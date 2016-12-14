Player Page

Darrelle Revis | Defensive Back | #24

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/14/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 198
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (14) / NYJ
Speaking Thursday, Jets owner Woody Johnson hinted the team will be moving on from Darrelle Revis.
"He's going in the Hall-of-Fame, there's no question," Johnson said, stalling. "He's one of the best players ever to put on a Jets uniform. ... It wasn't his best year, but a lot of guys didn't have good years. My hat's off to Darrelle. Great career." Unless Revis is willing to play for a bargain price — which is not his style — a divorce is looking more and more likely. Jan 5 - 4:39 PM
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ154310530.00.01510000500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007NYJ167413870.00.032000011700000
2008NYJ164513581.099.053812011600000
2009NYJ16477540.00.0612110003100050
2010NYJ13266320.00.0000200900000
2011NYJ164111520.00.0418410002103000
2012NYJ283110.00.0110101300000
2013TB 16437501.066.02301021100000
2014NE 16416470.00.02001011400000
2015NYJ14309390.00.05480400900000
2016NYJ154310530.00.01510000500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN5270.00.0000000000000
2Sep 15@BUF3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@KC4150.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2SEA1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 17@ARZ3030.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23BAL1010.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@CLE8190.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6@MIA3250.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13LAR4040.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27NE4150.00.0000000000000
13Dec 5IND2240.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@SF1010.00.0000000100000
15Dec 17MIA1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NE2020.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1BUF1120.00.01510000100000

