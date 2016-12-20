Joe Thomas | Tackle | #73 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (32) / 12/4/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 312 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (3) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 8/22/2011: Signed an eight-year, $92 million contract. The deal contains $44 million guaranteed. There is a $200,000 workout bonus in each year of 2012-2018 and a $1 million roster bonus in each year of 2016-2018. 2017-2018: $8.8 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Browns LT Joe Thomas said Wednesday that he is experiencing short-term memory loss, but he is "willing to accept" the risks of continuing his career. Thomas has famously never missed an NFL snap and has no documented concussions in his history. "Short-term memory loss -- hard times remembering things that have happened recently," said Thomas, 32. "Like, you walk to the grocery store and you're like, 'Huh, I can't remember what I needed to get.'" Thomas said his hope is medicine will "continue to improve" to a point where he can be treated should he develop any sort of dementia related to football. Source: ESPN.com

Browns LT Joe Thomas has been named to his 10th-straight Pro Bowl. This is actually an amazing feat, as Thomas is the fifth player ever to be named to 10 consecutive All-Star games, joining Hall of Famers Merlin Olsen, Mel Renfro, Barry Sanders, and Lawrence Taylor. The No. 3 overall pick in 2007, Thomas has made the Pro Bowl every season he's been in the league and is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. It's a shame he's been wasted in Cleveland. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports

Browns coach Hue Jackson insists the team isn't going to trade LT Joe Thomas. "We. Are. Not. Going. To. Trade. Joe. Thomas," were how Jackson's words were stylized by the team's Twitter account. It's unequivocal, but we'd guess everything remains negotiable for the tanking Browns. Jackson undoubtedly values Thomas' leadership on a young team, but not even an All-Pro left tackle has been able to prevent every Browns quarterback from getting hurt. Trading Thomas makes sense if the opportunity presents itself. Source: Browns on Twitter