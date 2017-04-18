Player Page

Paul Posluszny | Linebacker | #51

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/10/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 232
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (34) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny retired after 11 seasons in the NFL.
A second-round pick by the Bills in the 2007 draft, Posluszny will be remembered as a Jaguar, where he spent the final seven seasons of his career. He only made one Pro Bowl (in 2013), but Posluszny was a quality starter throughout his career, racking up 1,213 tackles, 15 interceptions, and eight forced fumbles. Mar 13 - 11:04 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017JAC164318611.564.0000000200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007BUF3179260.00.0000000000000
2008BUF1687231100.00.0190101600000
2009BUF1287231101.01010.03200003400000
2010BUF14103481512.0168.0000000400000
2011JAC1669501192.0178.5220001900000
2012JAC16106331392.0105.03200002700000
2013JAC15121401613.041.32691101900000
2014JAC74722692.0105.0000100100000
2015JAC14103301331.01010.03250000600000
2016JAC1697361331.51711.3100000300000
2017JAC164318611.564.0000000200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@HOU1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17TEN4150.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24BAL3030.00.0000000100000
4Oct 1@NYJ1120.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@PIT1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15LAR0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@IND0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5CIN2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12LAC2020.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@CLE3250.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@ARZ3360.00.0000000100000
13Dec 3IND104141.564.0000000000000
14Dec 10SEA4040.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17HOU0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@SF5380.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@TEN4370.00.0000000000000
 

 