Ted Ginn | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/12/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 180
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIA
Saints agreed to terms with WR Ted Ginn, formerly of the Panthers.
One of the league's most dangerous deep threats, Ginn would be a readymade replacement for Brandin Cooks on streak routes if Cooks is sent packing. Ginn, of course, has a far more limited skill-set than Cooks, but would be a nice replacement as more of a role player. The battle for targets would no longer be so fierce between New Orleans' top three receivers. Ginn is coming off back-to-back 730-yard campaigns in Carolina. He will catch some long bombs from Drew Brees. Mar 9 - 11:50 AM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR165475247.013.91414986.17.000239102020
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2007MIA163442026.312.40243.2.8001143302301
2008MIA165679049.414.1125734.614.60206570540
2009MIA163845428.411.9117483.06.900012962280
2010SF131216312.513.601211.85.500099203211
2011SF141922015.711.6008684.98.500080014661
2012SF1321.1.50017.57.000125303260
2013CAR163655634.815.4054291.87.300059503160
2014ARZ161419011.913.60036.42.000041702771
2015CAR154473949.316.81104604.015.0000802770
2016CAR165475247.013.91414986.17.000239102020
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN155.0012020.00090120
2Sep 18SF25125.50155.0011300280
3Sep 25MIN36220.70252.50044000
4Oct 2@ATL2147.0000.000650160
5Oct 10TB155.0000.00121060
6Oct 16@NO55410.80263.000660320
8Oct 30ARZ55310.6000.0000000
9Nov 6@LAR5408.0000.0000000
10Nov 13KC5448.80111.0000090
11Nov 17NO34615.3111313.00000100
12Nov 27@OAK411528.8111313.0000000
13Dec 4@SEA58016.01166.00025000
14Dec 11LAC22110.50252.500310180
15Dec 19@WAS46416.0100.00000590
16Dec 24ATL3299.7000.00000120
17Jan 1@TB46917.3022412.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Brandon Coleman
4Corey Fuller
5Jordan Williams
WR21Brandin Cooks
2Willie Snead
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Jake Stoneburner
5Garrett Griffin
LT1Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
RG1Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
2John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 