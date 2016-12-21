Calvin Johnson | Wide Receiver | #81 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (31) / 9/29/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 237 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (2) / DET Share: Tweet

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reports "at least a half-dozen teams" have tried to lure Calvin Johnson out of retirement, but that he hasn't entertained the possibility. Per Freeman, some of the attempts have been "fairly fierce." Johnson has been making the camp rounds this summer, notably snubbing the Lions, with whom he still has bad blood. Johnson is only 32 years old (in September). Source: Bleacher Report

Calvin Johnson admitted the Lions' constant losing was one of the main reasons he decided to retire in March 2016. Megatron has slowly started to open up more on his decision to walk away at 30 years old. He admitted he thought heavily about wanting to change teams, but the Lions wouldn't release him from his contract, so he retired instead. Detroit has since made Johnson repay more than $1 million of his signing bonus and continues to alienate another one of its all-time greats, just like it has with Barry Sanders. Still 31, Johnson could probably still be one of the best, but the Lions will continue to hold his rights, making a comeback not in the cards. Source: ESPN.com

Retired WR Calvin Johnson was present at the opening of Raiders OTAs on Tuesday as a guest instructor. New Raiders OC Todd Downing was a Lions assistant for half a decade when Megatron was also in Detroit, so Downing invited him out to allow the Raiders' receivers to pick his brain. Johnson continues to reiterate he has no plans to come out of retirement. As the Lions own his rights still, it would obviously have to happen in Detroit. Johnson now works with draft-eligible wideouts. Source: Detroit Free Press