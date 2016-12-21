Player Page

Weather | Roster

Calvin Johnson | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/29/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 237
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (2) / DET
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reports "at least a half-dozen teams" have tried to lure Calvin Johnson out of retirement, but that he hasn't entertained the possibility.
Per Freeman, some of the attempts have been "fairly fierce." Johnson has been making the camp rounds this summer, notably snubbing the Lions, with whom he still has bad blood. Johnson is only 32 years old (in September). Aug 10 - 4:33 PM
Source: Bleacher Report
More Calvin Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2007DET154875650.415.8144523.513.00100000
2008DET1678133183.217.15123-1-.1-.30020000
2009DET146798470.314.7357735.210.40020000
2010DET1677112070.014.54124322.08.00000000
2011DET16961681105.117.5816111.711.00010000
2012DET161221964122.816.111500.0.00030000
2013DET14841492106.617.871200.0.00010000
2014DET1371107782.815.25800.0.00000000
2015DET1688121475.913.82900.0.00010000
Calvin Johnson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Calvin Johnson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Calvin Johnson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Calvin Johnson's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Matt Asiata
GLB1Ameer Abdullah
2Zach Zenner
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Jared Abbrederis
4Michael Rector
5Ryan Spadola
WR21Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3T.J. Jones
4Keshawn Martin
5Noel Thomas
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
3Cole Wick
4Michael Roberts
5Tim Wright
LT1Greg Robinson
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Corey Robinson
4Storm Norton
LG1Graham Glasgow
2Laken Tomlinson
3Brandon Thomas
C1Travis Swanson
2Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Joe Dahl
3Matt Rotheram
RT1Rick Wagner
2Cornelius Lucas
3Taylor Decker
4Nick Becton
K1Matt Prater
 

 