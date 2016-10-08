Rob Ninkovich | Defensive Lineman | #50 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (33) / 2/1/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 260 College: Purdue Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 5 (135) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports Patriots DE/LB Rob Ninkovich has decided to retire. An official announcement is expected after the Patriots' practice on Sunday. The 33-year-old spent the final eight of his 11 NFL seasons in New England with Super Bowl wins in 2014 and 2016. Ninkovich was never a Pro Bowler but he was always right in the thick of things, finishing his career with 46 sacks, 14 fumble recoveries and five interceptions. With Ninkovich hanging it up, look for Shea McClellin and David Harris to start on either side of middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower in New England's 4-3 scheme. Source: Boston Herald

Patriots activated DE Rob Ninkovich from the reserve/suspended list. Ninkovich was given a 4-6 week timetable for his triceps issue in early August. He wasn't listed on the Week 5 injury report and will make his 2016 debut against the Browns. Ninkovich's return will improve a New England pass rush that has seven sacks through four weeks. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Patriots DE Rob Ninkovich (triceps) is "healthy enough" to play this week. Ninkovich was dealing with a triceps injury before he was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the PED policy. He is close to full health now, however, and should be active against the Browns. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter