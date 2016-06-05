Delanie Walker | Tight End | #82

He didn't practice on Wednesday but still expects to suit up for Sunday's game in Houston. Walker leads the Titans with 15 receptions, though he's still looking for his first touchdown of the year.

Walker might have scored a third quarter touchdown, but Jeremy Lane broke the play up with defensive holding. Walker has caught at least four passes every time out this season, and has 168 yards through three games. He's maintaining his mid-range TE1 appeal.

Delanie Walker supplied four catches for 61 yards on four targets while adding a one-yard rushing touchdown Sunday in the Titans’ Week 2 win over the Jaguars.

Three of his four catches came after halftime including a 19-yard pickup on third down early in the third quarter. His lone touchdown also came in the third quarter on an end-around on second-and-goal from the one-yard line. A frustrated Jalen Ramsey shoved him at the end of the play, resulting in a personal foul. That score marked Walker’s first career rushing touchdown. Walker has a tough home matchup against the Seahawks next week.