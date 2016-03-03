Zach Strief | Tackle | #64 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (33) / 9/22/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 320 College: Northwestern Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 7 (210) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 3/17/2014: Signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract. The deal contains $8.5 million guaranteed, including a $5.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $1 million (+ $2.9 million roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2018: $1.1 million (+ $2.8 million roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Saints RT Zach Strief has agreed to a restructured contract. He's getting a well-deserved raise. Per Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, Strief's base salary for 2017 has been increased from $1 million to $1.7 million while his per game roster bonus was bumped up from $1.4 million to $1.7 million. Strief started every game at right tackle last season while earning PFF's No. 10 tackle grade out of 76 qualifiers. Source: Nick Underhill on Twitter

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports "there have been positive signs" of RT Zach Strief remaining with the Saints. 32-year-old Strief has been a rumored cap cut, but 2015 first-rounder Andrus Peat's disappointing rookie season should save Strief's job. Strief only costs $3.5 million in salary and bonuses and is coming off a strong run-blocking year. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune

Saints RT Zach Strief said he's playing for New Orleans or nobody in 2016. Strief is signed through 2018, but is a candidate to be released or replaced in the starting lineup. He said he's fine being a backup if the Saints go that direction, but the 32-year-old has no intentions of playing elsewhere. Through 16 weeks, Strief is Pro Football Focus' No. 21 tackle, excelling as a run blocker. Source: ESPN.com