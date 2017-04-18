Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Lamar Atkins
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Chad Henne
(QB)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Tyler Gaffney
(RB)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Tim Cook
(RB)
David Grinnage
(TE)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Paul Posluszny | Linebacker | #51
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 10/10/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 232
College:
Penn State
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (34) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny retired after 11 seasons in the NFL.
A second-round pick by the Bills in the 2007 draft, Posluszny will be remembered as a Jaguar, where he spent the final seven seasons of his career. He only made one Pro Bowl (in 2013), but Posluszny was a quality starter throughout his career, racking up 1,213 tackles, 15 interceptions, and eight forced fumbles.
Mar 13 - 11:04 AM
Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny said he will be moving to the strong side.
Posluszny has played in the middle throughout his career and is coming off a solid season, but the Jaguars want to make room for 2016 second-rounder Myles Jack in the middle. "It's going to be the biggest challenge of my career," Posluszny said of the move. If the veteran can keep up his level of play at a new position in his age-33 season, the Jaguars should boast a quality linebacker corps.
Tue, Apr 18, 2017 12:26:00 PM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
Jaguars MLB Paul Posluszny is expected back for a seventh season with the team.
New EVP Tom Coughlin spoke highly of Posluszny at Friday's press conference. Posluszny had one of the best seasons of his career in 2016, leading the Jags in tackles (133) as usual and earning PFF's No. 4 inside linebacker grade among 59 qualifiers. Signed only through 2017, "Poz" turns 33 in October.
Fri, Feb 24, 2017 03:52:00 PM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco expects Paul Posluszny to hold onto the middle linebacker job this season.
Coach Gus Bradley said he still sees Posluszny as a three-down linebacker. It would be odd for a coach to say something negative about a veteran, but the reality is Poz has been past his prime for several seasons. Myles Jack (knee) will be limited in the offseason program, making it unlikely he jumps Posluszny by Week 1, but Jack is the future at the position.
Sat, May 21, 2016 01:17:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
LB Paul Posluszny retiring after 11 seasons
Mar 13 - 11:04 AM
Paul Posluszny moving to strong side
Tue, Apr 18, 2017 12:26:00 PM
Paul Posluszny expected back in 2017
Fri, Feb 24, 2017 03:52:00 PM
ESPN writer expects Poz to keep his job
Sat, May 21, 2016 01:17:00 PM
More Paul Posluszny Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
JAC
16
43
18
61
1.5
6
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
BUF
3
17
9
26
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
BUF
16
87
23
110
0.0
0
.0
1
9
0
1
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2009
BUF
12
87
23
110
1.0
10
10.0
3
20
0
0
0
3
4
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BUF
14
103
48
151
2.0
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2011
JAC
16
69
50
119
2.0
17
8.5
2
2
0
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
2012
JAC
16
106
33
139
2.0
10
5.0
3
20
0
0
0
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
2013
JAC
15
121
40
161
3.0
4
1.3
2
69
1
1
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
2014
JAC
7
47
22
69
2.0
10
5.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
JAC
14
103
30
133
1.0
10
10.0
3
25
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
16
97
36
133
1.5
17
11.3
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2017
JAC
16
43
18
61
1.5
6
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@HOU
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
TEN
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
BAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@NYJ
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PIT
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
LAR
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@IND
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
CIN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
LAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@CLE
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@ARZ
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
IND
10
4
14
1.5
6
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
SEA
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
HOU
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SF
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@TEN
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Calais Campbell
2
Yannick Ngakoue
3
Dante Fowler
4
Dawuane Smoot
5
Carroll Phillips
DT
1
Malik Jackson
2
Marcell Dareus
3
Abry Jones
4
Eli Ankou
5
Michael Bennett
MLB
1
Blair Brown
WLB
1
Telvin Smith
2
Deon King
SLB
1
Myles Jack
2
Donald Payne
3
Brooks Ellis
CB
1
Jalen Ramsey
2
A.J. Bouye
3
Dexter McDougle
4
Tyler Patmon
5
Jalen Myrick
FS
1
Tashaun Gipson
2
Peyton Thompson
3
Charles Miller
SS
1
Barry Church
2
Jarrod Wilson
P
1
Brad Nortman
