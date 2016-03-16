Donald Penn | Tackle | #72 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (33) / 4/27/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 315 College: Utah State Contract: view contract details [x] 3/16/2016: Signed a two-year, $11.9 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed. 2016: $3.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2017: $5.8 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Raiders LT Donald Penn (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice. Already down to their third-string quarterback, the Raiders could be missing their blindside protector for their first playoff game in 14 years. It's a cruel, nightmare scenario. Assuming LG Kelechi Osemele isn't an option, one of Menelik Watson or Denver Kirkland will be the next man up. Osemele probably won't kick over in an effort to avoid wholesale chaos along what's been one of the league's best lines. Source: Jimmy Durkin on Twitter

Raiders LT Donald Penn (knee) didn't practice Wednesday. It's not a good sign after Penn went down with a knee injury last week. Penn has been one of the best lest tackles in the league this year. Menelik Watson or Denver Kirkland would likely fill-in if Penn misses time.

Raiders re-signed LT Donald Penn to a two-year, $14 million contract. Penn was scheduled to hop on a plane Tuesday night and visit the Giants, but he never got on it as he and the Raiders came to terms. Penn never wanted to leave, even if all his leverage was gone when the Raiders signed G/T Kelechi Osemele. With Penn back in the fold, it appears Osemele will stick at his customary left guard position to open the season. The Raiders have the makings of one of the league's very best lines with LT Penn, LG Osemele, C Rodney Hudson, RG Gabe Jackson, and RT Austin Howard. Menelik Watson will compete with Howard after tearing his Achilles' last summer and missing all of the 2015 season. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter