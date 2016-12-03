Player Page

Alan Branch | Defensive Lineman | #97

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (32) / 12/29/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 350
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (33) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Patriots DT Alan Branch was added to the Super Bowl injury report with a toe injury.
He was "limited" Wednesday. Branch says he got his toe stepped on in practice, not uncommon for nose tackles who grind on the interior. "I’m feeling good," Branch insisted. "Kind of thing we have to deal with up front." Branch is the Pats' best run stopper. It sounds like he'll be good to go Sunday. Feb 1 - 8:06 PM
Source: Mike Reiss on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 162623491.50.0000001300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007ARZ118190.00.0000000000000
2008ARZ45160.00.0000000000000
2009ARZ16144182.0126.0000000200000
2010ARZ16278352.073.5000002100000
2011SEA152113343.0186.0000000100000
2012SEA161614301.044.0000100200000
2013BUF162118390.00.0000000000000
2014NE 885130.00.0000000100000
2015NE 162213351.055.0000002200000
2016NE 162623491.50.0000001300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18MIA1230.00.0000000000000
3Sep 22HOU1230.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2BUF4151.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CLE3140.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CIN3360.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PIT2130.00.0000001000000
8Oct 30@BUF1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA1230.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SF2130.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@NYJ1560.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4LAR1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12BAL0110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@DEN2130.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24NYJ1230.50.0000000000000
17Jan 1@MIA2020.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Michael Floyd
3Malcolm Mitchell
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
3Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 