Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Noel Thomas
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(WR)
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Tion Green
(RB)
Keshawn Martin
(WR)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Michael Rector
(WR)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Tim Wright
(TE)
Darren Fells
(TE)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Calvin Johnson | Wide Receiver | #81
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 9/29/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 237
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (2) / DET
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reports "at least a half-dozen teams" have tried to lure Calvin Johnson out of retirement, but that he hasn't entertained the possibility.
Per Freeman, some of the attempts have been "fairly fierce." Johnson has been making the camp rounds this summer, notably snubbing the Lions, with whom he still has bad blood. Johnson is only 32 years old (in September).
Aug 10 - 4:33 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Calvin Johnson admitted the Lions' constant losing was one of the main reasons he decided to retire in March 2016.
Megatron has slowly started to open up more on his decision to walk away at 30 years old. He admitted he thought heavily about wanting to change teams, but the Lions wouldn't release him from his contract, so he retired instead. Detroit has since made Johnson repay more than $1 million of his signing bonus and continues to alienate another one of its all-time greats, just like it has with Barry Sanders. Still 31, Johnson could probably still be one of the best, but the Lions will continue to hold his rights, making a comeback not in the cards.
Jul 11 - 10:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Retired WR Calvin Johnson was present at the opening of Raiders OTAs on Tuesday as a guest instructor.
New Raiders OC Todd Downing was a Lions assistant for half a decade when Megatron was also in Detroit, so Downing invited him out to allow the Raiders' receivers to pick his brain. Johnson continues to reiterate he has no plans to come out of retirement. As the Lions own his rights still, it would obviously have to happen in Detroit. Johnson now works with draft-eligible wideouts.
May 23 - 9:13 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Retired WR Calvin Johnson reiterated he has no plans to return to the NFL.
"I'm not coming back, man," Johnson said. "Look, man. I got stuff that's going to hurt for the rest of my life. I got a finger that's literally bone-on-bone." Johnson said his ankle still bothers him and he has a pinched nerve in his shoulder. Johnson just wrapped up the
Dancing With the Stars
season, finishing third, and admitted he's quit lifting weights and plans to just enjoy watching football on Sundays again. At 31, Megatron sounds legitimately happy in retirement.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 10:08:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Report: Megatron resisting comeback overtures
Aug 10 - 4:33 PM
Megatron admits losing was part of retiring
Jul 11 - 10:00 PM
Megatron a guest instructor at Raiders OTAs
May 23 - 9:13 PM
Megatron on Tuesday: I'm not coming back, man
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 10:08:00 AM
More Calvin Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Cutler
MIA
(5339)
2
R. Tannehill
MIA
(4427)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(4119)
4
A. Luck
IND
(3970)
5
E. Elliott
DAL
(3608)
6
J. Mixon
CIN
(3411)
7
E. Lacy
SEA
(3362)
8
D. Martin
TB
(3319)
9
L. Bell
PIT
(3313)
10
K. Hunt
KC
(3303)
Recent News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
DET
15
48
756
50.4
15.8
1
4
4
52
3.5
13.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2008
DET
16
78
1331
83.2
17.1
5
12
3
-1
-.1
-.3
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2009
DET
14
67
984
70.3
14.7
3
5
7
73
5.2
10.4
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2010
DET
16
77
1120
70.0
14.5
4
12
4
32
2.0
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
DET
16
96
1681
105.1
17.5
8
16
1
11
.7
11.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2012
DET
16
122
1964
122.8
16.1
11
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2013
DET
14
84
1492
106.6
17.8
7
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
DET
13
71
1077
82.8
15.2
5
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
16
88
1214
75.9
13.8
2
9
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
View
Calvin Johnson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Calvin Johnson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Calvin Johnson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Matt Asiata
GLB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Zach Zenner
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Jared Abbrederis
4
Michael Rector
5
Ryan Spadola
I.L.
Lions placed WR Ryan Spadola (chest) on injured reserve.
It's a procedural move after Spadola was waived/injured. Detroit activated S Don Carey from NFI in a corresponding move.
Aug 3
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
T.J. Jones
4
Keshawn Martin
5
Noel Thomas
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Eric Ebron
Sidelined
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports the Lions "have spent significant time" using two-tight-end formations early in camp.
Considering the Lions lost Anquan Boldin while adding TEs Darren Fells and fourth-rounder Michael Roberts, this was an expected development, but it is still good to see it playing out in camp. Eric Ebron has not been participating in those two-TE sets because he is out with a hamstring injury, but he should benefit from Fells shouldering most of the blocking load. Ebron is a back-end TE1.
Aug 1
2
Darren Fells
3
Cole Wick
4
Michael Roberts
5
Tim Wright
LT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
3
Corey Robinson
4
Storm Norton
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Laken Tomlinson
3
Brandon Thomas
C
1
Travis Swanson
2
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Joe Dahl
3
Matt Rotheram
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
3
Taylor Decker
Sidelined
Lions coach Jim Caldwell said LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) is "on track" with his rehab.
"He’s making really good progress. Beyond that, he’s out of his sling, so he’s working at it," said Caldwell. Decker had a 4-6 month timetable back in early June. He opened camp on the active/PUP list and is a candidate to miss the first six weeks on reserve/PUP. The Lions are hoping Greg Robinson beats out Cyrus Kouandjio for their starting left tackle vacancy.
Jul 29
4
Nick Becton
K
1
Matt Prater
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Rich Hribar takes a top-down view of the quarterback position for fantasy football.
NFL Headlines
