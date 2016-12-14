Darrelle Revis | Defensive Back | #24 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (31) / 7/14/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 198 College: Pittsburgh Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (14) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2015: Signed a five-year, $70 million contract. The deal contains $39 million guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus. 2016: $17 million, 2017: $13 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2018-2019: $10 million (+ $1 million option bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Speaking Thursday, Jets owner Woody Johnson hinted the team will be moving on from Darrelle Revis. "He's going in the Hall-of-Fame, there's no question," Johnson said, stalling. "He's one of the best players ever to put on a Jets uniform. ... It wasn't his best year, but a lot of guys didn't have good years. My hat's off to Darrelle. Great career." Unless Revis is willing to play for a bargain price — which is not his style — a divorce is looking more and more likely. Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter

Darrelle Revis said he is willing to move to safety if it helps "the team win games." "This offseason, there will be a lot of thinking what my future is and what I can do to best help the team win games," Revis said. "If that means changing my position to help the team win games, that's fine." Revis is not going to be back with the Jets at his current $15.333 million cap hit, but perhaps the two sides can work out a contract restructure to keep the future Hall of Famer in town. Only 31, Revis could potentially extend his career several years with a switch to safety. For what it's worth, coach Todd Bowles "thinks" Revis can still play corner. Source: ESPN

Jets coach Todd Bowles said the team will discuss moving Darrelle Revis to safety in the offseason. "It's something we might talk about in the offseason," Bowles admitted. "It ain't gonna happen over the next three games." The Jets just lost Marcus Gilchrist to a season-ending knee injury, but Revis won't be a candidate to replace him at free safety. Revis has had his worst season, grading out as PFF's No. 73 cornerback out of 120 qualifiers. There's no guarantee Revis will be back with the Jets next year. Source: ESPN.com