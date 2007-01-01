Adrian Peterson | Running Back | #28

7/21/2015: Signed a three-year, $44 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed -- Peterson's first-year base salary, an initial $2 million roster bonus, and $7 million of his 2016 salary. Peterson is eligible for an annual $250,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $7.75 million (+ $5 million roster bonus due in March), 2017: $11.75 million (+ $6 million roster bonus due in March), 2018: Free Agent

Peterson wouldn't commit to playing Week 16, simply saying he's taking it day by day. For now, we'd expect Peterson to be out there, but he's an underwhelming fantasy option at less than 100 percent behind this offensive line.

It could just be a rest day for Peterson after he returned from a three-month absence to play 12 snaps in the Week 15 loss. Peterson didn't look anywhere close to himself, and coach Mike Zimmer admitted Wednesday that All Day wasn't fully healthy. He'll be impossible to trust against the Packers.

Peterson's return was a complete disaster. He was stuffed for four yards or fewer on all of his touches except for a 13-yard run, at the end of which Peterson lost a fumble at the Colts' nine-yard line. Peterson barely even played in the second half, and the Vikings' offense didn't move the ball whatsoever when he was in the game. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field next. They have to have a better plan for their backfield, specifically focusing on Jerick McKinnon.