Player Page

Weather | Roster

Delanie Walker | Tight End | #82

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/12/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 248
College: Central Missouri
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 6 (175) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Delanie Walker is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
He didn't practice on Wednesday but still expects to suit up for Sunday's game in Houston. Walker leads the Titans with 15 receptions, though he's still looking for his first touchdown of the year. Sep 27 - 5:22 PM
Source: Jim Wyatt on Twitter
More Delanie Walker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN31516856.011.20011.31.00100000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2006SF72304.315.00000.0.000025000
2007SF162117410.98.30100.0.000063000
2008SF151015510.315.5012-13-.9-6.5000257000
2009SF162123314.611.1003342.111.300285000
2010SF142933123.611.4003181.36.000170000
2011SF151919813.210.40335.31.70000000
2012SF162134421.516.40300.0.000128000
2013TEN156057138.19.50600.0.00000000
2014TEN156389059.314.12400.0.00000000
2015TEN1594108872.511.6161362.436.00000000
2016TEN156580053.312.317211.75.50000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10OAK77610.9000.0000000
2Sep 17@JAC46115.30111.0100000
3Sep 24SEA4317.8000.0000000
4Oct 1@HOUGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8@MIAGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 16INDGame scheduled for 10/16 8:30 PM ET
7Oct 22@CLEGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5BALGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12CINGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 16@PITGame scheduled for 11/16 8:25 PM ET
12Nov 26@INDGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3HOUGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@ARZGame scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15Dec 17@SFGame scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16Dec 24LARGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31JACGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Eric Decker
2Corey Davis
WR21Rishard Matthews
2Taywan Taylor
3Eric Weems
WR31Corey Davis
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jonnu Smith
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Josh Kline
C1Ben Jones
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Josh Kline
2Corey Levin
RT1Jack Conklin
K1Ryan Succop
 

 