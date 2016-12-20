Joe Thomas | Tackle | #73

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bedrosian Bedridden
Apr 26
Notes: Mariners Get Desperate
Apr 26
Dose: Bet On Bellinger
Apr 26
Roundtable: Up Comes Urias
Apr 25
MLB Power Rankings: Week 4
Apr 25
MLB Live Chat
Apr 25
Top 10 Prospects: April 25
Apr 25
Daily Dose: Hey Now
Apr 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Phillips day-to-day with groin injury
Abreu (hip, groin) expected back Friday
Shelby Miller sends MRI to James Andrews
Cody Bellinger to bat leadoff on Wednesday
May looking 'murky' for Adrian Beltre (calf)
Denard Span (shoulder) lands on disabled list
Hip injury sends Koda Glover to 10-day DL
Gary Sanchez (biceps) already taking BP
Gregorius (shoulder) could return Friday
Thames leaves game with hamstring tightness
Bandy goes 3-for-4 in Brewers' defeat of Reds
Jose Abreu diagnosed with hip flexor strain
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Corey Davis 'strong option' for Ravens at 16
Browns LT Thomas says he has memory loss
'Buzz' is accused CB Conley will go Round 3
Steelers not counting on TE Ladarius Green
Packers ink longtime Saints RG Jahri Evans
Skins sound ready to move on from Matt Jones
Browns targeting QB Webb if miss on Trubisky?
Vikings to decline Bridgewater's 2018 option
OAK, SEA swapping 2018 picks in Lynch trade
Sammie Coates 'on notice', competing for job
Report: Bucs looking to move back from No. 19
Report: Titans contemplating move-down from 5
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Buyer Beware: Free Throw Woes
Apr 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 26
Apr 26
Dose: Westbrook, Out!
Apr 26
Stats: Green With Envy
Apr 25
Dose: The Norman Powell Effect
Apr 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 24
Apr 24
Dose: The King Advances
Apr 24
Dose: Conley vs. Kawhi
Apr 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markieff Morris struggles with fouls...again
Bradley Beal posts 27 pts, 3 steals, 3 blocks
Otto Porter scores 17 pts on four FG attempts
Dennis Schroder double-doubles in Game 5 loss
Jason Smith (bruised calf) exits Wednesday
DEN GM: Top priority to bring back Gallinari
Jaylen Brown (illness) is available to play
Connelly: Jamal Murray will have surgery
Jaylen Brown (illness) probable for Game 5
Khris Middleton (illness) probable for Game 6
Chris Paul scores 28 points w/ nine assists
J.J. Redick scores 26 points in Game 5 loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
Dose: MacArthur Parks One
Apr 24
Dose: Great to Still be King
Apr 23
Bruins, Caps win in overtime
Apr 22
Predators Sweep Blackhawks
Apr 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Blues-Preds GM 1 delayed during second period
Kevin Fiala stretchered off after ugly injury
Report: BUF interviews Bill Guerin for GM job
John Tortorella chosen as Jack Adams finalist
Erik Karlsson thinks foot issue is behind him
Tyler Seguin undergoes shoulder surgery
Bruins remove interim tag from Bruce Cassidy
Joe Thornton should be ready for next year
Patrice Bergeron played through sports hernia
Tyler Toffoli has minor procedure on knee
Vancouver to name Travis Green as head coach
Mikael Granlund had a broken hand in playoffs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
DFS: Bristol (Spring)
Apr 19
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harvick adds K&N West, XFINITY road courses
Truex Jr. team penalized post-Bristol
Dylan Lupton: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Pennink: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Eric Goodale: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Todd Szegedy: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Max Zachem: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Andy Seuss: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Solomito: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Bonsignore: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Christopher: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Doug Coby: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson (with Rose) headline Zurich Classic
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 21
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PFT: Conley buzz has him going by Rd. 3
Schefter says Trubisky still in play at No. 1
Scout says Hurricanes are happy Kaaya left
SF likes Trubisky; York: We need a star QB
CB Conley: Allegations are 'completely false'
Cosell: Foster a top-5 talent; is Willis-like
Report: Webb in Rd. 2 is Browns Plan B?
Evaluators name Reddick top 4-3 OLB prospect
Pauline predicts that RB Cook falls to Rd. 2
Chargers, Titans work out WR Williams
Ex-UL, UGA CB Wiggins transfers to Vols
Eddie Jackson has screw removed from leg
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
Team News - Week 34
Apr 22
DFS Soccer: Week 34
Apr 21
Sean's Super Subs - GW34
Apr 21
Late Fitness Check GW34
Apr 21
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW34
Apr 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Eriksen's magic keeps title hopes alive
Sakho stretched off as Palace fall to Spurs
De Roon fires Boro to derby victory
Relegation looms after Tees-Wear derby defeat
Monreal inspires late Arsenal winner
Huth's blunder gives the Gunners the win
Injury rule Pogba out of the Manchester derby
City fitness boost but no Silva, lining up
Aguero-Gabriel Jesus battle begins Thursday
Silva in doubt for Manchester derby
What does the future hold for Hector Bellerin
Bertrand goal not enough for Saints
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Cody Parkey
(K)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
Gary Barnidge
(TE)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
J.P. Holtz
(TE)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Josh Boyce
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Brett Maher
(K)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
James Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joe Thomas | Tackle | #73
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 12/4/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 312
College:
Wisconsin
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (3) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/22/2011: Signed an eight-year, $92 million contract. The deal contains $44 million guaranteed. There is a $200,000 workout bonus in each year of 2012-2018 and a $1 million roster bonus in each year of 2016-2018. 2017-2018: $8.8 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Browns LT Joe Thomas said Wednesday that he is experiencing short-term memory loss, but he is "willing to accept" the risks of continuing his career.
Thomas has famously never missed an NFL snap and has no documented concussions in his history. "Short-term memory loss -- hard times remembering things that have happened recently," said Thomas, 32. "Like, you walk to the grocery store and you're like, 'Huh, I can't remember what I needed to get.'" Thomas said his hope is medicine will "continue to improve" to a point where he can be treated should he develop any sort of dementia related to football.
Apr 26 - 8:54 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Browns LT Joe Thomas has been named to his 10th-straight Pro Bowl.
This is actually an amazing feat, as Thomas is the fifth player ever to be named to 10 consecutive All-Star games, joining Hall of Famers Merlin Olsen, Mel Renfro, Barry Sanders, and Lawrence Taylor. The No. 3 overall pick in 2007, Thomas has made the Pro Bowl every season he's been in the league and is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. It's a shame he's been wasted in Cleveland.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 09:10:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Browns coach Hue Jackson insists the team isn't going to trade LT Joe Thomas.
"We. Are. Not. Going. To. Trade. Joe. Thomas," were how Jackson's words were stylized by the team's Twitter account. It's unequivocal, but we'd guess everything remains negotiable for the tanking Browns. Jackson undoubtedly values Thomas' leadership on a young team, but not even an All-Pro left tackle has been able to prevent every Browns quarterback from getting hurt. Trading Thomas makes sense if the opportunity presents itself.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 02:50:00 PM
Source:
Browns on Twitter
Appearing on
Football Night in America
, PFT's Mike Florio reported the Browns are looking for a second-round pick in exchange for LT Joe Thomas.
The Browns came close to dealing Thomas at this time last year, nearly striking a deal with the Broncos before it fell apart. This new Browns regime spent all offseason ridding the roster of veterans and could look to get what they can for Thomas with the team going nowhere this season at 0-7. Thomas turns 32 in December but remains a top-tier left tackle.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 07:30:00 PM
Browns LT Thomas says he has memory loss
Apr 26 - 8:54 PM
Browns LT Thomas makes 10th-straight Pro Bowl
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 09:10:00 PM
Hue Jax insists Browns won't trade Joe Thomas
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 02:50:00 PM
Browns looking for 2nd-rounder for LT Thomas
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 07:30:00 PM
More Joe Thomas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Lynch
OAK
(3087)
2
M. Gillislee
NE
(2948)
3
A. Peterson
NO
(2794)
4
M. Bryant
PIT
(1865)
5
M. Garrett
CLG
(1813)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1803)
7
R. Sherman
SEA
(1698)
8
M. Trubisky
CLG
(1664)
9
J. Charles
FA
(1634)
10
T. Brady
NE
(1521)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
CLE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
CLE
16
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
CLE
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CLE
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CLE
16
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CLE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CLE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CLE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CLE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CLE
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Joe Thomas's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Joe Thomas's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Joe Thomas's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Joe Thomas's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Cody Kessler
3
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Mario Alford
4
Jordan Leslie
5
James Wright
WR2
1
Kenny Britt
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
4
Rannell Hall
5
Josh Boyce
WR3
1
Rashard Higgins
TE
1
Gary Barnidge
2
Randall Telfer
3
Seth DeValve
4
J.P. Holtz
LT
1
Joe Thomas
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns signed LG Joel Bitonio to a five-year, $51 million extension through 2022.
The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. It's a whopper in the context of Bitonio's injury woes the past two seasons — he's currently recovering from Lisfranc surgery — but Bitonio has been one of the league's best young guards when on the field. The rebuilding Browns are trying to assemble a bully up front. Bitonio turns 26 in October. Sidelined since last October, Bitonio is expected to be ready for Week 1.
Mar 9
2
Spencer Drango
3
Marcus Martin
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Marcus Martin
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
4
Anthony Fabiano
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
John Greco
Sidelined
The Browns could move RG John Greco to center.
Moving Greco would allow Cam Erving to play right tackle after his disastrous 2016. The Browns also want to add a starter at guard with Greco and Joel Bitonio recovering from Lisfranc surgeries. Greco isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1.
Feb 24
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Cameron Erving
3
Zach Sterup
K
1
Cody Parkey
2
Brett Maher
Headlines
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
Adrian Peterson found a job while Martavis Bryant is back after a year in exile. Jesse Pantuosco talks new beginnings in his latest Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
»
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
»
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
»
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
»
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 19
NFL Headlines
»
Corey Davis 'strong option' for Ravens at 16
»
Browns LT Thomas says he has memory loss
»
'Buzz' is accused CB Conley will go Round 3
»
Steelers not counting on TE Ladarius Green
»
Packers ink longtime Saints RG Jahri Evans
»
Skins sound ready to move on from Matt Jones
»
Browns targeting QB Webb if miss on Trubisky?
»
Vikings to decline Bridgewater's 2018 option
»
OAK, SEA swapping 2018 picks in Lynch trade
»
Sammie Coates 'on notice', competing for job
»
Report: Bucs looking to move back from No. 19
»
Report: Titans contemplating move-down from 5
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved