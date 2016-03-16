Player Page

Donald Penn | Tackle | #72

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/27/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 315
College: Utah State
Contract: view contract details
Raiders LT Donald Penn (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Already down to their third-string quarterback, the Raiders could be missing their blindside protector for their first playoff game in 14 years. It's a cruel, nightmare scenario. Assuming LG Kelechi Osemele isn't an option, one of Menelik Watson or Denver Kirkland will be the next man up. Osemele probably won't kick over in an effort to avoid wholesale chaos along what's been one of the league's best lines. Jan 5 - 2:28 PM
Source: Jimmy Durkin on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007TB 161010.00.0000000000000
2008TB 162020.00.0000000000000
2009TB 161010.00.0000000000000
2010TB 160000.00.0000000000000
2011TB 161120.00.0000000000000
2012TB 160000.00.0000000000000
2013TB 160000.00.0000000000000
2014OAK162020.00.0000000000000
2015OAK161010.00.0000000000000
2016OAK160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt McGloin
2Connor Cook
3Garrett Gilbert
RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Andre Holmes
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Mychal Rivera
LT1Donald Penn
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
C1Rodney Hudson
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Denver Kirkland
RT1Menelik Watson
2Austin Howard
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 