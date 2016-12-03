Alan Branch | Defensive Lineman | #97

He was "limited" Wednesday. Branch says he got his toe stepped on in practice, not uncommon for nose tackles who grind on the interior. "I’m feeling good," Branch insisted. "Kind of thing we have to deal with up front." Branch is the Pats' best run stopper. It sounds like he'll be good to go Sunday.

Nor should he coming off one of the best seasons of his career. The big interior lineman posted 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended while playing 60 percent of the defensive snaps, easily Branch's highest percentage since joining the Patriots. Despite turning 32 in December, the impending free agent should be in for a nice payday.

Branch always appeared confident he would win the appeal, but it is still shocking to see him not only cleared but cleared this quickly. The Patriots will not complain, however. A solid run stuffer, New England's already struggling defense could not have afforded to be without Branch.

ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss reports no date has been set for DT Alan Branch's appeal of his four-game suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy.

Reiss reports the appeal is expected to be heard within the next month, and Branch will continue to play while the appeal process works itself out. Branch reportedly does not think he did anything wrong, but pushing back the suspension means he could end up missing games in the playoffs. A plus run defender, Branch's absence will hurt no matter when he serves the suspension, but it would be a massive blow during the playoffs.