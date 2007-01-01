Player Page

Adrian Peterson | Running Back | #28

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/21/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (7) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Adrian Peterson missed practice Wednesday with groin and knee injuries.
Peterson wouldn't commit to playing Week 16, simply saying he's taking it day by day. For now, we'd expect Peterson to be out there, but he's an underwhelming fantasy option at less than 100 percent behind this offensive line. Dec 21 - 3:13 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN3377224.01.900382.72.70010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2007MIN14238134195.85.66121926819.114.1013412000
2008MIN163631760110.04.81010211257.86.000416000
2009MIN16315138986.84.43184343627.310.10060000
2010MIN15283129886.54.65123634122.79.50110000
2011MIN1220997381.14.73121813911.67.70100000
2012MIN163482097131.16.010124021713.65.40120000
2013MIN14279126690.44.55102917112.25.90130000
2014MIN1217575.03.60021818.09.00000000
2015MIN16327148592.84.57113022213.97.40030000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN19311.6000.0000000
2Sep 18GB12191.60273.5000000
15Dec 18IND6223.70111.0010000
16Dec 24@GBGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1CHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Shaun Hill
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Asiata
3Bishop Sankey
4Adrian Peterson
GLB1Matt Asiata
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Adrian Peterson
FB1Zach Line
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Jarius Wright
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
WR31Cordarrelle Patterson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2Rhett Ellison
3David Morgan
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Zac Kerin
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Willie Beavers
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
K1Kai Forbath
 

 