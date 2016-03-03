Player Page

Zach Strief | Tackle | #64

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/22/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 320
College: Northwestern
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 7 (210) / NO
Saints RT Zach Strief has agreed to a restructured contract.
He's getting a well-deserved raise. Per Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, Strief's base salary for 2017 has been increased from $1 million to $1.7 million while his per game roster bonus was bumped up from $1.4 million to $1.7 million. Strief started every game at right tackle last season while earning PFF's No. 10 tackle grade out of 76 qualifiers. May 26 - 3:46 PM
Source: Nick Underhill on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2006NO 91010.00.0000000000000
2007NO 160000.00.0000000000000
2008NO 160000.00.0000000000000
2009NO 161010.00.0000000000000
2010NO 140000.00.0000000000000
2011NO 110000.00.0000000000000
2012NO 120000.00.0000000000000
2013NO 151010.00.0000001000000
2014NO 160000.00.0000000000000
2015NO 150000.00.0000000000000
2016NO 160000.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Chase Daniel
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3Alvin Kamara
4Travaris Cadet
5Daniel Lasco
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
5Travin Dural
WR21Willie Snead
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Ted Ginn
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4John Phillips
5Clay Harbor
LT1Terron Armstead
2Ryan Ramczyk
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
3Cameron Tom
RG1Larry Warford
2Senio Kelemete
3Khalif Barnes
RT1Zach Strief
2Bryce Harris
3John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 