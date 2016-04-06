Reggie Nelson | Defensive Back | #27 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (34) / 9/21/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 210 College: Florida Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (21) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Raiders re-signed S Reggie Nelson to a one-year contract. Nelson was a Pro Bowler for the Raiders in 2016 but was graded as PFF's No. 78 safety in coverage last season. But Nelson's first Pro Bowl in 2015 coincidently overlapped with new Raiders DC Paul Guenther's final season in Cincinnati. It's possible Nelson, going on 35, sees a resurgence in Guenther's system. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Raiders signed S Reggie Nelson to a two-year contract. Nelson was easily the top safety remaining after leading the NFL in interceptions last year. It's an impact signing for an Oakland secondary that ranked in the bottom-half of the league. Nelson will replace Charles Woodson's role as a ballhawking safety in DC Ken Norton's scheme. His presence should allow T.J. Carrie to remain at corner.

Free agent S Reggie Nelson left Tuesday's Raiders visit without a deal. A Tuesday morning report had Nelson likely to sign a contract during the visit, but nothing materialized. "Where it stands at this point would be a guess," wrote beat reporter Jerry McDonald. Nelson tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (8) last season and is by-far the best safety left on the market. Source: Jerry McDonald on Twitter