Drew Stanton | Quarterback | #5

Stanton's agent first reported the deal by congratulating his client on social media. Stanton joins a crowded quarterback committee that now consists of the recently acquired Tyrod Taylor, Cody Kessler, and Kevin Hogan. It's likely Kessler or Hogan don't make it out of camp with Cleveland considering the Browns are fully expected to add another quarterback to their roster via the No. 1 or No. 4 pick in April's draft.

Stanton, 34 in May, would add a veteran presence to a Cleveland quarterback room that lacked it last season after Hue Jackson encouraged Josh McCown to go into retirement and become a coach, leading to his release. The Browns' current quarterback depth chart reads Tyrod Taylor > Cody Kessler > Kevin Hogan.

According to Rapoport, Stanton has been playing with a "thread" of an ACL for years, and now the ACL is gone completely. Even so, Stanton will be able to continue playing with the issue. It is good news for him as he heads into free agency.

Drew Stanton completed 15-of-34 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks.

Stanton struggled mightily even as the Cardinals managed to spring the road upset. Going on 34, Stanton briefly lost the Cardinals' No. 2 job to Blaine Gabbert this season. Stanton might still be better than Gabbert, but he hasn't looked like a viable No. 2 in quite some time. Headed for a reset at quarterback, the Cardinals will probably let Stanton walk in free agency. According to teammate Larry Fitzgerald, Stanton had been playing through a torn ACL. That's going to make it all but impossible for Stanton to find a job on the open market.