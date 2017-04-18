Paul Posluszny | Linebacker | #51

A second-round pick by the Bills in the 2007 draft, Posluszny will be remembered as a Jaguar, where he spent the final seven seasons of his career. He only made one Pro Bowl (in 2013), but Posluszny was a quality starter throughout his career, racking up 1,213 tackles, 15 interceptions, and eight forced fumbles.

Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny said he will be moving to the strong side.

Posluszny has played in the middle throughout his career and is coming off a solid season, but the Jaguars want to make room for 2016 second-rounder Myles Jack in the middle. "It's going to be the biggest challenge of my career," Posluszny said of the move. If the veteran can keep up his level of play at a new position in his age-33 season, the Jaguars should boast a quality linebacker corps.