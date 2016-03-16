Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Donald Penn
Weather |
Roster
Derek Carr
(QB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Donald Penn | Tackle | #72
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/27/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 315
College:
Utah State
Contract:
view contract details
3/16/2016: Signed a two-year, $11.9 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed. 2016: $3.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2017: $5.8 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders LT Donald Penn (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Already down to their third-string quarterback, the Raiders could be missing their blindside protector for their first playoff game in 14 years. It's a cruel, nightmare scenario. Assuming LG Kelechi Osemele isn't an option, one of Menelik Watson or Denver Kirkland will be the next man up. Osemele probably won't kick over in an effort to avoid wholesale chaos along what's been one of the league's best lines.
Jan 5 - 2:28 PM
Source:
Jimmy Durkin on Twitter
Raiders LT Donald Penn (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
It's not a good sign after Penn went down with a knee injury last week. Penn has been one of the best lest tackles in the league this year. Menelik Watson or Denver Kirkland would likely fill-in if Penn misses time.
Jan 4 - 5:01 PM
Raiders re-signed LT Donald Penn to a two-year, $14 million contract.
Penn was scheduled to hop on a plane Tuesday night and visit the Giants, but he never got on it as he and the Raiders came to terms. Penn never wanted to leave, even if all his leverage was gone when the Raiders signed G/T Kelechi Osemele. With Penn back in the fold, it appears Osemele will stick at his customary left guard position to open the season. The Raiders have the makings of one of the league's very best lines with LT Penn, LG Osemele, C Rodney Hudson, RG Gabe Jackson, and RT Austin Howard. Menelik Watson will compete with Howard after tearing his Achilles' last summer and missing all of the 2015 season.
Wed, Mar 16, 2016 09:32:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
NFL.com's Rand Getlin reports free agent OT Donald Penn is "very open" to re-signing with the Raiders, but that "meaningful distance remains."
Penn lost basically all his Raiders leverage when the team signed G/T Kelechi Osemele. Penn would have to return on a bargain-basement deal for the Raiders to stick presumptive left tackle Osemele on the inside. Penn was supposed to visit the Giants on Tuesday, but it was postponed.
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 04:08:00 PM
Source:
Rand Getlin on Twitter
Raiders LT Donald Penn missing again Thursday
Jan 5 - 2:28 PM
Raiders LT Donald Penn (knee) misses practice
Jan 4 - 5:01 PM
Raiders keep LT Penn; Osemele to start at LG
Wed, Mar 16, 2016 09:32:00 AM
Donald Penn 'very open' to Raiders return
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 04:08:00 PM
More Donald Penn Player News
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
OAK
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
TB
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
TB
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
TB
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
TB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
TB
16
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
TB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
TB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
OAK
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
OAK
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt McGloin
Sidelined
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Matt McGloin (shoulder) could be healthy enough to back up Connor Cook in Saturday's game against the Texans.
McGloin got second-team reps at Wednesday's practice. The Raiders have already confirmed Cook will start this week, but McGloin practicing is a good sign for his status. It sounds like McGloin should be available on an emergency basis.
Jan 4
2
Connor Cook
3
Garrett Gilbert
Out of FB
Raiders signed QB Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.
The move suggests there is real concern about Matt McGloin's (shoulder) availability for the Wild Card round. Connor Cook closed out the Week 17 loss with McGloin sidelined, and he would get the start if McGloin cannot play this week.
Jan 2
RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
Questionable
Jalen Richard rushed three times for three yards and "added" one catch for -5 yards Week 17 against the Broncos.
The junior member of a three-man committee in the Raiders' backfield, Richard cannot be trusted even in tournaments for the Wild Card round.
Jan 1
4
Taiwan Jones
Questionable
Taiwan Jones is in the league's concussion protocol.
He'll need to pass multiple tests before returning to practice. Jones surprisingly got three touches in Week 1, but is behind Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for backup duties.
Sep 14
GLB
1
Latavius Murray
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
Questionable
Amari Cooper (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The Raiders are just managing his reps. Cooper could see a few more targets with Connor Cook starting Saturday's Wild Card game.
Jan 4
2
Andre Holmes
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
Questionable
Michael Crabtree (finger) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
It's the same routine Crabtree has been doing the last few weeks. Crabtree's not in any danger of missing Saturday's Wild Card game.
Jan 4
2
Seth Roberts
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Clive Walford
2
Mychal Rivera
LT
1
Donald Penn
Questionable
Raiders LT Donald Penn (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Already down to their third-string quarterback, the Raiders could be missing their blindside protector for their first playoff game in 14 years. It's a cruel, nightmare scenario. Assuming LG Kelechi Osemele isn't an option, one of Menelik Watson or Denver Kirkland will be the next man up. Osemele probably won't kick over in an effort to avoid wholesale chaos along what's been one of the league's best lines.
Jan 5
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Vadal Alexander
C
1
Rodney Hudson
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Denver Kirkland
RT
1
Menelik Watson
2
Austin Howard
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
