 18@DEN1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24NYJ1230.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@MIA2130.00.0000000100000
 

 