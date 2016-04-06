Player Page

Reggie Nelson | Defensive Back | #27

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (34) / 9/21/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 210
College: Florida
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (21) / JAC
Raiders re-signed S Reggie Nelson to a one-year contract.
Nelson was a Pro Bowler for the Raiders in 2016 but was graded as PFF's No. 78 safety in coverage last season. But Nelson's first Pro Bowl in 2015 coincidently overlapped with new Raiders DC Paul Guenther's final season in Cincinnati. It's possible Nelson, going on 35, sees a resurgence in Guenther's system. Mar 24 - 10:25 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017OAK166029890.00.0130002500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007JAC16575621.066.057600011100000
2008JAC13486540.00.0200000400000
2009JAC16646700.00.0000100500000
2010CIN163421550.00.02630001700000
2011CIN165926852.0168.0411510021200000
2012CIN145629851.088.03100002900000
2013CIN154916651.01111.0200201800000
2014CIN166233951.5128.043000001200000
2015CIN165225770.00.0811502001400000
2016OAK165015650.00.057402001200000
2017OAK166029890.00.0130002500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@TEN5380.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17NYJ3580.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@WAS2020.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@DEN3140.00.0000000100000
5Oct 8BAL4150.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15LAC4040.00.0000000000000
7Oct 19KC6280.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@BUF3250.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@MIA2460.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19NE4150.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26DEN4150.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3NYG2350.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@KC4260.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17DAL4150.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25@PHI6060.00.0130001300000
17Dec 31@LAC4370.00.0000001000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Mario Edwards
2Eddie Vanderdoes
3Treyvon Hester
4Jihad Ward
5Tank Carradine
NT1Justin Ellis
2Shakir Soto
ILB1Tahir Whitehead
2Nicholas Morrow
3Cory James
4Marquel Lee
5Emmanuel Lamur
OLB1Khalil Mack
2Bruce Irvin
3Shilique Calhoun
4James Cowser
5Kyle Wilber
CB1Gareon Conley
2Rashaan Melvin
3Dexter McDonald
4Shareece Wright
5Antonio Hamilton
FS1Marcus Gilchrist
2Obi Melifonwu
3Erik Harris
SS1Karl Joseph
2Shalom Luani
P1Marquette King
2Colby Wadman
 

 