Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Jake Stoneburner
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ted Ginn | Wide Receiver | #19
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 4/12/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 180
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints agreed to terms with WR Ted Ginn, formerly of the Panthers.
One of the league's most dangerous deep threats, Ginn would be a readymade replacement for Brandin Cooks on streak routes if Cooks is sent packing. Ginn, of course, has a far more limited skill-set than Cooks, but would be a nice replacement as more of a role player. The battle for targets would no longer be so fierce between New Orleans' top three receivers. Ginn is coming off back-to-back 730-yard campaigns in Carolina. He will catch some long bombs from Drew Brees.
Mar 9 - 11:50 AM
Source:
Dianna Marie Russini on Twitter
The Denver Post suggests the Broncos could make a run at free agent Ted Ginn.
The Broncos want an upgrade on returns, and could also use Ginn as a deep threat to play alongside Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. From a fantasy standpoint, staying in Carolina would still be Ginn's best option. Turning 32 in April, this may be Ginn's final shot at a lucrative contract. Ginn is coming off a 54-752-4 receiving season and remains one of the NFL's fastest players.
Jan 30 - 4:48 PM
Source:
Denver Post
Ted Ginn caught 4-of-7 passes for 69 yards in Week 17 against the Bucs.
Ginn did not have the highs of his 2015 season this year, but he was a surprisingly consistent fantasy option as the de facto No. 1 receiver down the stretch. He only found the end zone four times after visiting the painted area 10 times last year, but he caught 10 more passes and recorded 51 more total yards. Even turning 32 in April, Ginn should see interest on the free agent market if the Panthers let him get there.
Jan 1 - 5:11 PM
Ted Ginn caught 3-of-9 targets for 29 yards in the Panthers' Week 16 loss to the Falcons.
Ginn’s targets did not dry up in this game, but he was held in check with Cam Newton struggling to locate the ball. His long gain went for just 17 yards, and Newton flat out did not see him on what should have been a long touchdown late in the game. Ginn will hope to find better luck next week in Tampa Bay. As long as he keeps seeing around eight targets a game, he should hit more weeks than not.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:32:00 PM
Cooks replacement? Saints sign speedster Ginn
Mar 9 - 11:50 AM
Mar 9 - 11:50 AM
Ted Ginn could interest the Broncos
Jan 30 - 4:48 PM
Jan 30 - 4:48 PM
Ted Ginn goes for 69 yards on four catches
Jan 1 - 5:11 PM
Jan 1 - 5:11 PM
Ted Ginn held to 29 yards in Week 16 loss
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:32:00 PM
More Ted Ginn Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CAR
16
54
752
47.0
13.9
1
4
14
98
6.1
7.0
0
0
2
391
0
202
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
MIA
16
34
420
26.3
12.4
0
2
4
3
.2
.8
0
0
1
1433
0
230
1
2008
MIA
16
56
790
49.4
14.1
1
2
5
73
4.6
14.6
0
2
0
657
0
54
0
2009
MIA
16
38
454
28.4
11.9
1
1
7
48
3.0
6.9
0
0
0
1296
2
28
0
2010
SF
13
12
163
12.5
13.6
0
1
2
11
.8
5.5
0
0
0
992
0
321
1
2011
SF
14
19
220
15.7
11.6
0
0
8
68
4.9
8.5
0
0
0
800
1
466
1
2012
SF
13
2
1
.1
.5
0
0
1
7
.5
7.0
0
0
1
253
0
326
0
2013
CAR
16
36
556
34.8
15.4
0
5
4
29
1.8
7.3
0
0
0
595
0
316
0
2014
ARZ
16
14
190
11.9
13.6
0
0
3
6
.4
2.0
0
0
0
417
0
277
1
2015
CAR
15
44
739
49.3
16.8
1
10
4
60
4.0
15.0
0
0
0
8
0
277
0
2016
CAR
16
54
752
47.0
13.9
1
4
14
98
6.1
7.0
0
0
2
391
0
202
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
@DEN
1
5
5.0
0
1
20
20.0
0
0
9
0
12
0
2
Sep 18
SF
2
51
25.5
0
1
5
5.0
0
1
130
0
28
0
3
Sep 25
MIN
3
62
20.7
0
2
5
2.5
0
0
44
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ATL
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
65
0
16
0
5
Oct 10
TB
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
21
0
6
0
6
Oct 16
@NO
5
54
10.8
0
2
6
3.0
0
0
66
0
32
0
8
Oct 30
ARZ
5
53
10.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAR
5
40
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
KC
5
44
8.8
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
9
0
11
Nov 17
NO
3
46
15.3
1
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
10
0
12
Nov 27
@OAK
4
115
28.8
1
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@SEA
5
80
16.0
1
1
6
6.0
0
0
25
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
LAC
2
21
10.5
0
2
5
2.5
0
0
31
0
18
0
15
Dec 19
@WAS
4
64
16.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
59
0
16
Dec 24
ATL
3
29
9.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
12
0
17
Jan 1
@TB
4
69
17.3
0
2
24
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Luke McCown
3
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
3
Marcus Murphy
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Ted Ginn
3
Brandon Coleman
4
Corey Fuller
5
Jordan Williams
WR2
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Willie Snead
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints placed TE Josh Hill on injured reserve with a broken fibula, ending his season.
Coby Fleener will take over as the Saints' No. 1 tight end, although blocker John Phillips has been seeing more action recently and should inherit a big chunk of Hill's running-game snaps. Although the Saints have refused to commit to Hill as a key piece of their offense, he is a terrific athlete who has always excelled when given passing-game opportunities, and made strides as a blocker in 2016. He'll definitely be back at his $1.65 million salary in 2017.
Dec 9
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
Jake Stoneburner
5
Garrett Griffin
LT
1
Terron Armstead
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
C
1
Max Unger
2
Jack Allen
RG
1
Senio Kelemete
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
