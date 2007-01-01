Welcome,
date 2007-01-01
Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
Week 15 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 21
Week 16 Power Rankings
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos gaining long-term faith in Siemian
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
Jamaal Charles (knee) done for rest of 2016
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
Rivera not concerned about Olsen (elbow)
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
Jeremy Hill (knee) also absent on Wednesday
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
Update: Diggs has hip injury, not concussion
Tyler Eifert (back) misses practice Wednesday
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
David Morgan
(TE)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Zach Line
(RB)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Shaun Hill
(QB)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Adrian Peterson | Running Back | #28
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/21/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 220
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (7) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/21/2015: Signed a three-year, $44 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed -- Peterson's first-year base salary, an initial $2 million roster bonus, and $7 million of his 2016 salary. Peterson is eligible for an annual $250,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $7.75 million (+ $5 million roster bonus due in March), 2017: $11.75 million (+ $6 million roster bonus due in March), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Adrian Peterson missed practice Wednesday with groin and knee injuries.
Peterson wouldn't commit to playing Week 16, simply saying he's taking it day by day. For now, we'd expect Peterson to be out there, but he's an underwhelming fantasy option at less than 100 percent behind this offensive line.
Dec 21 - 3:13 PM
Adrian Peterson (knee) is not practicing on Wednesday.
It could just be a rest day for Peterson after he returned from a three-month absence to play 12 snaps in the Week 15 loss. Peterson didn't look anywhere close to himself, and coach Mike Zimmer admitted Wednesday that All Day wasn't fully healthy. He'll be impossible to trust against the Packers.
Dec 21 - 12:20 PM
Source:
Chris Tomasson on Twitter
Adrian Peterson (knee) played 12-of-58 (21%) snaps Week 15 against the Colts.
It may have been 12 snaps too many as Peterson was mostly ineffective on his seven touches and ended up losing a fumble. He did not play much if at all in the second half of the blowout. It is unclear if Peterson will keep playing with the Vikings all but eliminated from the playoffs, but he will not be worth using in fantasy lineups either way this week.
Dec 19 - 10:40 AM
Source:
Andrew Krammer on Twitter
Adrian Peterson managed 22 yards on six carries and caught his lone target for a gain of one in the Vikings' Week 15 loss to the Colts.
Peterson's return was a complete disaster. He was stuffed for four yards or fewer on all of his touches except for a 13-yard run, at the end of which Peterson lost a fumble at the Colts' nine-yard line. Peterson barely even played in the second half, and the Vikings' offense didn't move the ball whatsoever when he was in the game. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field next. They have to have a better plan for their backfield, specifically focusing on Jerick McKinnon.
Dec 18 - 3:55 PM
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
Dec 21 - 3:13 PM
Adrian Peterson not practicing on Wednesday
Dec 21 - 12:20 PM
Adrian Peterson plays just 12 snaps Week 15
Dec 19 - 10:40 AM
Adrian Peterson flops, loses fumble in loss
Dec 18 - 3:55 PM
More Adrian Peterson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(8155)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(6807)
3
M. Forte
NYJ
(6224)
4
M. Gordon
SD
(6066)
5
A. Peterson
MIN
(6023)
6
A. Green
CIN
(5861)
7
T. Montgomery
GB
(4773)
8
S. Watkins
BUF
(4583)
9
C. Newton
CAR
(4539)
10
T. Riddick
DET
(4247)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIN
3
37
72
24.0
1.9
0
0
3
8
2.7
2.7
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
MIN
14
238
1341
95.8
5.6
6
12
19
268
19.1
14.1
0
1
3
412
0
0
0
2008
MIN
16
363
1760
110.0
4.8
10
10
21
125
7.8
6.0
0
0
4
16
0
0
0
2009
MIN
16
315
1389
86.8
4.4
3
18
43
436
27.3
10.1
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
2010
MIN
15
283
1298
86.5
4.6
5
12
36
341
22.7
9.5
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2011
MIN
12
209
973
81.1
4.7
3
12
18
139
11.6
7.7
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2012
MIN
16
348
2097
131.1
6.0
10
12
40
217
13.6
5.4
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2013
MIN
14
279
1266
90.4
4.5
5
10
29
171
12.2
5.9
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
2014
MIN
1
21
75
75.0
3.6
0
0
2
18
18.0
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIN
16
327
1485
92.8
4.5
7
11
30
222
13.9
7.4
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@TEN
19
31
1.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
GB
12
19
1.6
0
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
IND
6
22
3.7
0
1
1
1.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@GB
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Jan 1
CHI
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
Questionable
Sam Bradford completed 32-of-42 passes for 291 yards and an interception in the Vikings' Week 15 loss to the Colts.
Bradford nearly threw a pick to a defensive lineman in the third quarter, but he was lucky it got negated by an unnecessary roughness penalty after the play. It's been one step forward, two steps back for Bradford almost all season. He'll be merely a two-quarterback-league consideration in Week 16 at Lambeau.
Dec 18
2
Shaun Hill
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Matt Asiata
3
Bishop Sankey
4
Adrian Peterson
Questionable
Adrian Peterson missed practice Wednesday with groin and knee injuries.
Peterson wouldn't commit to playing Week 16, simply saying he's taking it day by day. For now, we'd expect Peterson to be out there, but he's an underwhelming fantasy option at less than 100 percent behind this offensive line.
Dec 21
GLB
1
Matt Asiata
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Adrian Peterson
FB
1
Zach Line
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
Questionable
Updating a previous item, Stefon Diggs is now listed as having a hip injury, not a concussion.
How they messed that one up, we have no idea, but okay. Diggs has battled numerous lower-body issues this season, including knee and groin injuries. And it has clearly affected his performance on game days. We'll update Diggs again on Thursday. If he sits, Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen get bumps.
Dec 21
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Jarius Wright
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
Questionable
Adam Thielen said he feels "fine" after suffering a neck injury against the Colts in Week 15.
He's practicing Tuesday fully expects to play Saturday against Green Bay. Before his injury-shortened game in Week 15, Thielen had averaged a respectable 76.3 yards over his previous four outings. He'll be on the WR3/4 radar in a good matchup against the Packers.
Dec 20
2
Charles Johnson
3
Laquon Treadwell
WR3
1
Cordarrelle Patterson
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
Rhett Ellison
3
David Morgan
Sidelined
Vikings signed No. 188 overall pick TE David Morgan to a four-year contract.
Morgan gets a $135,456 signing bonus at his draft slot. He showed well in agility drills in pre-draft workouts, but ran extremely slow at 5.02 in the forty. Morgan's ticket to the roster will be special teams and blocking skill.
May 4
LT
1
T.J. Clemmings
2
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Zac Kerin
C
1
Joe Berger
Questionable
Vikings C Joe Berger (concussion) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
Berger was hoping to suit up last week against Jacksonville but couldn't pass his final concussion test. He should have a better chance of playing this week against the Colts. Nick Easton has been spelling him at center.
Dec 14
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
Sidelined
Vikings RG Brandon Fusco suffered a concussion Week 14 against the Jaguars.
Fusco went down in the fourth quarter. It is his second concussion of the season and yet another offensive line injury for the comically banged-up Vikings. Zac Kerin replaced Fusco following the injury.
Dec 12
2
Willie Beavers
RT
1
Jeremiah Sirles
K
1
Kai Forbath
Headlines
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and advises which players to start and sit for Week 16.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
»
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
»
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
»
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
»
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
»
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
»
Week 15 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 21
»
Week 16 Power Rankings
Dec 21
NFL Headlines
»
Broncos gaining long-term faith in Siemian
»
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
»
Jamaal Charles (knee) done for rest of 2016
»
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
»
Rivera not concerned about Olsen (elbow)
»
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
»
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
»
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
»
Jeremy Hill (knee) also absent on Wednesday
»
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
»
Update: Diggs has hip injury, not concussion
»
Tyler Eifert (back) misses practice Wednesday
NFL Links
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
