Joe Thomas | Tackle | #73

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (32) / 12/4/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 312
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (3) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Browns LT Joe Thomas said Wednesday that he is experiencing short-term memory loss, but he is "willing to accept" the risks of continuing his career.
Thomas has famously never missed an NFL snap and has no documented concussions in his history. "Short-term memory loss -- hard times remembering things that have happened recently," said Thomas, 32. "Like, you walk to the grocery store and you're like, 'Huh, I can't remember what I needed to get.'" Thomas said his hope is medicine will "continue to improve" to a point where he can be treated should he develop any sort of dementia related to football. Apr 26 - 8:54 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007CLE161010.00.0000000000000
2008CLE160110.00.0000000000000
2009CLE163030.00.0000000000000
2010CLE162020.00.0000000000000
2011CLE161120.00.0000000000000
2012CLE161010.00.0000000000000
2013CLE161010.00.0000000000000
2014CLE161010.00.0000000000000
2015CLE161010.00.0000000000000
2016CLE163030.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Cody Kessler
3Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Corey Coleman
2Ricardo Louis
3Mario Alford
4Jordan Leslie
5James Wright
WR21Kenny Britt
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
4Rannell Hall
5Josh Boyce
WR31Rashard Higgins
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
4J.P. Holtz
LT1Joe Thomas
2Matt McCants
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
3Marcus Martin
C1J.C. Tretter
2Marcus Martin
3Austin Reiter
4Anthony Fabiano
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2John Greco
RT1Shon Coleman
2Cameron Erving
3Zach Sterup
K1Cody Parkey
2Brett Maher
 

 