Ted Ginn | Wide Receiver | #19 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (31) / 4/12/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 180 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIA

Latest News Recent News

Saints agreed to terms with WR Ted Ginn, formerly of the Panthers. One of the league's most dangerous deep threats, Ginn would be a readymade replacement for Brandin Cooks on streak routes if Cooks is sent packing. Ginn, of course, has a far more limited skill-set than Cooks, but would be a nice replacement as more of a role player. The battle for targets would no longer be so fierce between New Orleans' top three receivers. Ginn is coming off back-to-back 730-yard campaigns in Carolina. He will catch some long bombs from Drew Brees. Source: Dianna Marie Russini on Twitter

The Denver Post suggests the Broncos could make a run at free agent Ted Ginn. The Broncos want an upgrade on returns, and could also use Ginn as a deep threat to play alongside Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. From a fantasy standpoint, staying in Carolina would still be Ginn's best option. Turning 32 in April, this may be Ginn's final shot at a lucrative contract. Ginn is coming off a 54-752-4 receiving season and remains one of the NFL's fastest players. Source: Denver Post

Ted Ginn caught 4-of-7 passes for 69 yards in Week 17 against the Bucs. Ginn did not have the highs of his 2015 season this year, but he was a surprisingly consistent fantasy option as the de facto No. 1 receiver down the stretch. He only found the end zone four times after visiting the painted area 10 times last year, but he caught 10 more passes and recorded 51 more total yards. Even turning 32 in April, Ginn should see interest on the free agent market if the Panthers let him get there.