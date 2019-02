Sidelined

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he envisions using Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida on the field at the same time.

Shanahan had similar plans for 2018, but McKinnon of course tore his ACL before those plans came to fruition. Since it was a "clean" tear and happened in early September, McKinnon should be ready well ahead of the start of the 2019 season, but Breida's emergence has complicated McKinnon's outlook.