Mason Crosby | Place Kicker | #2 Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (34) / 9/3/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 207 College: Colorado Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 6 (193) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/1/2016: Signed a four-year, $16.1 million contract. The deal included a $5 million signing bonus. Crosby is eligible for annual $150,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2018: $3.15 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus + $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2019: $3.2 million (+ $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2020: Free Agent

Packers coach Mike McCarthy plans to stick with Mason Crosby at kicker even though he missed five kicks (four field goals, one extra point) in the Packers' Week 5 loss to the Lions. "He's got to make those kicks," McCarthy said, rather understating the matter. "He's a proven highly successful kicker, and I believe in him." Crosby is just 11-of-16 on field goals this season and has converted only 8-of-10 extra points. For his career, Crosby's 79.8 field goal percentage is far from sparkling. The Pack could need to make a change soon. Source: Rob Demovsky on Twitter

Mason Crosby missed four field goals and an extra point in the Packers' 31-23, Week 5 loss to the Lions. Crosby was 0-for-4 on field goals and 0-for-1 on his lone point-after attempt before coach Mike McCarthy put him back out there with a couple seconds left in the game to try and give Crosby a confidence boost. He made the final kick, but the five misses were maybe the top reason Green Bay lost this game by eight. Crosby tried switching shoes mid-game, but that didn't help. There are some serious job-security questions heading into Monday for Crosby, but considering McCarthy put Crosby in late for that last kick would suggest the Packers will stick by him. Crosby, however, has no more room for error the rest of the way.

Packers re-signed K Mason Crosby to a four-year, $16.1 million contract. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. The Packers passed on the franchise tag because they were close to a deal. Going on 32, Crosby has been the Packers' kicker since 2007. Aside from a horrendous 2012, Crosby has been one of the best kickers in the league over the past five seasons. Crosby has drained 85.7 percent of his field goals over the past three years. He's a nice weapon to have in Green Bay, where the weather can wreak havoc.