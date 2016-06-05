Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Jonnu Smith
(TE)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Delanie Walker | Tight End | #82
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 8/12/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 248
College:
Central Missouri
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 6 (175) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/6/2016: Signed a three-year, $19.075 million contract. The deal contains $8.2 million guaranteed.2017: $4.2 million (guaranteed fifth day of league year, + $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: $5.4 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus, + $250,000 in per-game roster bonsues), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Delanie Walker is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
He didn't practice on Wednesday but still expects to suit up for Sunday's game in Houston. Walker leads the Titans with 15 receptions, though he's still looking for his first touchdown of the year.
Sep 27 - 5:22 PM
Source:
Jim Wyatt on Twitter
Delanie Walker caught 4-of-6 targets for 31 yards in the Titans' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
Walker might have scored a third quarter touchdown, but Jeremy Lane broke the play up with defensive holding. Walker has caught at least four passes every time out this season, and has 168 yards through three games. He's maintaining his mid-range TE1 appeal.
Sep 24 - 8:17 PM
Delanie Walker supplied four catches for 61 yards on four targets while adding a one-yard rushing touchdown Sunday in the Titans’ Week 2 win over the Jaguars.
Three of his four catches came after halftime including a 19-yard pickup on third down early in the third quarter. His lone touchdown also came in the third quarter on an end-around on second-and-goal from the one-yard line. A frustrated Jalen Ramsey shoved him at the end of the play, resulting in a personal foul. That score marked Walker’s first career rushing touchdown. Walker has a tough home matchup against the Seahawks next week.
Sep 17 - 5:27 PM
Delanie Walker caught 7-of-9 targets for 76 yards in the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Raiders.
Taking advantage of an excellent matchup, Walker led the Titans in both catches and yards. Walker did what he was supposed to do today, but things are muddled at the top of the Titans' offense. Each of Walker, Rishard Matthews, Eric Decker and Corey Davis received at least eight targets today. It will be tougher sledding in next week's road trip to Jacksonville. Walker will probably find himself in the TE8-10 range in fantasy.
Sep 10 - 5:34 PM
Delanie (hamstring) considered day-to-day
Sep 27 - 5:22 PM
Delanie Walker has quiet 4/31 afternoon
Sep 24 - 8:17 PM
Delanie Walker scores 1st career rushing TD
Sep 17 - 5:27 PM
Delanie Walker leads Titans in yards
Sep 10 - 5:34 PM
More Delanie Walker Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TEN
3
15
168
56.0
11.2
0
0
1
1
.3
1.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2006
SF
7
2
30
4.3
15.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
25
0
0
0
2007
SF
16
21
174
10.9
8.3
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
63
0
0
0
2008
SF
15
10
155
10.3
15.5
0
1
2
-13
-.9
-6.5
0
0
0
257
0
0
0
2009
SF
16
21
233
14.6
11.1
0
0
3
34
2.1
11.3
0
0
2
85
0
0
0
2010
SF
14
29
331
23.6
11.4
0
0
3
18
1.3
6.0
0
0
1
70
0
0
0
2011
SF
15
19
198
13.2
10.4
0
3
3
5
.3
1.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SF
16
21
344
21.5
16.4
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
28
0
0
0
2013
TEN
15
60
571
38.1
9.5
0
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TEN
15
63
890
59.3
14.1
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TEN
15
94
1088
72.5
11.6
1
6
1
36
2.4
36.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TEN
15
65
800
53.3
12.3
1
7
2
11
.7
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
OAK
7
76
10.9
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@JAC
4
61
15.3
0
1
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
SEA
4
31
7.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@HOU
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@MIA
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 16
IND
Game scheduled for 10/16 8:30 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@CLE
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
BAL
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
CIN
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 16
@PIT
Game scheduled for 11/16 8:25 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@IND
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
HOU
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@SF
Game scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16
Dec 24
LAR
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
JAC
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Matt Cassel
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
Questionable
DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is practicing in full for Week 4 against the Texans.
Murray erupted for a season-high 115 rushing yards in Week 3, though over half of those yards came on a long touchdown run. Either way, Murray's hamstring appears to be healed and he should see his usual allotment of snaps Sunday at Houston. Derrick Henry will continue to have a role but Murray seems to have reestablished himself as the clear No. 1 in Tennessee's backfield.
Sep 27
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
GLB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Eric Decker
2
Corey Davis
Questionable
Corey Davis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 4.
It's another early rule out for Davis after missing last week. Davis hasn't practiced since his Week 1 setback and the Titans want to make sure he's fully healthy before clearing him to return. Tennessee will continue to go with Rishard Matthews, Eric Decker, and Taywan Taylor in three-wide sets.
Sep 27
WR2
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Taywan Taylor
Questionable
ESPN's Cameron Wolfe believes Titans WR Taywan Taylor will see a "significant increase in his role" Week 3 with Corey Davis (hamstring) sidelined.
Taylor hasn't played much this season, only recording 18 snaps through two weeks. His biggest play has been a 42-yard reception against the Jaguars. He'll have an opportunity to prove himself in Week 3 with an increased role, but it won't be easy against the Seahawks.
Sep 23
3
Eric Weems
WR3
1
Corey Davis
TE
1
Delanie Walker
Questionable
Delanie Walker is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
He didn't practice on Wednesday but still expects to suit up for Sunday's game in Houston. Walker leads the Titans with 15 receptions, though he's still looking for his first touchdown of the year.
Sep 27
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jonnu Smith
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Josh Kline
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Brian Schwenke
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Corey Levin
RT
1
Jack Conklin
K
1
Ryan Succop
Headlines
Red Alert for Amari and Ameer
Sep 27
Brandon Funston is back with a new series of fives, including worrisome players and those worth waiting for.
More NFL Columns
»
Red Alert for Amari and Ameer
Sep 27
»
The NFL Week 4 Worksheet
Sep 27
»
Matchup: Bears @ Packers
Sep 27
»
Week 4 Power Rankings
Sep 27
»
Week 3 AFC Targets/Touches
Sep 27
»
Daily Dose: Cards Shuffle
Sep 27
»
Week 3 NFC Targets/Touches
Sep 26
»
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 4
Sep 26
NFL Headlines
»
DeMarco Murray practicing in full for Week 4
»
Delanie (hamstring) considered day-to-day
»
Update: Matt Forte diagnosed with turf toe
»
Michael Crabtree (chest) cleared to practice
»
Titans rule out Corey Davis for Week 4
»
Will Fuller set to make season debut Sunday
»
Melvin Gordon (knee) to be limited Wednesday
»
DeAndre Hopkins (knee) limited on Wednesday
»
Kenny Britt (knee) held out on Wednesday
»
Crowell limited with shoulder issue Wednesday
»
Packers down both starting tackles for TNF
»
Ryan Kelly (foot) back at practice Wednesday
NFL Links
»
The Ultimate DFS Research Tool - LineupHQ
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
